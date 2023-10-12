IMF notes three of Ukraine's achievements in economy stabilisation

In preparation for the second revision of the Extended Financing Fund (EFF), the International Monetary Fund noted at least three important achievements of Ukraine related to the stabilisation of the economy.

Source: Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the EFF, at a press conference in Marrakech, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "In this [second] revision, we recorded three very important achievements," the head of the Fund said.

The first achievement, according to Georgieva, is the continuation of economic growth.

"Now we predict growth to about 3%. We had a range of 1% to 3%, and we are leaning towards the highest end of this range," Georgieva explained.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

In addition, the inflation rate in Ukraine was brought to single digits, which can be hard to achieve even in peacetime. The head of the IMF stressed that the level of inflation in Ukraine was high and decreased due to "thoughtful policy".

The third accomplishment is that Ukraine has solid international reserves. This allowed the National Bank of Ukraine to begin implementing measures for the controlled flexibility of the exchange rate.

Georgieva recalled the need for noticeable progress on the Ukrainian side in controlling costs. In particular, Ukraine has already adopted a law providing for the restoration of declarations.

The head of the Fund stressed that the IMF is working with the Ukrainian authorities "on all aspects" of the EFF extended funding programme. The organisation also resumed the permanent work of his office in Kyiv, and this "allows it to interact with the Ukrainian authorities on a daily basis."

Background:

The IMF brought Ukraine back into an updated macro forecast. The fund expects the GDP of the country to grow by 2% in 2023 and its acceleration to 3.2% in 2024 after a 29.1% drop last year.

The IMF predicts that this year Ukraine's total public debt will increase to 88.1% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), and by 2025, the public debt will exceed 100% of GDP.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





