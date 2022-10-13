IMF urges most Asian central banks to tighten policy further

FILE PHOTO: The IMF logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington
Leika Kihara
·1 min read

By Leika Kihara

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Most Asian central banks must tighten monetary policy further as rising commodity prices and their currencies' depreciation, driven by steady U.S. interest rate hikes, push inflation above their targets, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

China and Japan are exceptions, where the economic recovery has been weaker, slack remains substantial and inflation has not risen as sharply as elsewhere, said Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department.

Many Asian currencies depreciated "quite sharply" as U.S. monetary tightening led to widening interest rate differentials, helping push up import costs for the countries, he said.

"While our baseline is for inflation to have peaked by end-year, large exchange-rate depreciations could lead to higher inflation and greater persistence, particularly if global interest rates rise more forcefully, and require faster monetary policy tightening in Asia," Srinivasan said in a news conference during the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Washington.

Large currency depreciations and rising interest rates could also trigger financial stress in Asian countries with high debt, Srinivasan said.

"Asia is now the largest debtor in the world besides being the biggest saver, and several countries are at high risk of debt distress," he said.

Most of the rise in Asia's debt is concentrated in China, but also seen in other economies, Sanjaya Panth, deputy director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

"Some form of market stress cannot be ruled out. But the relatively strong position of many economies gives us comfort," he said, pointing to their low levels of external debt, higher reserves and resilient financial systems.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • Here's What Could Help Consol Energy (CEIX) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength

    Consol Energy (CEIX) could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from fundamentally strong stocks that are currently on the move. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our "Recent Price Strength" screen.

  • Jan. 6 Committee Votes to Subpoena Donald Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- The House committee investigating last year’s attack on the US Capitol voted to subpoena Donald Trump, a dramatic challenge to a former president just weeks before Republicans and Democrats face off in an election that will determine control of Congress.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousa

  • Fed Expected to Extend Big Rate Hikes After New Inflation Surprise

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve looks on track to extend its aggressive interest-rate hikes even further than previously anticipated after another red-hot inflation report dimmed hopes for a downshift by year’s end.Investors responded to higher-than-expected readings on US core consumer prices by hardening bets the Fed would raise rates by 75 basis points at its meeting next month and in December. Futures pricing also showed for the first time that markets see rates approaching 5% next year.“

  • Rich Nations’ Rate Hikes Cause ‘Collateral Damage,’ Kenya Central Banker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging markets have become “collateral damage” in developed nations’ aggressive interest-rate hiking cycles, and a failure to consider and address the spillover effects will have costly spillback consequences, Kenya’s central bank chief said. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousands of Jo

  • IMF Latest: Some EU Countries Seen Making Wrong Fiscal Choices

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni cautioned that not all countries in the bloc are managing to avoid a clash between fiscal and monetary policies.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to

  • Traders get no reprieve from volatility as CPI sends U.S. stocks on wild ride

    Anyone hoping for calmer waters in markets this month is being badly disappointed, as turmoil in UK government bonds, surging oil prices and now another hot U.S. inflation reading ramp up volatility and create a perilous environment for investors. Thursday’s trading brought more eye-popping market gyrations, as a higher-than-expected U.S. inflation report sent the S&P 500 to its lowest point since November 2020 early in the session only to see stocks rip higher by mid-day, a swing of over 5 percentage points in total. Despite the upside move, "this sort of volatility makes markets feel a lot less rational and undermines confidence,” said Michael Farr, CEO of Farr, Miller and Washington LLC. “This is unnerving for longer-term investors."

  • Twitter Seeks Documents Related to Federal Investigation of Musk

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s lawyers asked a Delaware court for access to correspondence between Elon Musk and federal authorities investigating him in connection with his attempt to take the social media company private. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpKroger Want

  • Stellantis signs framework deal for Fiat vehicle production in Algeria

    Carmaker Stellantis said on Thursday it had signed a framework agreement with Algeria to develop activities of its Fiat brand in the county, including for local production of vehicles. The deal covers a project for the development in Algeria of industrial, after-sales and spare parts activities for Fiat, as well as the development of the automotive sector in the country, Stellantis said in a statement, after signing the agreement with the director of cooperation of Algeria's industry ministry. "The quality of the ongoing discussions makes us confident about the development prospects of the Fiat brand, which will be keen to meet the expectations of Algerian customers," Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said.

