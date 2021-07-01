IMF raises U.S. 2021 growth forecast to 7%, fastest pace in a generation

FILE PHOTO: A participant stands near a logo of IMF at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund raised its 2021 U.S. growth projection sharply to 7.0% on Thursday from a 4.6% forecast issued in April, due to unprecedented fiscal and monetary support.

The IMF, in its annual "Article IV" assessment of U.S. economic policies, said the revised forecast represents the fastest pace of growth in a generation for the United States. It raised its 2022 U.S. GDP growth forecast to 4.9%, up from its previous 3.5% April forecast.

The new forecasts assume that the U.S. Congress will pass the Biden administration's infrastructure, social spending and tax plans known as the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan this year at a similar size and composition to their original proposals, the IMF said.

"Indicators suggest significant labor market slack remains which should serve as a safety valve to dampen underlying wage and price pressures," the IMF said in its review statement.

The Fund added that it expects U.S. inflation expectations to remain well-anchored, but these "will be obscured in the coming months by significant, transitory movements in relative prices," which could cause personal consumption expenditure inflation to temporarily peak at close to 4% later this year.

(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 130 countries back deal on global minimum tax for companies

    Some 130 countries have agreed on a global minimum tax backed by U.S. President Joe Biden as part of a worldwide effort to keep multinational firms from dodging taxes by shifting their profits to countries with low rates. The deal calls for a global minimum tax of at least 15%, a key element pushed by Biden as he seeks to raise more revenue for his infrastructure and clean energy plans. The agreement, announced by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, also provides for taxing part of the profits the largest global companies in countries where they do business online but may have no physical presence.

  • New Stimulus Checks Could Start Hitting Your Account Automatically

    Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions,...

  • President Biden had some surprise news for Miami-Dade’s mayor on the Surfside collapse

    President Joe Biden seemed to surprise Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Thursday when he said the federal government could handle the first 30 days of county and state’s costs in the Champlain Towers South condo collapse.

  • Historians rank Trump ahead of only 3 other presidents

    Historians rank Trump ahead of only 3 other presidents

  • Michelle MacDonald says she will appeal Minnesota Supreme Court’s suspension of her law license

    The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday indefinitely suspended perennial high court candidate and West St. Paul family law attorney Michelle MacDonald over a pattern of professional misconduct. MacDonald, a Republican, cannot petition for reinstatement for four months, a penalty the Supreme Court said was appropriate for her repeated misconduct that continued even after a previous license ...

  • Swiss pick U.S. F-35 jet and Patriot missiles for defence needs

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Switzerland has chosen Lockheed Martin's F-35A Lightning II as its next-generation fighter jet, the government said on Wednesday, angering opponents who have pledged a new referendum to overturn what they dubbed an unnecessary "Ferrari" option. Opponents say Switzerland doesn't need cutting-edge warplanes to defend its Alpine territory which a supersonic jet can cross in 10 minutes.

  • China's Xi pledges 'reunification' with Taiwan, gets stern rebuke

    BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged on Thursday to complete "reunification" with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to "smash" any attempts at formal independence, drawing a stern rebuke from Taipei, which lambasted the Communist Party as a dictatorship. China, which considers democratically-ruled Taiwan its own territory, has stepped up efforts under Xi to assert its sovereignty claims, including regular flights by fighter jets and bombers close to the island. "Solving the Taiwan question and realising the complete reunification of the motherland are the unswerving historical tasks of the Chinese Communist Party and the common aspiration of all Chinese people," Xi said in a speech on the 100th birthday of the ruling Communist Party.

  • CNN Reporter Booed After Asking Trump About Apology For Capitol Riot

    Jim Acosta asked the question during an event in Weslaco, Texas, featuring Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and the former president.

  • Donald Rumsfeld, Killer of 400,000 People, Dies Peacefully

    Karin Cooper/GettyThe only thing tragic about the death of Donald Rumsfeld is that it didn’t occur in an Iraqi prison. Yet that was foreordained, considering how throughout his life inside the precincts of American national security, Rumsfeld escaped the consequences of decisions he made that ensured a violent, frightening end for hundreds of thousands of people.An actuarial table of the deaths for which Donald Rumsfeld is responsible is difficult to assemble. In part, that’s a consequence of hi

  • As state faces historic surplus, California gas tax increases

    While a handful of California officials deliberate on how to best divvy up a historic $75 billion budget overflow, gas-powered vehicle owners will be paying more to fill up their tanks.

  • Nnamdi Kanu: Nigeria arrests Biafra separatist leader

    He fled in 2017 while on bail facing treason charges and was detained with the help of Interpol.

  • A Petition With Over 2 Million Signatures Calls for $2,000 Monthly Stimulus Checks for Every American

    So far, more than 2 million have signed a petition calling for $2,000 monthly stimulus checks for every American. This petition was started by Stephanie Bonin, a Colorado restaurant owner, and was...

  • Why Can't Americans Go to Canada?

    Americans can now vacation in France, where the one-dose vaccination rate is 49%, according to the nonprofit Our World in Data; they can also go to Spain, where the rate is 51%, and Greece, 45%. But, with very limited exceptions, they still cannot travel to Canada, which, according to one source — the University of Oxford — is leading all countries globally in single-dose vaccination rates. In mid-June, to the frustration of many on both sides of the border, Canada announced it was extending res

  • Kim Jong-un: North Korea sees 'grave incident’ after Covid lapses

    Kim Jong-un has berated top officials in a rare sign of the pandemic's severity in the country.

  • Arizona ballot recount: Arizona Republic takes state Senate, Cyber Ninjas to court for election audit records

    The Arizona Republic has demanded records from the state Senate and a contractor that could shed light on the ongoing audit of the 2020 election.

  • House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy asks why Democrats aren't holding hearings on COVID-19 deaths instead of the Jan. 6 insurrection

    Although Democrats already held hearings on COVID-19 deaths in March, McCarthy said China's role should take precedent over investigating January 6.

  • Jake Tapper Puts Donald Trump's Mocking Of TV Ratings In Proper Perspective

    The CNN anchor told the former president that, had he incited and inspired a deadly riot, he "might not be out there bragging about how many viewers it had."

  • Despite Injunction, Indiana Won’t Restart Federal Unemployment Benefits

    The state suggested it couldn’t pay the benefits even if it wanted. The Biden administration is curiously quiet.

  • Read the indictment against the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg

    The Manhattan District Attorney's office spent years investigating whether the Trump Organization and its executives broke financial laws.

  • Unemployment lifeline disappears for millions of Americans

    It's not just the extra $300. A subset of workers around the country is getting shut out of the unemployment system altogether.Driving the news: Of the 26 states cutting topped-up benefits, all but four are ending (or have already ended) the program that allowed self-employed, gig and freelance workers to collect jobless aid.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: It's part of a grand experiment underway in states across