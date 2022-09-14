IMF Plans Food-Shock Help as It Weighs Revamp of Global Role

Eric Martin
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund is looking at ways to help countries affected by the global food shock caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as part of a larger rethink of how the lender of last resort can best help its member nations.

The IMF has proposed to its board that the institution increase access to emergency financing for a year to low-income countries that are most vulnerable to the changes in the cost of food, which “has skyrocketed,” Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a virtual interview with Center for Global Development President Masood Ahmed on Tuesday.

About 50 nations meet the criteria, with 20 to 30 being in need “immediately,” Georgieva said.

Consumers globally are grappling with a deepening cost-of-living crisis spurred by food and fuel inflation that, in many locations, shows few signs of easing. High prices have triggered a wave of interest-rates increases that has made debt repayments more expensive and raised worries about a funding crisis in low-income and emerging-market nations.

The fund is undertaking “very significant thinking” on how it can change to best serve “innocent bystanders” who get hit from global shocks, Georgieva said.

“We are going to go to our board with a menu of options on how we can build the fund for today, and especially for tomorrow,” she said. “The main focus of this discussion is to recognize that the world has changed. And of course we have to change with it and preferably ahead of it.”

Earlier this year, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recommended modernizing the IMF and World Bank so they are “fit for the 21st century.”

In the interview that lasted about 45 minutes, Georgieva spoke about Ukraine, saying the country could be one of those to benefit from the proposed “food shock window.” Georgieva, who spoke with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier Tuesday, said the funding that Ukraine could get would be “in the ballpark” of matching the $1.4 billion emergency loan that it received in March.

The IMF is also working with Ukraine on a deeper, longer-term program, including an IMF mission in the coming weeks, Georgieva said.

The fund chief also discussed Argentina, the IMF’s biggest borrower, after meeting with the nation’s new Economy Minister Sergio Massa on Monday for the first time since he took office last month. Georgieva said she was impressed with the composition of the team that came to Washington, including the nation’s central bank governor and other top aides.

Read more: Argentina’s New Economy Chief Wins IMF Praise on First Trip

“That is a good signal that we have a whole of government approach to implementing the program,” Georgieva said. She came away from the meeting with Massa “with the sense that we have a partner with whom we can work well,” Georgieva said.

(Updates with comments on Ukraine, Argentina starting in seventh paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Should you get a personal loan? 3 things to consider

    The benefits of taking out a personal loan are multiple.

  • Citigroup expects sale or IPO of Mexico consumer business next year

    Citigroup Inc expects to divest its Mexican consumer business via a sale or initial public offering that could happen next year, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday. "We're going to make sure we get the best value for it through a sale or through an alternative exit, an IPO or whatever it takes," CFO Mark Mason told a Barclays investor conference. In January, Citi announced it would exit Mexico as part of a plan to bring the group's profitability and share price performance in line with its peers.

  • Tencent Music Plans Hong Kong Debut as Soon as Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group is pressing ahead with its Hong Kong listing plans with a goal to start trading in the Asian financial hub as soon as next week, according to people familiar with the matter.The Shenzhen-based company, whose shares already trade in New York, is working with advisers on the preparations for its second listing, the people said. Marketing activities could start as early as in the coming days, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the inf

  • Oil prices creep higher on robust global demand outlook

    Oil prices inched higher in early trade on Wednesday as OPEC stuck to forecasts for robust global fuel demand growth, offsetting concerns of another U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week after consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August. Brent crude futures rose 3 cents to $93.20 a barrel by 0116 GMT, after settling 0.9% lower on Tuesday. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Tuesday reiterated forecasts for growth in global oil demand in 2022 and 2023, citing signs that major economies were faring better than expected despite headwinds such as surging inflation.

  • IMF says review of Argentina debt program on course

    In a statement, Georgieva welcomed Argentina's commitment to achieve targets for its debt program and said it "will remain unchanged." Georgieva praised the "strong steps" taken by Argentine economy minister Sergio Massa to stabilize markets and "reverse a scenario of high volatility" in the South American country. The statement follows a meeting between Georgieva and Massa on Monday in the context of a second review of the $44 billion arrangement signed in March this year.

  • Kevin Stefanski: I think Jacoby Brissett will continue to get better

    The Browns started the season 1-0 for the first time since 2004 when they defeated the Panthers with Cade York‘s 58-yard field goal. But they got in position to do it after quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed passes to receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones and Amari Cooper to put Cleveland at the 40-yard line. On Monday, head coach [more]

  • Algorand Foundation Declares $35M Exposure to Troubled Crypto Lender Hodlnaut

    Hodlnaut was placed under Interim Judicial Management in Singapore after suspending withdrawals from its platform in early August.

