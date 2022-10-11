IMF Latest: Villeroy Says UK Missteps Offer Lessons for Others

Bloomberg News
·8 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The market turmoil sparked by the UK’s fiscal and monetary missteps is not over yet and offers lessons to other countries trying to navigate surging inflation, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Avoiding any specific comments on fiscal policy or monetary action there are probably some useful landmarks to be taken from what happened and it is not yet over,” the French central banker said at Columbia University before heading to Washington for the IMF and World Bank meetings.

Villeroy said it is important to be as predictable as possible in uncertain times and monetary and fiscal policy should be ‘’consistent.”

“You should be cautious about the content of your fiscal expenditures: are they growth efficient, are they warranted by the present energy crisis we have or not?” Villeroy said. “ These are questions for everybody, not only for European countries.”

The IMF’s annual meetings bring global finance and central bank chiefs -- along with their development and banking counterparts -- to the US capital to chart a path forward for the global economy.

Even after the misery of this year -- surging inflation, war in Ukraine, China’s slowdown -- Bloomberg Economics is asking whether next year could be worse. The unfortunate answer is yes, particularly as the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes drive the dollar higher, stressing economies around the world.

The IMF also warned of a deteriorating outlook, cutting its forecast for worldwide growth next year and saying that policies to tame high inflation may add risks to the global economy.

(All times Eastern Time)

Villeroy Says Coordinated G-7 FX Interventions Work (6:07 p.m.)

Earlier at the same event, Villeroy said Group of Seven foreign-exchange interventions can be effective if there’s a coordinated approach.

The French central banker reiterated the G-7 doctrine that central banks do not target exchange rates, but said this implies dialogue on their intentions to maintain predictability and avoid surprises. If there are market misperceptions, exchange rates can become “fundamentally misaligned.”

“Under such circumstances, there were G-7 interventions in the past,” Villeroy said. “Several of them were effective, which we shouldn’t forget.”

He added that to be successful, such interventions had to result from a “shared diagnosis” about fair levels for currencies and misalignments, which could be provided by the IMF. Interventions also had to be coordinated in implementation, or “at least in their communication,” he said.

Bailey’s Warning on BOE Support End Rattles Markets (5:24 p.m.)

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned fund managers they have until the end of this week to wind up positions that they can’t maintain before the central bank halts its market support, triggering a selloff in the pound and US stocks.

“My message to the funds involved and all the firms is you’ve got three days left now,” Bailey said at the Institute of International Finance’s annual meeting in Washington. “You’ve got to get this done.”

Yellen Urges Allies to be ‘Doing More’ for Ukraine (3:59 p.m.)

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pledged the Biden administration’s continued support for Ukraine on Tuesday and called on allied countries to increase their backing for Kyiv by “by stepping up in doing more.”

“We are calling on our partners and allies to join us by swiftly disbursing their existing commitments to Ukraine and by stepping up in doing more -- both to help Ukraine continue its essential government services and to help Ukraine begin to build and recover,” Yellen told her Ukrainian counterpart, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko in a meeting at the Treasury headquarters in Washington.

Marchenko responded by thanking Yellen and the US government for its “unbelievable” support for Ukraine during its war with neighboring Russia.

Protesters Crash Panel; Gopinath Urges Debt Rework (3:42 p.m.)

A group of protesters interrupted a panel discussion on debt restructuring at the International Monetary Fund, calling for the debt of fragile nations to be canceled.

“Cancel all debt, reparations now,” the protesters shouted at the start of the talk at the IMF’s Washington headquarters on Tuesday, before they were escorted from the hall.

At the discussion, IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said many countries needed immediate relief from their debt burdens and “don’t have the luxury.”

“We need to move much faster” as debtors have a tendency to gamble for redemption, she added.

Emerging and developing nations are struggling to service record debt levels. IMF calculations show 60% of low-income countries and a quarter of emerging markets are at or near debt distress.

SNB Chief Says Delivering Price Stability Is Crucial (2:19 p.m.)

Inflation that’s too strong can threaten central banks’ independence, Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan warned.

“Delivering on price stability is absolutely key for central banks -- independence will only survive if there is a positive result for the public at large,” Jordan said after a lecture at the Peterson Institute. “So having high inflation for a long time, that would be a disaster.”

G-20 to Use All Its Tools to Tackle Food Insecurity (1:14 p.m.)

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati acknowledged that tensions around Russia surfaced during a Group of 20 meeting addressing food security, though she said officials ultimately focused on what actions could be taken to help alleviate the crisis.

