IMF says coronavirus spread has not affected its engagement with Argentina

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - The spread of the coronavirus has not affected the International Monetary Fund's "active ongoing engagement" with Argentina's new government, but the disease's economic impact will be taken into consideration as discussions over Argentina's loan program continue, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

"The coronavirus outbreak will have significant impact on global economic activity. And Argentina like other countries is not immune to these developments, so we're looking at that, we're monitoring that, we're discussing that with the authorities," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a regular news briefing.

(Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Franklin Paul)