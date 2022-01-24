IMF to meet with all Chad's creditors by end of January - spokesperson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will present an updated macroeconomic framework to all of Chad's creditors by the end of January, an IMF spokesperson said on Monday, amid pressure for creditors to finalize a debt restructuring plan with the African country.

"We can confirm that the IMF is planning to present an updated macroeconomic framework to all creditors by the end of the month," an IMF spokesperson told Reuters.

The global lender on Tuesday said that public and private creditors need to finalize a debt restructuring plan https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/imf-says-chad-debt-plan-needed-by-end-march-conditions-worsen-2022-01-18 with Chad by the end of March to restore durable growth amid worsening conditions in the African country.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Karin Strohecker; Editing by Jon Boyle)

