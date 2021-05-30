Should IMI (LON:IMI) Be Disappointed With Their 84% Profit?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the IMI plc (LON:IMI) share price is 84% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 21% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 41% in the last three years.

See our latest analysis for IMI

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

IMI was able to grow EPS by 11% in the last twelve months. The share price gain of 84% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that IMI has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of IMI, it has a TSR of 93% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that IMI shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 93% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 15%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand IMI better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for IMI you should know about.

But note: IMI may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Recommended Stories

  • How Frank Luntz Created a Mess Inside the Los Angeles Times

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWell-known Republican pollster Frank Luntz’s work is causing headaches for the Los Angeles Times.Recent revelations that he conducted undisclosed, behind-the-scenes partisan consulting while also doing unpaid work for the paper came as little surprise to staffers, who have previously raised concerns about conflicts-of-interest in his work.Earlier this month, The Washington Post reported that Luntz, a veteran political strategist who has worked in Republican politics for decades and conducted focus groups on behalf of television networks and other media organizations, had been paid by a political action committee controlled by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to conduct surveys last year.The revelation created editorial issues for the Los Angeles Times, which had enlisted Luntz to conduct several focus group surveys during the 2020 election under the condition he was not also working with candidates or partisan organizations.The Post’s story pushed the Times to update several items from last year about the focus groups, noting that the paper “incorrectly stated that the public opinion expert who convened the panel, Frank Luntz, did not work for a political party in the 2020 election cycle.”The embarrassment also opened up an old wound within the newsroom, where Luntz’s public-opinion surveys had previously been the subject of internal tension and concerns voiced by newspaper staffers.A famed public-opinion analyst with decades of experience, Luntz has been a fixture of Republican politics since the early 1990s, when he helped House Speaker Newt Gingrich draft the Contract With America and advised other Republican figures like former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Pat Buchanan. For years, Luntz interspersed his political work with media appearances, hosting focus groups and regularly appearing on Fox News and CBS News, where he had contributor contracts.While his paid TV work has seemed to slow in recent years, Luntz—who did not respond to a request for comment on this story—has continued to partner with major media outlets during election seasons to hold small focus groups designed to explore what supposedly motivates the average American voter. Just last week, he conducted a session on conservative views of George Floyd, published in The New York Times opinion section; and another recent Luntz session with vaccine-resistant Republicans was prominently featured on This American Life and in The Washington Post.LA Times Billionaire’s Daughter Is Tinkering With the Paper. And Staffers Welcome It.Last year, the Los Angeles Times commissioned Luntz to conduct a round of such group sessions following one of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary debates. Multiple sources with knowledge told The Daily Beast that the paper’s owner, Patrick Soon-Shiong, was interested in focus groups run by Luntz, who Salon noted was personal friends with the LA-based pharmaceutical-industry billionaire (both Luntz and McCarthy were part of a clinical trial for the COVID vaccine that Soon-Shiong is pursuing, Salon further reported). The move sparked concern among some Times staffers, particularly some of the unionized journalists covering the election, who felt his consultation for political organizations—including Trump administration officials—gave an inherently right-leaning partisan slant to his surveys.Newspaper staffers brought their concerns to Norm Pearlstine, then editor-in-chief, as well as top deputies Scott Kraft and Shani Hilton, informing management that unionized staffers refused to put their bylines on Luntz-related content, citing wariness of the analyst’s political work and methodology (Luntz’s questions have occasionally publicly irked survey participants, who felt he was biased toward particular candidates and ideas).The paper, which had already recorded a focus group with Democratic primary voters, decided last summer to move the content from its news section to its opinion vertical. Staffers thought the matter was largely settled.But many journalists and some newsroom leaders were taken aback when, just a few months later, the paper decided to conduct a second round of focus groups with Luntz, this time following the presidential and vice-presidential debates.In messages posted to an internal Slack channel dedicated to journalistic ethics, reporter Michael Finnegan wrote that he and other staffers were frustrated that the paper enlisted Luntz to host yet another round of focus groups given his work advising top Trump administration officials on messaging for a variety of political issues. More specifically, Finnegan—who did not respond to a request for comment—said he was concerned about the language in the story claiming Luntz was not working for any candidate or party during the 2020 election. The pollster had advised the Trump administration informally during the president’s time in office, the Times reporter noted for his colleagues.“It’s a conflict of interest for him to advise top Trump administration officials on how to talk about immigration, trade, education, and other topics,” Finnegan wrote, “and then hold himself out to be an unbiased vehicle for assembling an LA Times focus group of independent voters to evaluate a Trump-Biden debate.”Others on staff pointed out that Luntz’s survey group didn’t include enough diverse perspectives, which had been a source of frustration in the newsroom all year after a heated and public reckoning over the paper’s failure to adequately cover non-white communities in Southern California. Some felt that Luntz was encouraging survey participants to engage in what they felt were racial and gendered stereotypes about then-Sen. Kamala Harris, including comments on her facial expressions and how likeable she was.“It’s bad enough his panelists tend to trot these stereotypes out unchecked, but it’s hard to be surprised when they’re the same ones frank tweets and says himself (and then prompts them on in questions),” another Times staffer added in the Slack chat at the time.The paper was unaware of Luntz’s partisan work during the 2020 election cycle. Times opinion editor Sewell Chan told colleagues that Luntz told him he had not been paid by any candidate, party, or committee during the election cycle. But as Salon noted this week, Luntz’s firm was paid by the Republican leader’s PAC multiple times in the days before and after the focus groups held in partnership with the SoCal-based paper. (Salon also reported that Luntz had failed to disclose work for Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2018 re-election campaign while hosting several focus groups for Vice News.)In a note sent to staffers on Friday, Chan defended the decision to host the focus groups, claiming they offered “interesting insights into the minds of undecided voters,” and said that the paper did not present Luntz’s studies as scientific samples. Still, he seemed to express frustration with the pollster and said he acted swiftly to update the past content. Further, he suggested the pollster would likely would not return as a contributor to the opinion section due to his failure to disclose his work for GOP leadership.‘I Trolled Trump at a Frank Luntz Focus Group’“It is most unfortunate that Luntz failed to disclose his ties to McCarthy’s PAC, and his ethical lapse will certainly factor into our thinking should he ever wish to be an opinion contributor again,” Chan wrote.In a statement, the Times noted that the focus groups were not conducted by the paper itself, but that the paper had provided production support and hosted the video on its website.“While we regret that Luntz did not originally disclose his work for a political action committee led by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), the House minority leader, at the time the focus groups were conducted, we believe that the discussion with voters during the campaign was valuable,” spokesperson Hillary Manning wrote. “We have added the disclosure where the videos are published.”While many on the left have been critical of Luntz and his focus groups for years, the veteran strategist has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks from conservatives.Earlier this month, Fox News primetime host Tucker Carlson used his show to rage against Luntz as being increasingly beholden to “liberal causes” by offering advice to large companies. The right-wing media star additionally reported that the House minority leader once rented a room in the veteran pollster’s lavish D.C. home.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

