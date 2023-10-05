IMF mission chief lists two essential laws Ukraine must enact rapidly to meet loan terms

The New Voice of Ukraine
·2 min read
0

Ukraine will have to enact two essential laws to meet International Monetary Fund requirements for the second review of its Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program with Ukraine, the head of the IMF mission to Ukraine, Gavin Gray, said on Oct. 4.

For the program to continue, Ukraine needs to enact laws on the financial monitoring of politically exposed persons (PEPs) and on the resumption of tax audits, Gray said, according to a report by news agency Interfax-Ukraine.

The law on financial monitoring should restore the lifelong monitoring of PEPs, while amendments to Law No. 8401 on the abolition of the 2% single tax should restore tax audits, with the possibility of implementing a risk-based approach, Gray said.

Read also: More difficult for Ukraine to attract further financial aid, minister says

"I think these are two key elements," he said at a press conference in Kyiv following the visit of the IMF delegation.

Gray emphasized that these decisions are expected in the coming weeks.

Additional talks are underway with the Ukrainian side on conceptual comments on the state 5-7-9% lending program.

Read also: Ukrainian tax bill fails to meet IMF demands, says MP Zheleznyak

The IMF mission chief noted that the recent adoption of the law on the resumption of the electronic declaration of property by officials, as well as amendments to the Budget Code, were important.

The fund has also praised progress in promoting the reform of anti-corruption bodies, but the organization expects the draft laws registered in the parliament to be finalized to increase the institutional autonomy of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), Gray said.

He added that Ukraine has met all the quantitative targets for the second review of the program set at the end of June, and this is an important starting point and an important achievement.

Overall, the IMF expects a positive decision on the revision of the EFF program in the first half of December — if all agreements are fulfilled.

Read also: IMF starts second review of Ukraine $15.6 billion loan program

The IMF reported earlier that it estimates the growth of the Ukrainian economy at the upper limit of expectations — 3%.

The fund has resumed the work of its permanent mission in Kyiv, which was suspended after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Hate scrubbing? These 15 cleaning products do the dirty work for you — and they're under $25

    Find a handheld electric scrubber that'll spare you some elbow grease, a set-it-and-forget-it shower spray and more.

  • Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders game tonight

    Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.

  • NFL picks against the spread: 49ers get their first true test against the Cowboys

    One of the best matchups of the NFL season happens Sunday night.

  • Likewise debuts Pix, an AI chatbot for entertainment recommendations

    Likewise, the company behind an app that can recommend your next TV binge, movie to watch, podcast to stream, or book to read, is out today with its own entertainment-focused AI companion, Pix. Built using a combination of Likewise's own customer data and technology from partner OpenAI, Pix can make entertainment recommendations and answer other questions via text message or email, or by communicating with Pix within the Pix mobile app, website, or even by speaking to Pix's TV app using a voice remote. Founded in 2017 by former Microsoft communications chief Larry Cohen with financial backing from Bill Gates,  the recommendations startup aims to offer an easy way for people to discover new TV shows, movies, books, podcasts, and more, as well as follow other users and make lists of their favorites to share.

  • 2024 Buick Envista Review: Looks like $60,000, costs less than $30,000

    The new Envista is one of the best, most competitive and most relevant new cars to come out of GM in a very long time. It's a home run.

  • Stocks fall as countdown to jobs report begins: Stock market news today

    US stocks were broadly flat after jobless claims data stayed low, signaling a healthy labor market.

  • Vera wants to use AI to cull generative models' worst behaviors

    Liz O'Sullivan is on a mission to make AI "a little bit safer," in her own words. A member of the National AI Advisory Committee, which drafts recommendations to the White House and Congress on how to foster AI adoption while regulating its risks, O'Sullivan spent 12 years on the business side of AI startups overseeing data labeling and operations and customer success. In 2019, she took a job at the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, mounting campaigns to protect New Yorkers' civil liberties, and co-founded Arthur AI, a startup that partners with civil society and academy to shine light into AI's "black box."

  • Section 32 closes on $525M fund, says there is 'a zone of commoditization that you have to avoid while investing in AI'

    Section 32, a venture firm founded by ex-Google Ventures CEO Bill Maris, has closed on $525 million in capital commitments across its fifth fund, TechCrunch is first to report. A portion of the capital will go toward early-stage investments, while the remaining will be reserved for follow-on opportunities. Section 32 has now backed about 100 startups across a variety of software-driven industries, including infrastructure, cybersecurity, gaming and brand experiences, enterprise, quantum and precision medicine, and computational biology.

