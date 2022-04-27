IMF sees bumper year for Arab oil producers, risk for others

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 14, 2020 file photo, people crowd a street a few hours ahead of curfew in Cairo, Egypt. The world’s economy is forecast to grow around 3.6% this year, but Arab oil exporters are seeing a windfall from high energy prices that will buoy their economies and replenish their financial reserves this year and next. A report released Wednesday, April 27, 2022, by the International Monetary Fund says those hard-hit in the Mideast are oil importers and countries like Egypt that also rely heavily on food imports from the Black Sea region, where Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has impacted exports like sunflower oil, barley and wheat worldwide. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
AYA BATRAWY
·5 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The world's economy is forecast to grow around 3.6% this year, but Arab oil exporters are seeing a windfall from high energy prices that will buoy their economies and replenish their financial reserves this year and next, according to a report released Wednesday by the International Monetary Fund.

Those hard-hit in the Middle East, however, are oil importers and countries like Egypt that also rely heavily on food imports from the Black Sea region, where Russia's invasion of Ukraine has impacted exports like sunflower oil, barley and wheat worldwide.

The war has caused wheat prices to soar as farmers in Ukraine were forced to pick up arms, stop farming or have been unable to export their grains due to blocked ports and roads.

Higher energy prices, though, spell fortune for the region's oil producers, like Saudi Arabia where economic growth is expected to hit 7.6% this year.

Kuwait, another country highly dependent on oil revenue, is forecast to see 8% growth in 2022, a notable reversal from the just 1% growth its economy saw last year and the nearly 9% contraction its economy saw in 2020. The IMF's figures forecast that Iraq will see the biggest expansion to its economy in the region, with 9.5% growth projected this year.

As a whole, the IMF expects that in the next five years, the level of additional inflows and financial reserves to Mideast oil exporting countries will exceed $1 trillion, Jihad Azour, director of the Middle East and Central Asia department at the IMF, told The Associated Press.

The IMF’s projections are based on a number of assumptions, including that the price of oil will average roughly $107 a barrel in 2022 and trade around $92 a barrel in 2023.

Gulf Arab oil exporting states are projected to produce some 18 million barrels of oil per day this year, with around 14 million barrels of that for export. Most of the barrels will be produced and exported by Saudi Arabia.

Rystad Energy, a research and business intelligence company, says Saudi Arabia will be the largest beneficiary of the higher oil prices and is expected to receive more than $400 billion from its oil and gas exports, an increase of almost $250 billion from 2021. The firm said Iraq follows with about $200 billion, a doubling of its income compared to 2021.

The extra financial inflows are critical to Gulf Arab countries as they try to diversify their economies away from dependence on oil for state spending and as the world seeks greener technologies to power industry.

The inflows are also crucial for providing handouts to the public in countries where absolute power is concentrated in the hands of hereditary rulers. Saudi Arabia's King Salman announced this week an over half-billion-dollar package of social security payments to Saudis in need for the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, which ends this week. Individuals will receive $267 and an additional $133 for their dependents.

The kingdom runs a separate “Citizen's Account” program with around 10 million beneficiaries — close to half of the Saudi population. The program aims to ease financial burdens on citizens and provide support to families with limited incomes. Average support per family totaled $285 in April. Since its inception in early 2017, the program has disbursed $31 billion.

In contrast, countries like Syria and Lebanon are in such dire economic straits that the IMF has no economic projections for either. Syria has been wracked by civil war for more than a decade. Lebanon is mired in political gridlock with its last economic figures recorded by the IMF in 2020 showing a 22% contraction of the economy that year.

The situation is also particularly dire for Sudan, where consumer price inflation is forecast to hit 245% this year. Last year, the figure hit a whopping 359%, skyrocketing since the country's 2019 revolution.

Egypt, the region's most populous nation, faces numerous headwinds, though the IMF expects its economy to grow by nearly 6% this year, before dipping close to a percentage point to around 5% growth in 2023.

“Egypt was among the countries directly affected by the war in Ukraine,” Azour said.

Higher wheat prices are expected to increase the import bill of Mideast countries by around $9 billion, and between $1 billion and $2 billion for Egypt.

With inflation expected to hit 10.4% this year in Egypt, the government eased exchange rates and the currency depreciated by 15% in recent weeks. It also capped the price of unsubsidized bread to keep costs from soaring.

Egypt has since reached out to the IMF to explore additional funding. Earlier this month, energy heavyweights Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar pledged around $22 billion to Egypt to support its struggling economy. Some $5 billion of that were Saudi deposits in Egypt's central bank. The rest came in the form of investment deals from the UAE and Qatar.

The regional outlook by the IMF comes after the lender released its global forecast earlier this month. It downgraded the outlook for the world economy this year to 3.6% from a projected 4.4% for 2022 in January, blaming Russia’s war in Ukraine for disrupting global commerce, pushing up oil prices, threatening food supplies and increasing uncertainty amid the coronavirus.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tennessee basketball lands in Iowa State transfer guard Tyrese Hunter's top 6

    Tennessee basketball is in the mix for Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter, who was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, ahead of an official visit.

  • UK's Johnson says Putin has room to withdraw from Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he did not expect any further Russian military failures in Ukraine to push President Vladimir Putin into using tactical nuclear weapons there, saying he had room to manoeuvre and end the conflict. Asked by Talk TV if he expected Putin to consider using tactical nuclear weapons if he suffered more military failures in Ukraine, he said: "No, I don't." "Given the massive Russian backing for what he is doing, given the apparent obliviousness of the Russian media about what is really happening in Ukraine, the paradox is that Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw," he said.

  • Russia unleashes attacks on Ukraine railways: 'There are victims'

    Ukrainian authorities on Monday are reporting numerous attacks on rail stations in central and western Ukraine following a high-profile meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

  • 'Downton' does continental costumes

    French Riviera and Hollywood influence "A New Era" of dressing on the latest "Downton Abbey" movie - as the cast explains. (April 27)

  • F1 Commission Wants Smaller Cars as Part of 2026 Regulations

    Series determined to maintain current spectacle, environmental stability, financial sustainability and attractiveness.

  • Houston’s huge new urban solar farm is a win for environmental justice

    The solar energy project is built on a former landfill and includes benefits for a disenfranchised community.

  • Gautam Adani now needs to beat only four people to become the world’s richest person

    Coal billionaire Gautam Adani has become the fifth richest man in the world. The 59-year-old Adani Group chairman, with his net worth surging to $122.2 billion, has overtaken investor Warren Buffett ($121.9 billion), according to Forbes real-time billionaires list. The Adani Group is India’s largest closely-held thermal coal producer and coal trader.

  • Rebel Wilson shares the mean prank she pulled on a teacher as revenge: 'She cried'

    Pitch Perfect&nbsp;star Rebel Wilson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night, where she shared a story about the savage prank she pulled on one of her teachers in high school. After sharing her high school yearbook with Jimmy Kimmel, which revealed how active she was in the school's extracurricular activities, the actress also revealed that she was "a good student" and even graduated from the top law school in Australia. However, despite being her high school's basketball captain and a bookworm, she also admitted to being "a little bit cheeky." "So, in the boarding house I would mastermind the escapes," explained Wilson. "We had bars on our windows. It was that type of good Christian school. Then I would organize the escapes. I'd work out all the passcodes for the alarms, like, let's go, let's go. Then one time I locked a teacher in a cupboard for four hours." In hindsight, Wilson said she feels "a bit bad" about the prank but, at the time, she believed she had a good reason. "She was a mean teacher. It was really good revenge," shared Wilson, who went on to explain how she pretended like there was something in the cupboard then pushed her teacher inside and locked the door. Wilson admitted, "Yeah, she cried. And she could never tell which girl it was that pushed her in. So they lined us up and were, like, 'Which one was it?' And I'm, like, 'Don't say anything, guys.' And then no one ratted me out." Wilson is currently promoting her new film titled Senior Year, in which she plays a popular high school cheerleader. Based on the stories she shared with Kimmel, it sounds like she related to her character. "I was voted deputy head girl, which is kind of, like, the second-most popular girl at the school, which is why I'm on the front cover of the book," said Wilson as she referenced her yearbook.

  • Russia intensifies nuclear terrorism: 2 missiles fly over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

    Iryna Balachuk - Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 10:08 On the morning of 26 April 2 Russian cruise missiles flew over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and towards the city of Zaporizhzhia at low altitude.

  • If You're Someone Who Waited Until You Were Much Older To Have Kids And Now Wish You Did Things Differently, Tell Me About It

    Share your thoughts with me!View Entire Post ›

  • Classic Las Vegas Casino Makes a Change No Strip Casino Has Embraced

    In the mid-1990s Las Vegas made an ill-fated effort to market itself as a family destination. At the time, Las Vegas was feeling pressured as more areas of the U.S. offered legal gambling. The city responded by having the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority launch "an intensive advertising campaign aimed at families," ABC News reported.

  • Thandiwe Newton Seen Kissing Musician Lonr Days After Husband Spotted Without Wedding Ring

    "I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the welfare of their children," Lonr told The New York Post's Page Six

  • Lynda Carter Looked Like a Golden Goddess at This Rare Gala Appearance

    Lynda Carter is reminding us that age is nothing but a number. She made a rare red-carpet appearance on April 25 at the T Gen Awards Gala for a cause that is close to her heart. The former Wonder Woman star showed off her gorgeous rose-gold gown in a Twitter photo with her friend, Dr. […]

  • Poll: Public split between clean energy, oil drilling in response to high gas prices

    Americans are more likely to agree than to disagree with both Democratic calls for renewable energy investment and Republican calls for oil and gas drilling, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

  • Gaetz lashes out at McCarthy, Scalise after leaked comments

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) on Tuesday after The New York Times published a report that featured recorded comments from the two congressmen airing concerns about the Florida Republican’s remarks following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Gaetz in a…

  • Republicans Cheer As Congressional Candidate Demands Fauci’s Execution By Firing Squad

    Oklahoma GOP Chair John Bennett's comments advocating violence against the top infectious disease expert earned him applause at a campaign event.

  • Attacks Begin in New Country as Russia Warns Nuclear Threat Is ‘Real’

    Joe RaedleRussia’s foreign minister has warned Western powers not to underestimate the “real” risk of nuclear conflict if they continue to funnel weapons to Ukraine in what he says is an undeclared proxy war.Within hours of his remarks, explosions were heard inside the sovereign borders of Moldova. Ukrainian officials believe Russia is launching “false flag” operations in the pro-Russian rebel-controlled enclave of Transnistria in order to justify widening their imperial assault into a second na

  • Rick Perry's Election Lie Undone — By His Own Text Message

    The Trump White House energy secretary's denial fell apart with some comical evidence from CNN.

  • Trump Warns of Killer ‘Tomatoes, Pineapples, and Bananas’ in Court Docs

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastWell, this is bananas.According to former President Donald Trump, hurling a fruit at someone can be a lethal act—one that justifies the use of violence to thwart any use of produce as projectile.In transcripts of an October 2021 deposition, filed in court on Tuesday, the twice-impeached former president insisted tomatoes, pineapples, and bananas can be “very dangerous” weapons that justify violent acts of “self-defense.” (Elsewhere in the just-re

  • Wall Street Journal Editor Has Had It With Republicans Who Back Donald Trump's Big Lie

    “Will someone speak that truth at least?” Gerard Baker asked in a scathing column calling out GOPers who privately just want Trump to "go quietly away."