IMF Warns of Risks From China’s Slowing Covid Vaccination Rates

Tom Hancock
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund called on China to accelerate its coronavirus vaccination program, warning the sharply slowing pace of new doses administered could undermine a recovery in consumer spending in the economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

At the current pace, providing three doses of Covid vaccines to the population would take a “matter of years,” Helge Berger, head of the IMF’s China mission, said in an interview. With spending growth yet to recover to pre-pandemic rates, partly because households are cautious about Covid infections, “an acceleration of the vaccination campaign would support confidence and ultimately consumption,” he said.

About 375 million people over the age of 15 in China have yet to receive three doses of a vaccine, while the daily vaccination rate has fallen below 800,000 per day, according to official data. Studies have shown that three doses of China’s domestic coronavirus vaccines were nearly as effective as mRNA vaccines in preventing severe infections or deaths.

The low rate of full vaccination, particularly among elderly people, is one of the reasons China is persisting with its strict Covid Zero policy requiring limits on activity wherever virus cases occur. Only about 64% of Chinese people over 60 have received three doses, according to China’s national health commission.

Berger said the lockdowns in Shanghai and dozens of other cities since March are a key reason the IMF sees “downside risks” to its April forecast of 4.4% gross domestic product growth for China this year.

“The second quarter will be weak given the lockdowns,” he said.

While national data has largely returned to pre-lockdown levels, Berger added that in Shanghai, measures of economic activity monitored by the IMF have recovered only to around 50%.

Read more: Even Without a Lockdown, Beijing’s Economy Struggled in May

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict growth of 4.1% in China this year and a possible contraction in quarter-on-quarter GDP in the April-June period. That makes it unlikely the government will meet its full-year target of around 5.5%.

The IMF has consistently called on Beijing to increase fiscal support to households. Even taking into account measures announced since April, China’s fiscal stimulus this year is smaller relative to 2020, Berger added.

“The known fiscal measures this year are still small relative to 2020, even taking into account that in 2020 the overall shock was larger than this year,” he said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Hackers Steal $100 Million With Horizon Bridge Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Another cryptocurrency bridge -- an app that lets people swap coins between blockchains -- got hacked today, this one for $100 million.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Harmony said in a twe

  • Exclusive: Phillips 66 made renewable fuels without proper permits - regulators

    California regulators allege that U.S. refiner Phillips 66 improperly began processing renewable diesel in a unit at its Rodeo, California refinery, the company confirmed to Reuters. Phillips 66 started to process small volumes of soybean oil at the Rodeo refinery in the first quarter of 2021, the company said last year, part of a plan to become the largest producer of renewable fuels from animal fats and soybean oil in the United States. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) issued a notice of violation in early June, saying the refiner began making renewable diesel without modifying the existing air permit that allows the same type of processing with petroleum feedstocks.

  • Heat alerts in effect from Texas to South Carolina

    Another heat wave is stretching across the country as the West Coast is expected to climb in temperatures into the weekend.

  • E.ON's CEO says Germany should boost domestic gas production

    Germany should explore all options to increase domestic natural gas output including fracking, the chief executive of German energy provider E.ON's said, as Berlin triggered the "alarm stage" of its emergency gas plan in response to falling Russian supplies. "We must now search without taboos for all solutions that will help us to improve our situation" Leonhard Birnbaum said in an interview with WirtschaftsWoche podcast. Birnbaum said a modest increase in domestic production would not be the solution to the current supply situation, but a small building block that could help.

  • Humble rice bran becomes hot commodity as India scours for edible oils

    Rice bran has become a sought-after commodity in India as the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils tries to overcome an edible oil shortage caused by global supply disruptions. A by-product in rice milling, rice bran has been traditionally used for cattle and poultry feed. Rice bran oil accounts for a small portion of overall vegoil consumption in India but is one of the fastest-growing among edible oils, industry officials say, and production and imports are set to increase to meet the demand.

  • Coinbase Stock Tumbles, Robinhood Slumps As BinanceUS Eliminates Bitcoin Trading Fee

    "We see this as an opportunity to revolutionize the way fees are approached in our industry," BinanceUS said of its new trading fees.

