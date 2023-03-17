IMF Wants Friendly Nations to Give Funds to Pakistan Before Deal

1
Kamran Haider
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s government said the International Monetary Fund wants ‘friendly” countries to honor their commitments to fund the cash-strapped country before the multilateral lender signs off on a $6.5 billion bailout program.

Most Read from Bloomberg

This has led to a delay in concluding talks with the IMF for the program, Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar told the upper house of parliament on Thursday. Certain countries had made pledges to support Pakistan during the IMF’s review and it “is asking they should actually complete and materialize those commitments,” he added.

Pakistani officials have been guiding for an IMF agreement in a few days and had planned to complete the program in June. However the nation has failed to meet multiple deadlines in the past.

The bailout funds from the IMF would throw an economic lifeline to Pakistan that’s racing against time to avoid a default. The country needs to repay about $3 billion of debt by June, while $4 billion is expected to be rolled-over. Pakistan’s dollar bonds due in 2031 rose 0.2 cents on the dollar on Friday, snapping seven days of losses.

A pact with the IMF would also open up access to other financing avenues for Pakistan, which only has reserves for a few weeks of imports and whose currency is one of the weakest performers in Asia.

Read more: Pakistan Debt Moratorium Inevitable Without IMF Funds, BofA Says

Dar didn’t the name the countries who made commitments but Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and China have helped in recent months and weeks by rolling over debts and giving dollar deposits and oil on credit. In early March, the Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. released $500 million to Pakistan as the first installment of a $1.3 billion loan.

Pakistan’s government has completed all IMF demands, Dar said. The government has taken tough measures including raising taxes, energy prices and interest rates to unlock funding from its IMF loan program.

The government’s popularity has plummeted in an opinion survey with the majority of respondents blaming prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his ministers for the economic crisis while showing support for his arch-rival Imran Khan. The former premier’s growing popularity may force Sharif’s coalition to boost welfare spending to woo voters ahead of elections later this year, Bloomberg Economics analyst Ankur Shukla wrote last month.

And that would break its commitments to the IMF on fiscal consolidation and potentially jeopardize aid from the institution, he added.

Read more: Pakistan Court Stays Arrest Warrant Against Ex-PM Imran Khan (2)

The IMF has not indicated that political uncertainty is causing any delay in reviving the bailout, Sharif told reporters earlier this week. “We have accepted all the conditions, the very tough conditions set by the IMF,” he said.

--With assistance from Karl Lester M. Yap.

(Updates throughout, adds line on bond markets)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Ukraine invasion: Indians are braving war to study in Ukraine

    More than 1,000 students have returned to finish degrees after fleeing fighting a year ago.

  • Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages

    Parts of New England and New York were digging out of a nor'easter Wednesday that caused tens of thousands of power outages, numerous school cancellations and whiteout conditions on the roads. The storm began Monday night and lasted throughout Tuesday, dumping as much as 3 feet (91 centimeters) of snow and gusty winds.

  • IPhone Maker Hon Hai Expects Flat 2023 as It Builds EV Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. said it expects to multiply its sales of electric vehicle components this year while weathering cooler consumer spending on technology.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestT

  • Apple supplier Foxconn steps up investment outside China, as consumer electronics demand dips

    Apple Inc supplier Foxconn on Wednesday said it plans to ramp up investment outside of China and efforts to attract automakers to its contract manufacturing business, as the company reported weaker demand for consumer electronics. Foxconn, which assembles around 70% of iPhones, has been diversifying production away from China, whose strict COVID restrictions disrupted its biggest iPhone plant last year. "It is customer demand that guides our considerations on how to deploy our production capacity in the ICT field," Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way said on an earnings call, referring to information and communications technology.

  • ESPN’s Mike Wilbon wants Kings-Bucks in NBA Finals after Lyles, Antetokounmpo, Lopez melee

    Famed journalist and ESPN co-host Michael Wilbon offered his thoughts on the incident in Monday’s showdown between the Kings and Bucks.

  • UN seeks independent ideas on tackling Afghanistan's Taliban

    The United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Thursday calling for independent recommendations on how a united international community should address the enormous challenges confronting Afghanistan — above all the Taliban’s drastic curtailment of education and work for women and girls, but also terrorism and the country’s dire humanitarian and economic situation. The resolution, co-sponsored by Japan and the United Arab Emirates, asks U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to establish an independent panel to assess the situation in Afghanistan and make proposals for a “coherent approach” for key players inside and outside the United Nations dealing with the political, humanitarian and development issues.

  • Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy

    A business tycoon long sought by the government of China and known for cultivating ties to Trump administration figures including Steve Bannon was arrested Wednesday in New York on charges that he oversaw a $1 billion fraud conspiracy. Guo Wengui, 54, was accused along with his financier and chief of staff of various crimes, including wire and securities fraud. U.S. prosecutors said the indictment stemmed from a complex scheme in which Guo lied to hundreds of thousands of online followers in the United States and around the world before misappropriating hundreds of millions of dollars.

  • Ask the Expert: Should Mercedes cover the cost of my oil leak?

    I have owned a 2013 Mercedes-Benz ML350 diesel from new. It has been serviced by Mercedes every year and has only done 53,000 miles. I was informed by the dealer of a leak from the oil cooler seals. I understand that this is a known problem on this engine and asked Mercedes for a goodwill contribution. It was denied but, due to such a low mileage, I thought a contribution was not unreasonable. What do you think?

  • Ping An adds property assets to investment portfolio, steers clear of developers after painful China Fortune Land experience

    Ping An Insurance (Group), China's largest insurer, has increased its investments in rental income property while cutting exposure to developers after taking a massive hit on China Fortune Land Development. Of the insurer's 4.37 trillion yuan (US$633.9 billion) investment portfolio, real estate now accounts for 4.7 per cent, or 205.4 billion yuan, with 60 per cent invested in physical buildings, an increase of 10 percentage points from two years ago. The rest is in equities or bonds issued by de

  • Asia Stocks Rise on Bank Rescue, Bond Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian equities advanced Friday after a rescue package for First Republic Bank fueled a rebound in US shares. Bond yields in the region moved higher as investors continue to weigh chances of further interest rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top

  • He wants L.A. to love macaws as much as it loves dogs. Will free flying do the trick?

    Chan Quach flies his macaws in L.A. parks, rides his bike with them and takes them out to eat. It's all part of his mission to make L.A. love birds.

  • Clashes as Pakistan police try to arrest Imran Khan

    Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan threw bricks at police who fought back with clubs and tear gas for a second day on Wednesday after officers tried to arrest the ousted premier for failing to appear in court on graft charges. (March 15)

  • Newsom to start California tour with homelessness proposal

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom will announce plans Thursday to build 1,200 small homes across the state as part of an effort to help house the nation's largest homeless population and to address an issue that has persistently plagued the state during his time in office. The announcement, confirmed by the governor's office, will come in Sacramento on the first stop of Newsom's planned four-city tour, during which major policy announcements are expected on housing, health care and public safety. The tour is replacing the governor's traditional State of the State address.

  • Giorgia Meloni: How ‘the most dangerous woman in Europe’ has confounded her critics

    In the lead-up to Italy’s general election last autumn, she was portrayed in street art in Rome as a fascist, dressed in a black uniform that harked back to the days of Benito Mussolini.

  • Bank fears spread to Europe, drag down shares of big lenders

    Fears about the world banking system spread to Europe on Wednesday as shares in the globally connected Swiss bank Credit Suisse plunged and dragged down other major European lenders in the wake of bank failures in the United States. At one point, Credit Suisse shares lost more than a quarter of their value, hitting a record low after the bank's biggest shareholder — the Saudi National Bank — told news outlets that it would not put more money into the Swiss lender, which was beset by problems long before the U.S. banks collapsed. The turmoil prompted an automatic pause in trading of Credit Suisse shares on the Swiss market and sent shares of other European banks tumbling, some by double digits.

  • Real Madrid play You'll Never Walk Alone after beating Liverpool: 'A really nice touch or incredible s***housery'

    Fans are conflicted about whether Real Madrid were taunting or respecting Liverpool by playing their anthem at the Bernabeu

  • Humble Chicken 2.0: Come for the poultry, but stay for the butter

    TOP TABLES: If Angelo Sato’s first opening in Soho was an ode to the versatility of poultry, its reinvention is a shrine to the clever cooking that made Humble Chicken so great in the first place, says Hannah Twiggs

  • Short Selling Key for Korea’s Global Index Goal, Bourse CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea needs to take the politically sensitive step of fully lifting curbs on stock short selling to ensure inclusion in a key global index, the head of the country’s securities exchange said.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $10

  • Nigeria tops list of countries withholding airline funds, IATA says

    Nigeria is withholding $743 million in revenue earned by international carriers operating in the country, the highest amount owed by any nation, a spokesperson for the global airlines industry association said on Thursday. Nigeria faces severe shortages of foreign currency, leading to restrictions on imports and meaning investors cannot convert local currency to repatriate their profits. International Air Transport Association (IATA) spokesperson Katherine Kaczynska said governments around the world owed $2.2 billion to airlines.

  • These 4 banks now offer 5% or more on checking and savings accounts

    It’s been over a decade since savings rates have been this high. There are no monthly maintenance fees and no deposit or balance requirements to earn 5.02% APY with a UFB Preferred Savings account.