    The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school — one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation said in a news release that the remains were confirmed last weekend with the help of ground-penetrating radar. More bodies may be found because there are more areas to search on the school grounds, Casimir said Friday.

  • NASCAR forecast: Some rain expected at Charlotte for Coca-Cola 600 weekend

    Expect some rain off and on if you’re heading out to Charlotte Motor Speedway.

  • Why a couple veteran PGA Tour rules officials decided to make Colonial their last ride

    Colonial proved to be the perfect spot for PGA Tour rules vetearns Slugger White and Mark Russell to ride off into the sunset

  • These six Senate Republicans defied Trump to back Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a measure to begin a bipartisan congressional commission to investigate the Capitol riot, with only six Republicans voting to begin debate on the proposal before a final vote. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote. Five of the six Senate Republicans who backed the measure also voted to convict Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial.

  • Arizona Democrat stays mum on why she missed Capitol riot commission vote

    ‘She will be entering into the Congressional record that she would've voted yes,’ a spokesman for the Arizona senator says

  • San Jose mass killer was facing disciplinary hearing over racist remarks on day of shooting, report says

    Shooter was considered an “outsider” by a co-worker

  • New footage shows UFOs swarming navy ship

    The government plans to release a report detailing what it knows about UFOs sometime next month

  • A cheerleader was stabbed 114 times, and a Florida teen is being charged as an adult

    Chilling new details have emerged about the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old cheerleader who was found dead in a wooded area in Northeast Florida on Mother’s Day.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • ‘Cut my throat, but don’t cut my beard’: Sikh immigrant, 64, forced to shave in Arizona prison

    His complaint alleges facial hair policies of prison in Arizona likely violate rights of many other prisoners

  • Black fear of Tulsa police lingers 100 years after massacre

    There’s been undeniable progress in the relationship between the Tulsa police and the city's Black community in the past 100 years. Complaints about police bias and a lack of enough minority officers remain. Back in 1921 — decades before the civil rights movement — even the thought of a Black police chief would have been inconceivable.

  • Patient dies after being 'dropped' off operating table

    A patient has died after she was “dropped” off an operating table. Jeannette Shields, 70, had been receiving treatment in Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle for gall stones. Her husband, John, told the BBC that his wife broke her hip after leaving her bed to go to the lavatory by herself, after getting no response to her buzzer. Two days later she underwent surgery to repair it, after which he was called by the hospital to say that surgery had been successful, but they had “dropped her off the operating [table] after the surgery”, he said. “She had a great big bump on the back of her head and she just deteriorated and then she just passed away,” he added. “I’m really shocked.”

  • Brazilians stage nationwide protests against Bolsonaro’s Covid response

    Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets to condemn President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the Covid crisis

  • French policewoman stabbed by ex-prisoner on watch list

    The victim was seriously wounded but expected to survive, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.The assailant had been released from prison in March following an eight-year sentence for violent crime and was on a security services register for individuals who might pose a terrorism risk."He was flagged in 2016 for a strict practice of Islam, for radicalization," Darmanin told reporters after visiting the police station in Chapelle-sur-Erdre, near Nantes, where the attack occurred.Darmanin said the suspect in Friday's assault had been diagnosed as severely schizophrenic and was under medical treatment following his release from prison.

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • Jordan Spieth is the hometown favorite at Colonial. Jason Kokrak would love to spoil it.

    Fans are taking full advantage of the all-you-can-eat, all-you-can-drink perks at Colonial, Jordan Spieth says

  • San Jose mass killer had 22,000 rounds of ammunition in his house

    Nine VTA employees and gunman died in California mass shooting

  • Senate blocks legislation to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection

    GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky came out against the House bill last week, criticizing it for being "slanted and unbalanced.

  • Young Marines plant flags ahead of Memorial Day ceremony

    Preparations for the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens were underway Saturday. The Historic Elkridge Young Marines planted 3,500 flags on the veterans' gravesites Saturday, ahead of Memorial Day. In addition to honoring fallen heroes, this year's event will honor six service members who have ties to Maryland who were lost within the last two years.