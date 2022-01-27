IMF Payment Deepens Divide Within Argentina’s Ruling Bloc

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s looming deadline to make a payment of over $700 million to the International Monetary Fund on Friday is exposing a growing divide within the ruling coalition.

The public disagreements in the government of President Alberto Fernandez, with its more radical wing suggesting the country could default on the Washington-based organization, come as Economy Minister Martin Guzman leads negotiations with IMF staff for a new program to reschedule payments on over $40 billion in outstanding debt.

The coalition has bickered for months over how to handle the record debt load inherited from the previous administration of President Mauricio Macri. Agreeing with the IMF would imply a faster pace of unpopular spending cuts with a presidential election next year. But defaulting on the lender risks hurting Argentina’s economy even more with inflation already at 51%.

Argentina plans to propose a fiscal primary balance in 2026 instead of the previous goal of 2027 as part of the talks with the IMF staff, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because negotiations are private. IMF negotiators are pushing to reach fiscal equilibrium without interest payments counted in 2025, said one of the people.

The divide over whether to pay is the latest episode of officials split between Fernandez and Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who herself governed the nation from 2007 to 2015 as head of state. Kirchner openly slammed Fernandez in September for the coalition’s huge loss in a primary midterm vote, blaming him for cutting spending too much.

Leopoldo Moreau, a lawmaker loyal to Kirchner, said not paying the IMF on Friday wouldn’t be the end of the world for Argentina.

“We’re not proposing a default, but they’re pushing us toward default,” he said in a radio interview Wednesday, in comments echoed by at least two other Kirchner allies the same day.

Production Minister Matias Kulfas, an official close to Fernandez, quickly rebuffed the suggestion, saying on Thursday that comments like Moreau’s are irresponsible.

“I’m convinced it’s much better for Argentina to reach a deal that lets us continue growing than, as I hear, not reaching any deal,” Kulfas said. “That hypothesis isn’t validated by reality.”

The president’s spokeswoman, Gabriela Cerruti, avoided taking sides in her regular press conference in Buenos Aires Thursday. She would not confirm if the government will or won’t make the coming payment.

Low Reserves

While the payment Friday isn’t large, Argentina’s net international reserves stand at just $1.8 billion, according to estimates by Buenos Aires-based consulting firm Anker Latinoamerica. The government is asking China for an expansion of its bilateral currency swap in yuan in an attempt to bolster those reserves, people familiar with the request told Bloomberg News earlier this week.

In all, Argentina needs to repay the IMF about $19 billion this year, an amount Fernandez said the country can’t afford, hence the need to reach a deal that delays the payments. IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said earlier this week that the fund is adopting a flexible and pragmatic approach to Argentina and hoped for progress in the talks.

In the meantime, markets are pricing in a greater probability of the country falling into yet another default. A nation that misses payment enters what the IMF officially considers “arrears.”

Argentina’s foreign bonds due in 2030 edged lower on Thursday to about 31 cents on the U.S. dollar, lingering just above an all-time low reached earlier this week. The extra yield investors demand to hold the nation’s sovereign bonds, on average, over U.S. Treasuries rose by 20 basis points to 1,916 basis points, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. data, well above the threshold for debt to be considered distressed.

