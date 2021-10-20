IMF warns Afghanistan's economic slump will impact neighbours

·2 min read
A man pushes wheelbarrow filled with vegetables and fruits at the market in Kabul, Afghanistan
A man pushes wheelbarrow filled with vegetables and fruits at the market in Kabul, Afghanistan

Afghanistan's economic woes could fuel a refugee crisis impacting neighbouring countries, Turkey and Europe, the International Monetary Fund has said.

The economy will contract by up to 30% this year - which could push millions into poverty and cause a humanitarian crisis, the fund warned.

The IMF said Afghanistan's neighbours would be further hit because they rely on its funds for trade.

Bordering Tajikistan has said it can't afford to take in many more refugees.

With foreign assets frozen and most non-humanitarian aid halted, inflows of cash to Afghanistan have all but dried up.

In its regional economic outlook, the fund said: "A large influx of refugees could put a burden on public resources in refugee-hosting countries, fuel labour market pressures, and lead to social tensions, underscoring the need for assistance from the international community."

Cost to neighbours

While it's unclear how many Afghan refugees there would be, the IMF estimates that if there were to be a million more, hosting them would cost Tajikistan $100m (£72m), Iran $300m and Pakistan $500m.

Last month Tajikistan said it could not afford to take in large numbers of refugees unless it received international financial assistance while other Central Asian nations have said they have no plans to host refugees.

Nearby countries will also be hurt by the loss of Afghanistan as a major trading partner.

The country used to receive huge amounts in foreign aid. The UK government estimates OECD countries donated $65bn to Afghanistan from 2001 to 2019 - much of this used to filter through to nearby Iran, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan through trade.

The IMF also warned there are concerns that funds going into the country may be used to finance terrorism and launder money.

Last week, members of the G20 group of major economies pledged to put billions of dollars into the Afghan economy to avert an economic catastrophe.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Cement mountain': China's rocky road on biodiversity beyond rosy U.N. summit

    China used a five-day United Nations biodiversity conference in Kunming to celebrate its achievements in protecting habitats and improving its environmental record. During talks to secure a global post-2020 pact to reverse species loss in the capital city of southwest China's Yunnan province last week, President Xi Jinping announced the launch of a new 1.5 billion yuan ($233 million) biodiversity fund as well as a beefed-up national park scheme. "China is sticking to an ecology-first path for green development and has already made remarkable achievements," Vice-Premier Han Zheng said.

  • India’s granaries are overflowing, but it still has a hunger problem

    India's government has called the global hunger ranking's methodology “shocking” and “unscientific.”

  • Watch Kentucky singer Holly Forbes win battle round on ‘The Voice’ with ‘magical’ tone

    Kelly Clarkson said the Kentucky singer’s vocals were “captivating.”

  • College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 8

    College football expert picks, predictions for Week 8, highlighted by USC vs Notre Dame, Clemson at Pitt, and Tennessee at Alabama

  • With public defenders as judges, Biden quietly makes history on the courts

    Overall, Biden is outpacing every other president since Richard Nixon in confirming circuit court judges, who have the last word in most federal cases.

  • Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson says the US Treasury does ‘everything in its power to kill’ crypto

    The US Treasury does everything in its power to kill crypto, according to Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson.

  • Ramaphosa warns Mozambique jihadists at Machel memorial

    South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday marked the 35th anniversary of the death of Mozambique's first president Samora Machel, vowing to go after Islamist insurgents wreaking havoc in the north of the country.

  • South Korea, China criticize new Japanese PM's offering to controversial Tokyo shrine honoring war dead

    Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida drew criticisms from the Chinese and South Korean government after sending a ritual offering to a controversial Tokyo shrine. A reminder of war: Fumio Kishida, who took office on Oct. 4, marked the autumn festival by donating “masakaki” religious ornaments to the Yasukuni Shrine, which is viewed by many as a symbol of Japanese aggression, reported the Associated Press. This is because Yasukuni Shrine, which enshrined military men along with civilians, also honors its convicted war criminals among the 2.5 million who died during wartime.

