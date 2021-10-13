IMF warns cryptocurrencies may threaten financial stability without regulation

Jennifer Schonberger
·Senior Reporter
·5 min read

While cryptocurrency has the ability to improve the global payment system, digital coins still pose considerable challenges to market conditions worldwide, the International Monetary Fund warned in a new report on Tuesday.

In its latest Global Financial Stability Report, the fund stated that risks stemming from the booming crypto trading and the proliferation of digital coins “appear contained for now,” but they should be monitored closely.

As crypto grows in adoption, the potential impact on the economy and the risks will grow, according to the IMF. The international body added its voice to a growing chorus on the need for more oversight, underscoring that crypto has inadequate regulations and deficiencies in its operating structure — pointing to exchanges that go down during major selloffs.

“Challenges posed by the crypto ecosystem include operational and financial integrity risks from crypto asset providers, investor protection risks for crypto assets and DeFi [decentralized finance], and inadequate reserves and disclosure for some stablecoins,” the IMF’s report said.

On its list of worries is that increased trading of crypto assets in emerging markets — like El Salvador, which recently began accepting bitcoin as legal tender — could lead to destabilizing capital flows.

Stablecoin jitters

A man stand next to a sign reading
A man stand next to a sign reading "Bitcoin accepted here", outside a moto reapair shop where the cryptocurrency is accepted as a payment method, in Aguilares, El Salvador October 6, 2021. Picture taken October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Separately, the IMF warns the risk of runs for stablecoins could also trigger a fire sale of commercial paper. Also, as stablecoin and cryptocurrency use grows, the IMF warns that it could harm fiscal policy by enabling tax evasion.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies whose values are tied to fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar, precious metals, or short-term securities as a way to mitigate the inherent volatility of cryptocurrencies. They are used by traders to get in and out of trades, settle trades.

Tether (USDT-USD), the world’s largest stablecoin by market capitalization, holds nearly $70 billion worth of commercial paper. The IMF warns if there’s a run on Tether then it could create a run on commercial paper, noting that such a contagion risk could happen for other stablecoins in the future.

The report suggested risks can be further amplified by the use of leverage offered in crypto exchanges, which has been as high as 125 times the initial investment, according to the IMF.

The market capitalization for stablecoins has quadrupled in 2021 to more than $120 billion, while trading volumes outpace other crypto assets, since they’re used for settling spot and derivative trades on exchanges.

Most stablecoins don’t offer transparent disclosure of what’s backing them. While Tether has disclosed the composition of its backed assets, the IMF says those disclosures aren’t audited by independent accountants — and some important information is still missing, including domicile, denomination of currencies, and sector of commercial paper holdings.

U.S. authorities are expected to roll out a regulatory proposal for stablecoins later this month, and mandating transparency of what exactly backs stablecoins is expected to be part of the recommendations.

The IMF also warns that using stablecoins as means of payment and store of value could pose more challenges, by reinforcing economies to align their currencies with the U.S. dollar. The issue is that it could hurt central banks’ ability to make monetary policy, and lead to financial stability risks through currency mismatches on the balance sheets of banks, firms, and households.

Additionally, the IMF cautioned the banking sector could come under pressure if the crypto ecosystem becomes an alternative to bank deposits or even loans.

Stronger competition for bank deposits through stablecoins held on crypto exchanges or private wallets could push local banks toward less stable and more expensive funding sources to maintain similar levels of loan growth, according to the report.

Generally unsound economic policies, combined with inefficient payment systems in some emerging markets and developing economies, is boosting crypto adoption there, the fund stated.

However, the international body isn’t in favor of countries adopting cryptocurrencies as the main national currency, noting that it “carries significant risks and is an inadvisable shortcut.” It’s partly why El Salvador’s experiment with bitcoin (BTC) is being watched closely.

GUARDING AGAINST RISKS

Some of Bitcoin enthusiast Mike Caldwell&#39;s coins are pictured at his office in this photo illustration in Sandy, Utah, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart REUTERS/Jim Urquhart (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)
Some of Bitcoin enthusiast Mike Caldwell's coins are pictured at his office in this photo illustration in Sandy, Utah, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart REUTERS/Jim Urquhart (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)

To guard against systemic risks to the global financial system, the IMF said global standards for crypto assets should be adopted—notably for taxes — and that national regulators should coordinate for effective enforcement to prevent regulatory arbitrage.

The IMF also appeared to side with Securities and Exchanges Commission Chair Gary Gensler, noting in the report that if crypto exchanges deal with tokens that meet the definition of securities, then those tokens should be regulated as securities. The exchanges should then be required to meet those disclosures, both domestically and internationally.

For stablecoins, the international body says disclosure requirements for what stablecoins are backed by should be mandated, along with independent audits of those reserves.

“Globally, policymakers should prioritize making cross-border payments faster, cheaper, more transparent and inclusive through the G20 Cross Border Payments Roadmap,” the IMF said.

READ MORE:

For more information about cryptocurrency, check out:

Dogecoin, what is it? How to buy it

Ethereum: What is it and how do you invest in it?