  • SEC's Gensler Holds Firm That Existing Laws Make Sense for Crypto

    Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler told the Practising Law Institute last week that existing securities laws fit the crypto markets in a speech that’s garnered attention from all parts of the digital currency ecosystem. Prior to the speech, I had the opportunity to speak with the longtime regulator about his agency’s approach to crypto.

  • Amazon Shares Get Back to Their Winning Ways

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. shares are back in a familiar role of outperforming after an ugly first half of 2022, even as investors brace for a slowdown in growth at the e-commerce and cloud computing giant.Amazon is the best-performing stock among its megacap peers since the Nasdaq 100 Index bottomed nearly three months ago, in part because it’s shown the market that it’s taking steps to curb expenses. Amazon has gained 30% since June 16, compared with a gain of 14% for the tech-heavy benchm

  • Exclusive-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action, Taiwan presses EU

    The United States is considering options for a sanctions package against China to deter it from invading Taiwan, with the European Union coming under diplomatic pressure from Taipei to do the same, according to sources familiar with the discussions. The sources said the deliberations in Washington and Taipei's separate lobbying of EU envoys were both at an early stage -- a response to fears of a Chinese invasion which have grown as military tensions escalate in the Taiwan Strait. In both cases, the idea is to take sanctions beyond measures already taken in the West to restrict some trade and investment with China in sensitive technologies like computer chips and telecoms equipment.

  • August CPI data’s ‘underlying elements’ point to declining inflation in late 2022: Strategist

    Ryan Payne, Payne Capital Management President and "Payne Points of Wealth" Podcast Host, and CAPTRUST Director of Investments Christian Ledoux join Yahoo Finance Live to talk about inflation and the market sell-off occurring after the August CPI data.

  • IMF's Georgieva says China, other big creditors must work to prevent debt 'explosion'

    China and other big creditors have a responsibility to prevent the debt problems facing emerging market and low-income countries from exploding, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday. Georgieva, speaking at an event hosted by the Center for Global Development, said 25% of emerging market and 60% of low-income countries were in or near debt distress.

  • Okta trying to 'appeal to every buyer in an enterprise' for identity platforms: CEO

    Okta Co-Founder and CEO Todd McKinnon sits down with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi at Goldman Sachs' Communacopia & Technology Conference to discuss growth in identity technology, the company's acquisition of Auth0, and industry challenges.

  • Ukraine says its forces 'eliminated' an Iranian drone deployed by Russia as Putin's forces lose ground to the Ukrainian counterattack

    US officials said in July that Iran was preparing to send drones to Russia. When they arrived, the drones experienced technical issues.

  • Trump’s Lawyers Reveal That Garland’s DOJ Has Backed Them Into a Legal Corner

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe latest response filed by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers in the special master dispute before Judge Aileen Cannon smacks of an extremism and desperation perhaps born of having been maneuvered into a legal corner by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Justice Department.Instead of filing a concise counter to the DOJ’s carefully tailored ask of Judge Cannon to partially stay her own order just enough to allow investigators acces

  • DOJ points out that Trump's legal filings don't align with his public statements about the Mar-a-Lago records

    Trump raised "questions about the classification status of the records" but didn't "provide any evidence" that they had been declassified, DOJ said.

  • Video shows Russian fighter jet crashing immediately after sharp turn in take-off, Ukraine says

    Ukraine's Ministry of Defence posted a video of what they say is a Russian Su-25 jet crashing right after take-off in Crimea.

  • Video appears to show Donald Trump making unannounced visit to Washington DC. Still unclear what he's doing back in DC.

    Former President Donald Trump is currently undergoing a DOJ investigation into his mishandling of top secret classified materials found at Mar-a-Lago, his resort in Florida, which was searched by the FBI on August 8th. In the FBI raid, extremely top secret documents were found, some related to nuclear weapons, causing grave concern among the international security community. Recently, a Trump appointed Judge, Judge Aileen Cannon, granted Trump a special master which blocked the DOJ from using the documents seized during the raid until a special master was able to review them.

  • Medvedev so terrified by security guarantees for Ukraine that hes talking about an apocalypse

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:09 Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has called the recommendations of the Kyiv Security Compact for the strategic partnership of Ukraine and the guarantor states "a prologue to WWIII".

  • Top oversight Democrat demands that Trump officially certify that he's turned over all sensitive documents taken from the White House

    House oversight chair Carolyn Maloney says Trump has squandered any benefit of doubt and must now attest that he's returned all classified materials.