US Secretary Janet Yellen led critics of Moscow at the meeting, blaming Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for disrupting food production and transport. In a press conference following the session, Indrawati said Russian officials responded by saying the food crisis began before the war. Indonesia currently holds the rotating presidency of the G-20.

Supply-chain issues associated with the Covid-19 pandemic first began disrupting food shipments in 2020. Russia’s invasion, however, exacerbated the issue by reducing grain output from Ukraine, hurting distribution through the Black Sea and causing energy prices to spike, further straining the resources of low-income countries.

Indrawati said the G-20 ministers remained committed to using “every policy tool available” to deal with food insecurity, and had agreed to initiate a “mapping” exercise, to be conducted by the World Bank and the Food and Agriculture Organization, that would identify countries and regions that required the most focus.

She said the mapping would be completed by spring 2023 when India takes over G-20 leadership.

Italy Recession Looms on Energy Crisis, Brooks Says (10:47 a.m.)

Italy faces a looming economic contraction as the gas-dependent country struggles with the energy crisis, said Petya Koeva Brooks, deputy director of the International Monetary Fund’s research department.

“We are expecting Italy to enter a technical recession in the coming quarters and a big impact has come from the energy crisis and the elevated inflation and the adverse impact on real incomes,” Koeva Brooks told a news conference Tuesday, adding that risks to the outlook are “very much on the downside.”

ECB’s Enria Expects European Bank Mergers Eventually (10:11 a.m.)

European Central Bank supervisory board chief Andrea Enria said he expects some cross-border consolidation among the region’s banks to eventually happen, although he doesn’t sense much “appetite” among lenders for now.

The ECB has made clear to lenders that it isn’t hostile to the idea of consolidation, he said, speaking at the Institute of International Finance’s 2022 annual membership meeting in Washington.

“Some banks” now face higher capital requirements after they didn’t show sufficient “responsiveness” to the ECB’s guidance on leveraged finance, Enria also said. He said the banking sector remained resilient, but he was concerned about the worsening macroeconomic outlook.

Yellen Calls for Help on Food Crisis (9:26 a.m.)

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged the world’s largest economies to offer more help to low-income countries hit hardest by the disruption of global food supplies.

“We must step up financial assistance to address the impact on the most vulnerable, including through multilateral mechanisms like the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program,” she said at a gathering of finance and agriculture ministers from Group of 20 countries.

IMF Cuts Global Economy Growth Forecast (9 a.m.)

The IMF reduced its prediction for global growth next year to 2.7%, from 2.9% seen in July and 3.8% in January, adding that it sees a 25% probability that growth will slow to less than 2%. The impact of the Fed’s monetary policy tightening will be felt globally, with the dollar’s strength versus currencies in emerging and developing markets adding to inflation and debt pressures.

EU Energy Crisis Action Needed, Calvino Says (8:50 a.m.)

Germany is aware steps are needed to make Europe stronger in the face of the energy crisis, and the question of joint debt issuance remains open, Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said. The European Union must again apply the “unity and solidarity” it adopted to tackle the Covid crisis, she said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in New York.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Powell Set to Rebuff Pressure on Fed as Finance Chiefs Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No Possibility of Reconciliation’ as US Slams China ChipsA 27-Year-Old Is Taking On Big Banks to Lure Mega-Rich FamiliesFederal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is likely to res

  • Six Takeaways From WSJ’s Investigation Into the Stock Trades of Government Officials

    A Wall Street Journal investigation revealed that thousands of officials across the U.S. government’s executive branch disclosed owning or trading stocks that stood to rise or fall with decisions their agencies made.

  • Global PC Sector Suffers Worst Drop as China Chip Curbs Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- The global PC market saw its steepest decline on record as economic uncertainty and a glut of unsold inventory dented shipments for the fourth quarter in a row.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and IrrationalWorldwide shipments of desktop

  • Top Stock Breaks Out After This Payment Processor Joins Small-Cap Index

    Top stock Payoneer breaks out from a cup base as it joins a small cap index and gains favorable analyst coverage.

  • WRAPUP 1-IMF warns of slowing growth, rising market risks as finance officials meet

    The International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that colliding pressures from inflation, war-driven energy and food crises and sharply higher interest rates were pushing the world to the brink of recession and threatening financial market stability. In gloomy reports issued at the start of the first in-person International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in three years, the IMF urged central banks to keep up their fight against inflation despite the pain caused by monetary tightening and the rise in the U.S. dollar to a two-decade high, the two main drivers of a recent bout of financial market volatility. Cutting its 2023 global growth forecasts further, the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook that countries representing a third of world output could be in recession next year.