  • Central Banks Need to Fight Inflation by Tightening: IMF

    Krishna Srinivasan, Asia and Pacific department director at International Monetary Fund, discusses the impact of inflation on global economies, the strong dollar and his outlook for China's economy. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Stellantis Inks Deal For Fiat Vehicle Production In Algeria

    Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) has signed a framework agreement with the Algerian Ministry of Industry. The agreement covers a project to develop industrial, after-sales, and spare parts activities for Fiat in Algeria. Also Read: Stellantis Opens Software Hub In India To Enhance Digital Support In Vehicle Production "The signing of this framework agreement is in line with the historic place occupied by Stellantis and its brands in the Algerian automotive market," said CEO Carlos Tavares. The agreeme

  • Posh ice cream, craft beer in vogue as Chinese downsize their love of luxury

    Chinese consumers are typically known for lavish spending on high-end handbags, clothes and accessories that sustain Western luxury brands. This year, however, economic ill winds have sapped much of their urge to splurge and it's the littler luxuries in life - artisanal food and drinks as well as smart trendy appliances - that have caught their eye. It debuted baijiu-infused ice cream at $10 a cup in May, racking up 2.5 million yuan ($350,000) of sales on the first day.

  • Canada energy IPOs tough sell even as institutions return to sector

    Institutional investors are returning to the Canadian oil and gas sector with gusto after shunning the industry over ESG concerns in recent years, but the appetite for new energy listings remains limited due to wider market volatility. French oil major TotalEnergies will be the first major test of energy investor interest for new listings. Last month, it unveiled plans to spin off its Canadian oil sands assets into a new publicly traded company, which surprised many industry watchers.

  • Hot Inflation Torches Bears in a Stock Reversal for the Ages

    (Bloomberg) -- It was a stock reversal for the ages: A near-uniform plunge followed by an everything rally made for a dizzying day on Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantThe S&P 500 wiped out a

  • Big Tech's hiring freeze unlocks rich talent pool for U.S. startups

    Late-stage U.S. startups are scooping up talent unlocked by layoffs and hiring freezes at Big Tech, adding experienced engineers and project managers to their roster despite signs of an economic slowdown. Companies, with steady cash flow from viable products in the market, are offering rich pay checks to lure talent that would have otherwise preferred working at big technology firms including Microsoft Corp and Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc.

  • All You Need to Know About Consol Energy (CEIX) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy

    Consol Energy (CEIX) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • These U.S. National Parks No Longer Require Reservations to Enter

    Parks across the country have lifted their reservation rules as the fall season is underway.

  • Tether Co-Founder on Switzerland's Crypto Scene, Global Stablecoin Market Outlook

    Tether has partnered with the city of Lugano in a move allowing McDonald’s and other businesses to accept cryptocurrencies as payment. Tether co-founder William Quigley discusses the state of crypto in Switzerland and the outlook for the global stablecoin markets.

  • Gold Pares Drop after US Inflation Sets Stage for Big Fed Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold pared early declines after hotter-than-expected US inflation data set the stage for more aggressive interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Copper erased losses.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create U

  • Aide tells FBI Trump ordered boxes moved at Mar-a-Lago - report

    A former employee of Donald Trump told federal agents the former president asked that boxes of records be moved within his Florida residence after receiving a government subpoena demanding their return, according to a Washington Post report. The testimony of the key witness, coupled with surveillance footage the Justice Department also obtained, represent some of the strongest known evidence to date of possible obstruction of justice by the former Republican president. The New York Times separately reported on Wednesday that Trump aide Walt Nauta was captured on security camera footage from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach moving boxes out of a storage area at the center of the investigation.

  • Gen Z doesn’t want to make the same mistake millennials did with the Great Recession

    Gen Z is the first generation to start retirement saving in their teens