  • Google agrees to reform its data terms after German antitrust intervention

    Following preliminary objections over Google's data terms, set out back in January by Germany's antitrust watchdog, the tech giant has agreed to make changes that will give users a better choice over its use of their information, the country's Federal Cartel Office (FCO) said today. The commitments cover situations where Google would like to combine personal data from one Google service with personal data from other Google or non-Google sources or cross-use these data in Google services that are provided separately, per the authority.

  • Gradient raises $10M to let companies deploy and fine-tune multiple LLMs

    Gradient, a startup that allows developers to build and customize AI apps in the cloud using large language models (LLMs), today emerged from stealth with $10 million in funding led by Wing VC with participation from Mango Capital, Tokyo Black, The New Normal Fund, Secure Octane and Global Founders Capital. Chris Change, Gradient's CEO, co-founded the company alongside Mark Huang and Forrest Moret several months ago while working on AI products at Big Tech firms including Netflix, Splunk, and Google. The trio came to the realization that LLMs like OpenAI's GPT-4 could be transformative for the enterprise, but believed that getting the most out of LLMs would require creating a reliable way to add private, proprietary data to them.

  • Jersey man blares Guns 'n Roses while crashing into police station

    A NJ man is in big trouble after ramming a local home and the police station, but he at least had the right soundtrack playing in the background.

  • Hyundai EVs will support Tesla's NACS charging starting in Q4 2024

    Hyundai has reached a deal to adopt Tesla's NACS charging standard in North America starting in Q4 2024 in the US, with Canada to follow in the first half of 2025.

  • What to watch: Week 6 college football viewing guide

    We've got another fun weekend of college football ahead, headlined by the Red River Rivalry between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas.

  • Qakbot hackers are still spamming victims despite FBI takedown

    The hackers behind Qakbot, a notorious malware operation that was recently “dismantled” by the FBI, are still active and continue to target new victims, researchers say. The FBI announced in August that it had successfully “disrupted and dismantled” the infrastructure of the long-running Qakbot malware, which had infected more than 700,000 machines worldwide to cause hundreds of millions of dollars of damage. The FBI said at the time that the takedown, dubbed “Operation Duck Hunt”, included the seizure of 52 servers, which the agency said would “permanently dismantle” the botnet.

  • AWS, Microsoft, and Google face UK competition probe over cloud lock-in practices

    The U.K. cloud market has been thrust firmly into the regulatory crosshairs, with news that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is launching a full-scale investigation into whether the big cloud infrastructure companies make it difficult for businesses to switch, or use multiple providers. The news comes a full year after Ofcom revealed it was initiating a market study into the £7.5 billion U.K. cloud services market, though the regulatory body indicated at the report's halfway point in April that it had identified concerns that might warrant escalation to the CMA.

  • Union Square Ventures backs Indian EV infra startup Bolt.Earth in $20M funding

    Bolt.Earth, an Indian startup that offers charging infrastructure and software solutions for electric vehicles, has raised $20 million in a funding round to expand its presence within the South Asian nation and enter into new markets. The Bengaluru-based startup has raised fresh capital from its existing and new investors, including Union Square Ventures, Prime Venture Partners and ITIGO Funds, among others. Founded in 2017, Bolt.Earth offers its infrastructure and software solutions for two- and three-wheeler EVs.

  • X cuts headlines from link previews as Musk wants users posting directly on the platform

    The move is part of Elon Musk's efforts to get users to post "long-form content" directly on the platform. When a user posted a chart from the report, Musk responded by saying that X's algorithm is designed to optimize time on the platform, so links don't get "as much attention." The move doesn't really come as a surprise given Musk posted about the change in August.

  • The first two Amazon Kuiper satellites are set to launch on October 6

    Amazon is launching the first two Project Kuiper satellites during the Protoflight mission.

  • How to find the best checking accounts for October 2023

    The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.

  • X starts removing headlines from posted links

    The website formerly known as Twitter has started removing headlines and snippets from posted links, implementing a change Fortune reported in August.