  • Gold Declines as Jittery Investors Seek Haven in Greenback

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended a decline after plunging below $1,700 an ounce last week, as nervous traders sought shelter in the US dollar amid concerns that aggressive monetary tightening by global central banks will lead to a recession.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile Debt

  • European Gas Slips After Wild Swings as Russia Escalates War

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas finished mildly lower on Monday after wild price swings caused by an escalation of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Kyiv said it will stop electricity exports to western neighbors due to Russian attacks on its energy facilities. While the statement from the Ukrainian energy ministry didn’t mention gas-transit infrastructure, initial reports caused a sharp spike in prices, with benchmark futures jumping as much as 20%. Prices quickly eased, settling at the lowest level

  • Macro bets help hedge funds ride rough Chinese markets

    The hedge funds that have managed to weather and outperform China's bumpy stock markets so far this year say betting on big-picture macroeconomic changes has helped them. One such fund is Stanley Tao's $230 million Golden Nest Greater China Fund. The hedge fund posted approximately a 2.4% net return for September, according to internal estimates, and is down 1.2% for the first nine months.

  • FTSE closes in the red as bond yields creep up despite Bank of England measures

    The cost of long-term borrowing for the UK government rose even after Threadneedle Street stepped up efforts to soothe jittery markets.

  • New Zealand to Tax Agriculture Emissions at the Farm in World First

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand farmers will start to pay a levy on agricultural emissions by 2025 -- a move Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said would be a world first.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe government will adopt the main recom

  • Chinese EV battery maker CATL expects Q3 profit to nearly triple

    CATL, a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) battery giant, forecast its net profit in the July-September quarter to nearly triple from a year-ago period, buoyed by rapid expansion in production to power the growth of EVs worldwide. The company is the world's biggest battery maker and accounts for more than a third of global EV battery sales. CATL, a supplier to U.S. carmaker Tesla Inc, expects its third-quarter net profit to increase to between 8.8 billion yuan ($1.23 billion) and 9.9 billion yuan, up from 3.3 billion yuan last year, CATL said in a stock exchange filing late Monday.

  • Risk aversion pins down Canadian dollar near 2-year low

    The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday but holding near its weakest level in more than two years as investor sentiment remained fragile ahead of a key U.S. inflation reading this week. "At the moment, the Canadian dollar is really at the mercy of (investor) sentiment," said Darren Richardson, chief operating officer at Richardson International Currency Exchange Inc. The S&P 500 seesawed and the safe-haven U.S. dollar gave back some recent gains against a basket of major currencies ahead of U.S. consumer price data on Thursday that could guide expectations for further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

  • IMF downgrades global growth outlook

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgraded its economic outlook in 2023 to 2.7%.&nbsp;

  • Russians surveyed about whether they are ready to "lose" Crimea

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 16:53 The Russian authorities are conducting a secret survey to study public opinion regarding the possible loss of control over occupied Crimea. Source: National Resistance Center Quote: "Russian state organisations that "study" public opinion in the Russian Federation have received an urgent task to conduct a survey regarding the return of Crimea to Ukrainian control.

  • Rejoice: we may be very close to Fed capitulation

    Warnings about monetary overkill by central banks are growing louder. This time the insurgency is coming from within America's New Keynesian elite.

  • COLA is coming: Here’s how much Social Security benefits are likely to rise next year

    Retirees will have to wait a few more days to get official news about next year’s Social Security cost of living adjustments, but they are on track for an average benefit hike of $140 a month starting January, according to data published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. According to the Social Security Administration the average monthly retirement benefit is $1,627. The Social Security Administration will use those numbers to calculate the official annual COLA.

  • National Archives Calls Out Trump for Lying About George Bush Storing Docs in Chinese Restaurant

    The independent agency described the former president's claims about other presidents mishandling official documents as "false and misleading"

  • Ex-federal prosecutor on Trump's claims about Bush stashing away secret government files: 'People say stuff like this when they're guilty and scared'

    Trump claimed without evidence that former President George H.W. Bush kept "millions" of documents at a "bowling alley slash Chinese restaurant."

  • Nury Martinez also makes crude comments about Jews and Armenians in leaked recording

    In the same audio clip in which she disparages Black people and Oaxacans, Nury Martinez insults Jews and Armenians too.

  • Trump acknowledged Herschel Walker's 'complicated personal history' but said it's 'not a problem' because 'the world is changing'

    Trump discussed Walker's "complicated personal history" with Maggie Haberman last year, before the recent allegation the Georgia senate candidate paid for an abortion.