  • Biden picks career diplomat for top posting in Pakistan

    U.S. President Joe Biden plans to nominate Donald Blome, currently ambassador to Tunisia, as his top diplomat in Pakistan as Washington works to manage the situation in neighboring Afghanistan following the withdrawal of American troops. Biden on Tuesday will announce plans to nominate Blome to the job in Pakistan, the White House said.

  • ‘Gone too far’: Meet the Dutch chips giant that Silicon Valley loves and Biden fears

    ASML makes advanced semiconductor equipment. Washington is dead set on keeping it from doing business with China.

  • IMF sees economic growth with higher inflation for Mideast

    The Middle East is expected to see significant economic growth this year, but also soaring inflation and food prices, as coronavirus vaccines are unevenly rolled out across the region, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday. The lender's new report projects the region's economies will grow by around 4%, while inflation will reach 17% this year in oil-importing countries. It said the situation is particularly dire in countries already facing severe economic crises, such as Lebanon and Afghanistan.

  • Germany 'faces economic crisis' caused by spiralling fuel prices

    German business leaders on Tuesday called for emergency tax cuts to avert an “economic crisis” caused by rapidly rising petrol and diesel prices.

  • Justice Department will need waiver from Biden to prosecute Trump ally Steve Bannon, expert says

    Steve Bannon’s decision to defy a subpoena from a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot could result in serious consequences for him, but there are a few big question marks about whether he will actually face criminal prosecution.

  • Afghanistan's economic collapse could prompt refugee crisis - IMF

    Afghanistan's economy is set to contract up to 30% this year and this is likely to further fuel a refugee crisis that will impact neighbouring countries, Turkey and Europe, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. With non-humanitarian aid halted and foreign assets largely frozen after the Taliban seized power in August, Afghanistan’s aid-reliant economy "faces severe fiscal and balance-of-payments crises", it said in its regional economic outlook update. "The resulting drop in living standards threatens to push millions into poverty and could lead to a humanitarian crisis."

  • Prophetic Solar System Predicts Our Fate After the Sun Dies

    Astronomers using the Keck Observatory have discovered a "crystal ball" solar system that glimpses what our own will look like after the Sun dies. The post Prophetic Solar System Predicts Our Fate After the Sun Dies appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Trump Can’t Help Himself, Lashes Out at Colin Powell

    The former president is jealous of how the media is covering the late Republican's death

  • Ex-Spy Behind Salacious Trump Dossier Has Damning Theory About Alleged Pee Tape

    Christopher Steele says he thinks the infamous golden showers tape is real -- and shared why he believes Russia hasn't released it.

  • A worker in Florida applied to 60 entry-level jobs in September and got one interview

    Joey Holz, whose experiment went viral, told Insider he specifically applied to businesses that were publicly complaining of a worker shortage.

  • China, Russia navy ships jointly sail through Japan strait

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A group of 10 naval vessels from China and Russia sailed through a strait separating Japan's main island and its northern island of Hokkaido on Monday, the Japanese government said, adding that it is closely watching such activities. It was the first time Japan has confirmed the passage of Chinese and Russian naval vessels sailing together through the Tsugaru Strait, which separates the Sea of Japan from the Pacific. While the strait is regarded as international waters, Japan's ties with China have long been plagued by conflicting claims over a group of tiny East China Sea islets.

  • How Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Basically Bought’ Her House Seat

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyMarjorie Taylor Greene has been making MAGA waves again this week after she discussed a “national divorce” on Steve Bannon's podcast as if we are living during the 1860s again. However, her anti-committee, anti-mask, anti-trans, and now anti-United States stance doesn’t come with a guaranteed seat in Congress.In this episode of The New Abnormal, the Army veteran running against her as a Democrat in Georgia’s 14th District came on to chat with Molly Jong