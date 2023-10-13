IMF praises Ukraine’s noteworthy achievements in economic management in second review

In preparation for the second review of Ukraine’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva applauded three noteworthy economic achievements in Ukraine, all contributing to economic stability, Ukrinform reported on Oct. 12.

“We have recorded three very important achievements in this second review,” she said.

First and foremost, Georgieva cited the revival of economic growth.

“Currently, we forecast growth of approximately 3%. We had a range from 1% to 3%, and we are leaning towards the higher end of that range.”

Secondly, the inflation rate in Ukraine has been brought to clear figure, a feat not achievable by many economies even in peaceful times.

Ukraine’s inflation rate is high but has decreased due to “well-thought-out policies,” she said.

Thirdly, Ukraine boasts substantial international reserves, allowing the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) to embark on a path of managed exchange rate flexibility.

The head of the IMF also reiterated the necessity of visible progress from the Ukrainian side regarding expenditure control.

In this regard, she noted that Ukraine has finally passed a law for the reinstatement of asset declarations. She stressed that the Fund is working with the Ukrainian government on “all aspects” of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

