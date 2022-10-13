IMF Latest: EU Seeks US Talks Over Biden Climate-Law Concerns

IMF Latest: EU Seeks US Talks Over Biden Climate-Law Concerns
2
William Horobin
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is ready to engage in ad-hoc talks with the US to prevent its concerns over President Joe Biden’s stimulus package spiraling into a trade dispute, the bloc’s trade commissioner said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Speaking on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said the EU is concerned that several provisions in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act discriminate against European companies. Provisions related to tax credits for American-made electric vehicles are the thorniest issue, since many EU nations have set up subsidies and tax credits that have no requirements for local production.

“Bilaterally, we may consider some kind of ad-hoc work stream given the urgency and major implications of this issue,” Dombrovskis said at a media briefing. “We hope to resolve these issues before they become disputes.”

The IMF is holding its annual meetings this week, bringing global finance and central bank chiefs -- along with their development and banking counterparts -- to the US capital at a fragile moment for the global economy. Among the key events taking place Thursday is the Group of 20 forum of nations comprising the world’s largest economies.

Even after the misery of this year -- surging inflation, war in Ukraine, China’s slowdown -- Bloomberg Economics expects next year could be even worse. The IMF on Tuesday cut its forecast for worldwide growth in 2023 and said that policies to tame high inflation may add risks to the global economy. Even President Joe Biden said this week that the US, the world’s biggest economy, could suffer a “very slight” recession.

(All times Eastern)

ECB’s Nagel Pushes for Robust Interest-Rate Hike (10:14 a.m.)

The European Central Bank should enact another “robust” interest-rate increase at this month’s meeting to ensure price expectations don’t become unmoored, according to Governing Council member Joachim Nagel.

“Permanently higher inflation is the biggest growth decelerator and damper of prosperity,” Nagel said at a briefing in Washington that included German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

He also said there’s “agreement” within the 25-member Governing Council that officials will next year tackle the issue of shrinking the trillions of euros of bonds the ECB accumulated during recent crises.

US Has to Focus on Curbing Inflation, Georgieva Says (9:35 a.m.)

The US central bank has to pursue its mandate of controlling inflation because not doing so would have spillover effects for the rest of the world, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

Both Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Bank Chair Jerome Powell are mindful of the impact their policies may have on other nations’ economies, Georgieva told reporters in Washington Thursday.

“Think of the the scenario in which inflation in the United States doesn’t get under control for a long period of time -- bad for the US, but it also has spillover impacts for the rest of the world,” she said. Her comments came just as the US Labor Department released data showing the core consumer price index for September rose by more than forecast to a 40-year high of 6.6%. That pressures the Fed to keep raising interest rates aggressively.

The IMF is endorsing a strong focus on price pressures because the risk of higher inflation expectations becoming de-anchored has become more visible, Georgieva said.

“We cannot possibly allow inflation to become a runaway train -- it’s bad for growth and bad for people,” she said. “Bad especially for poor people.”

Cutting Poor Nations’ Debt Under Discussion, World Bank Says (8:44 a.m.)

With debt for a growing number of countries becoming unsustainable, policymakers meeting in Washington this week are talking about finding ways to reduce those debt burdens, World Bank President David Malpass said.

Arranging help for low-income nations in debt distress through the institutions such as the International Monetary Fund “means that you’re under the gun,” Malpass said in an interview with Tom Keene on Bloomberg Television Thursday. “A better way to do it is to find a way to get to actual debt reduction so that you can you have light at the end of the tunnel, get out from under the debt,” he said, adding that this is “under discussion.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Markets Rally as Investors Bet Government Will Roll Back Tax Plans

    Investors bet the government would reverse course on its recent tax-cutting plans as British Prime Minister Liz Truss grapples with a growing rebellion from both investors and lawmakers from her own Conservative party.

  • Factbox-How much crude oil does the EU still import from Russia?

    On Wednesday, Poland said it had detected a leak in one pipeline in the Druzhba system that carries oil from Russia to Europe, an event that will add to concerns about Europe's energy security after the Nord Stream gas pipeline leak. The UK has already stopped importing Russian crude following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and the EU will ban imports from December in an attempt to strip the Kremlin of revenue to fund the war.

  • Ukraine Latest: Drone Strikes Near Kyiv; Putin-Erdogan Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Thursday with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Kazakhstan, where the pair discussed a potential Turkish gas hub. Before the meeting Erdogan said Ankara’s goal is to help stop the “bloodshed” in Ukraine, and that “a fair peace can be achieved through diplomacy.” More grain vessels sailed Thursday under the safe-transit deal that Turkey helped to broker. Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeIntel Is Planni

  • G7 Mount Recyclemore sculpture dismantled at Eden Project

    A sculpture of world leaders that appeared at the political summit in Cornwall is taken apart.

  • BlackRock Assets Tumble 16% as Stock and Bond Markets Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc.’s assets under management fell 16% in the third quarter, along with equity and bond markets, as central banks continued raising interest rates to counter surging inflation.Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitStocks Pare Drop as Traders Weigh Fed

  • Banks Report Earnings Soon. Here Are 5 Things to Watch.

    It isn't that the banks have problems. It's more that there is little working in their favor right now.

  • Two swing House seats in spotlight in battleground of Nevada

    As they have been for most elections the past decade, two of Nevada’s four U.S. House races are in the swing-seat spotlight as Democratic incumbents Reps. Susie Lee and Steven Horsford seek reelection in the western battleground state. Both national parties are watching Nevada, one of the few swing states Donald Trump failed to carry in 2016 and which President Joe Biden won by only 2.4 percentage points in 2020.

  • In Utah, a Trump Loyalist Sends an SOS to Romney, of All People

    The appeal carried the unmistakable whiff of desperation. That it was delivered on live television only heightened the dramatic tension. A Utah Republican, Sen. Mike Lee, was publicly begging a fellow Utah Republican, Sen. Mitt Romney, for a simple act of solidarity: an endorsement in his campaign for reelection. One that, in Lee’s telling, could amount to no less than an act of salvation, as he battles for political survival against an unexpectedly fierce challenger, independent candidate Evan

  • Samsung, TSMC Win Exemption From New U.S. Chip Restrictions on China

    The semiconductor giants are among other companies that have received a one-year exemption from the new restrictions on exports of advanced chips and related equipment to China.

  • Heirs to Richest Turks Put Fortunes Into Tech at Riskiest Moment

    (Bloomberg) -- As the eldest son of Turkey’s richest man, Yahya Ulker was destined to take over his family’s multi-billion dollar business. But the 29-year-old opted for a different path, supporting local startups and venture capitalists. Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesAfter

  • What does Madison Cawthorn do now?

    “The bottom line is, we haven’t heard the last of Madison Cawthorn,” a former aide says.

  • Florida State Seminoles host No. 4 Clemson Tigers: How to watch, latest line

    Last week was a tough loss for FSU. Can they bounce back and beat an undefeated Clemson? Here's how to watch the ACC matchup at home.

  • Gold, Copper Drop as US Inflation Sets Stage for Big Fed Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold tumbled the most in more than two weeks after hotter-than-expected US inflation data set the stage for more aggressive interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Copper also slipped.Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitStocks Pare Drop as Traders Weigh Fe

  • What is 'swatting': False active shooter calls clog law enforcement, terrify schools

    Over the last month, false active-shooter "swatting" calls have been provoking armed police responses to schools across Florida and the U.S.

  • January 6 committee's latest hearing to reveal most recent developments; live updates

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is set to hold its ninth public hearing Thursday afternoon. Follow here for the latest updates.

  • New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

    Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station's plans to interview Hobbs next week.

  • Missing Toddler Quinton Simon Likely Dead and His Mom is ‘Prime Suspect,' Authorities Say

    Officials in Georgia said they believe 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who was reported missing over a week ago, is dead.

  • Texas family of 5 sentenced in Capitol riot; parents get 14 days in jail, children probation

    Five members of a Texas family – mom, dad and three adult children – were sentenced for demonstrating in the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • To make Kentucky a pro-life state, vote yes for life on Amendment 2 on Nov. 8

    OpEd: Voting yes on Amendment 2 will protect Kentucky’s pro-life laws and values from being overrun by coastal elites.

  • CPI Inflation Report: Stocks Down Hard, Treasury Yields Surge Above 4%; Fed Rate Hike Forecasts Rise

    September's CPI inflation rate dipped less than expected, reinforcing Fed rate hikes. Core prices rose at the fastest since 1982. Stocks opened to steep losses.