The top 21 crypto leaders to watch in the back half of 2021

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • IMF Report Views ‘Cryptoization’ as Threat to Global Economy

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is worried about the cryptoization of the developing world.

  • IMF says Bitcoin is no replacement for a national currency

    The International Monetary Fund says cryptos can pose challenges to global market conditions and recommends against using them to replace a national currency. Tobias Adrian, Financial Counsellor and Director of Monetary and Capital Markets at the IMF, joins Yahoo Finance with more.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Declines as Indicator Shows Rally Could Lose Steam

    Bitcoin (BTC) bulls are extremely optimistic, according to the Fear & Greed Index, which reached the highest level since early September. Some analysts say a bitcoin ETF approval could take longer than expected.

  • IMF downgrades global growth outlook as developing countries lag on vaccinations

    The IMF updated its World Economic Outlook on Tuesday, lowering its forecast for global growth in 2021 to 5.9% amid concerns over the global vaccination campaign.

  • Risks to global economy from financial markets at a ‘worrisome juncture,’ IMF official says

    The risks to the global economy from financial markets are at a 'worrisome juncture,' a top IMF official said Tuesday.

  • SAP lifts full-year outlook as more customers shift to cloud

    German business software group SAP raised its full-year outlook for a third time on the back of a strong showing in the third quarter as more customers shift their IT operations to the cloud. SAP now expects cloud revenue to grow by 16%-19% in the year as a whole, helping its overall cloud and software revenue to gain by 2%-4%, it said in a statement late on Tuesday. SAP, which is moving to subscription-based cloud services from software licences with up-front fees, launched Rise with SAP, an all-in-one digital transformation package in January.

  • Bitcoin Buckles, Then Bounces, in Late-Day Spurt of Volatility

    (Bloomberg) -- A flurry of selling briefly pushed Bitcoin to its biggest intraday drop in more than two weeks. While the largest cryptocurrency recouped some of its losses, it ended lower for its first drop in four days. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sit

  • What Jamie Dimon Doesn’t Understand About Bitcoin

    On Monday, speaking at an event hosted by the Institute of International Finance, JPMorgan Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon once again said the outlook for bitcoin is grim. At various times in the past Dimon has gone on record calling bitcoin “fool’s gold” and “a fraud.” Dimon doesn’t understand.

  • Bitcoin eyes $60K after Jamie Dimon warns the asset is ‘worthless’

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned about investing in Bitcoin at the Institute of International Finance virtual event. Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the details.

  • World No. 3 and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa sets high bar: ‘There’s a lot of room for improvement’

    “I think overall the consistency throughout the season wasn't there. I think it's just a little more motivation for me."

  • Chinese Developer Sinic Warns of Default as Hidden Risks Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinic Holdings Group Co. has become the latest Chinese real estate firm to warn of imminent default, as rising contagion risk leaves investors guessing on who else may face a credit crunch.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion

  • Dollar holds near one-year high amid bets for earlier Fed rate hike

    The dollar held near a one-year high versus major peers on Wednesday, amid rising expectations the Federal Reserve will announce a tapering of stimulus next month, potentially following with interest rate hikes by mid-2022. Three Fed policymakers said overnight that the U.S. economy has healed enough to begin to scale back the central bank's asset-purchase programme, including Vice Chair Richard Clarida. A surge in energy prices has fuelled inflation concerns and stoked bets that the Fed may need to move faster to normalise policy than officials had projected, sending two-year Treasury yields to their highest in more than 18 months overnight.

  • Gold Advances as Bond Yields Retreat; Traders Eye CPI Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose as Treasury yields declined, with investors assessing inflationary pressures from rising energy prices and the outlook for monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Hav

  • Supply chains: 'Complete container misalignment' is clearly hindering on U.S. economy

    The supply chain crisis is likely to hit holiday season given the immense backlog that's still unresolved, one expert said, and the current state of the labor market isn't helping.

  • Cathie Wood's flagship fund cashed out of Coinbase shares worth $25 million as the stock rose after bitcoin topped $57,000

    Wood's Ark Innovation ETF sold more than 98,000 shares in the crypto exchange, worth about $25 million as of Monday's closing price.

  • GE stock deserves to plunge 47%: analyst

    Here's why one influential analyst is very bearish on shares of General Electric.

  • JPMorgan's Dimon blasts bitcoin as 'worthless', due for regulation

    Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive, said on Monday at a conference that cryptocurrencies will be regulated by governments and that he personally thinks bitcoin is "worthless." Dimon, head of the largest U.S. bank, has been a vocal critic of the digital currency, once calling it a fraud and then later saying he regretted the statement. This summer, JPMorgan gave wealth management clients access to cryptocurrency funds, meaning the bank's financial advisers can accept buy and sell orders from clients for five cryptocurrency products.

  • Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

    In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014. Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.

  • IMF Sees Risk of ‘Sizable’ Selloffs in Stocks, Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund warned of the risk of sudden and steep declines in global equity prices and home values as the Federal Reserve and other central banks withdraw the support they’ve provided during the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Pr

  • Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

    Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading 3% lower at around $55,753 on Tuesday. Ethereum is trading 2.2% lower at around $3,494 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine