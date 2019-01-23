IMF tells Ukraine to speed up reforms

KIEV (Reuters) - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday she had urged Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko to proceed with reforms quicker, while reiterating that the International Monetary Fund was ready to continue supporting Ukraine.

"I also highlighted the urgency for Ukraine to accelerate reforms and transition to stronger growth, which is needed to improve people's living standards in a sustainable manner," Lagarde said.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alison Williams)