  • SoftBank-Backed Ride Startup Seeks at Least $119 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.-backed ride-sharing startup Socar Inc. is set to file for an initial public offering of at least 154.7 billion won ($119 million) as soon as Friday, testing investor appetite for new tech stocks in an adverse market.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Mar

  • Japan May factory output seen dipping for 2nd month on China lockdown- Reuters poll

    Japan's factory output probably fell in May for a second successive month due to supply chain disruptions caused by strict COVID-19 lockdowns in China, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. Japanese industrial production in the month was likely 0.3% lower than in April, according to the median estimate of 18 economists in the poll. "Bottlenecks from the semiconductor crunch and the components shortage due to China's Shanghai lockdown likely kept (Japan's) production weak," said Shumpei Fujita, economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting.

  • LBank Exchange Will List Choise.com Token (CHO) on June 24, 2022

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, lists Choise.com Token (CHO) on June 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CHO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 20:00 (UTC+8) on June 24, 2022.Figure 1To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/128745_649a1acb34c8191a_001full.jpgAs the world's first MetaFi ecosystem that simplifies the use

  • Sri Lanka’s Economy Has ‘Collapsed,’ Prime Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s economy has “completely collapsed” and an agreement with the International Monetary Fund is the only path to revival, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told the parliament on Wednesday. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Waver as Trad

  • Exclusive: Japan emphasised hybrids in policy document after lawmaker cited lobbying from Toyota head

    Japan changed a key policy document to show its support for hybrids was on par with battery-electric vehicles after a lawmaker cited the head of Toyota saying automakers couldn't back a government that rejected the technology popularised by the Prius, according to notes from a ruling party meeting. The wording changes, which included adding a reference to "so-called electric-powered vehicles", appear to put fossil-fuel burning hybrids on equal footing with zero-emission battery vehicles, even though environmentalists say there is a vast difference. Japan's auto industry, particularly Toyota Motor Corp, has come under pressure from environmentalists and green investors who say it has been slow to embrace battery-electric vehicles and lobbied governments to undermine a transition to them.

  • Analysis: Swiss policy pivot signals exit for big stock and bond investor

    From Silicon Valley shares to U.S. and European government bonds, securities that are already under heavy pressure stand to lose a major buyer as Switzerland ends its long-standing policy of recycling euros and dollars into foreign markets. The Swiss National Bank recently delivered a surprise half-point interest rate hike and for the first time in years omitted references in its statement to the franc being highly valued. The shift is a momentous one, suggesting the SNB will no longer prioritise weakening the currency by purchasing foreign exchange - a policy that enabled it to build a reserve pile of nearly $1 trillion.

  • Blow for Johnson as UK Tories Lose Control of Key Red Wall Seat

    (Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s Conservatives lost a key parliamentary seat in northern England, a result likely to fuel fears in the party that support for him is slumping in areas that swung to the Tories from Labour in 2019.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning

  • Tesla Shanghai to Halt Production Temporarily. It Isn’t Covid.

    Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory is going offline for an equipment upgrade, according to reports, adding some uncertainty to third-quarter numbers.

  • What is a heat dome? An atmospheric scientist explains the weather phenomenon baking large parts of the country

    The first day of summer 2022 brought soaring temperatures across a large part of the United States. National Weather ServiceA heat dome occurs when a persistent region of high pressure traps heat over an area. The heat dome can stretch over several states and linger for days to weeks, leaving the people, crops and animals below to suffer through stagnant, hot air that can feel like an oven. Typically, heat domes are tied to the behavior of the jet stream, a band of fast winds high in the atmosph

  • Boeing's iconic 747 will leave the assembly line for the last time this year. See one of last jumbo jets the planemaker will ever build.

    When the last 747 is complete, it will be the 1,574th jumbo jet Boeing has made in the over 54 years of the program.

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Get Closer With Senate Vote

    Measure advanced by a Senate committee includes new savings incentives for workers and looser rules for emergency withdrawals.

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell Shares Recording Of Death Threat After Marjorie Taylor Greene Attack

    The California Democratic slammed the extremist congresswoman for inciting violence and shared audio of a call threatening his children.

  • Twitter Users Mock Matt Gaetz's 1st Tweet After His Pardon Request Is Made Public

    "Pardon me?" many Twitter users asked the Florida congressman.

  • Wisconsin election investigator says he deleted records

    The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired to investigate President Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state testified Thursday that he routinely deleted records, and deactivated a personal email account, even after receiving open records requests. Michael Gableman testified in a court hearing about whether the person who hired him, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, should face penalties after earlier being found in contempt for how he handled the records requests from American Oversight. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn decided against penalizing Vos for contempt, but said she would determine later whether to penalize Vos for how he handled open records requests.