IMF Supports Argentina’s New Economy Minister as Crisis Deepens

(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund said Monday that Argentine officials reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to its $44 billion program with the fund, attempting to shore up confidence after the economy fell deeper into crisis.

Argentine Economy Minister Silvina Batakis “agreed on the importance of decisive program implementation,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva tweeted Monday after meeting the new minister, who retweeted the comment.

For its part, the Economy Ministry said Batakis laid out the country’s economic challenges to IMF officials in extensive meetings without reference to any discussions about executing on the program. Batakis also met with US Treasury staff, including David Lipton, senior counselor to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

It was the IMF’s first major meeting with Argentine officials since Batakis’s predecessor, Martin Guzman, abruptly resigned July 2, blowing a long-simmering political crisis wide open. Since Guzman departed, political uncertainty has seen prices soar and the peso plunge in unofficial markets, clouding the outlook for the IMF program.

Batakis has insisted on complying with the agreement Guzman negotiated and has even imposed a public sector hiring freeze as a fiscal measure. However, she’s also said in separate comments that some targets in the IMF program will change at each review.

ARGENTINA INSIGHT: Batakis to Meet With the IMF Empty-Handed

Given the challenges she faces, some former IMF officials expect that Batakis will be pushed to devalue the peso at a faster pace and align multiple exchange rates in order for the program to continue.

“Without that, I doubt that the IMF will be willing to continue supporting Argentina -- a devaluation and simplification of the exchange system,” said Claudio Loser, an Argentine economist who served as the IMF’s western hemisphere director in the 2000s. “They really will have to do certain things because I have the impression that patience with Argentina is running out.”

Other former policy makers note the political divide in Argentina’s ruling coalition that may undermine Batakis’s ability to stick with the IMF deal. The program calls for spending cuts, less money printing and building up the central bank’s reserves.

Lefist Bloc

Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner and her far-left bloc within the coalition voted against the IMF deal in congress last March. Officials close to Kirchner, who was president from 2007 to 2015, impeded Guzman’s ability to implement spending cuts too, ultimately leading to his resignation.

Kirchner hasn’t yet said anything about the new minister, raising questions about whether Batakis has any more authority than Guzman had to comply with the IMF deal.

Those same political divisions in Argentina’s government will weigh heavily over her ability to execute the program and win concessions from the IMF, former officials say.

“This a political crisis that’s compounding all the deep economic problems that Argentina has,” says Hector Torres, a former IMF executive board member who represented Argentina. “If I was at the IMF board, I would be watching what they do and say ‘well, this your mess, it’s not our mess, we’re not triggering this crisis, you’re triggering this crisis because of your political crisis and your lack of competence.’”

