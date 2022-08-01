IMI (LON:IMI) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.083

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

IMI plc (LON:IMI) will increase its dividend on the 16th of September to £0.083, which is 5.1% higher than last year's payment from the same period of £0.079. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 1.8%.

Check out our latest analysis for IMI

IMI's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, prior to this announcement, IMI's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 34.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 21% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.343 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.237. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 3.6% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. IMI has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.3% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for IMI's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for IMI that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is IMI not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Is There An Opportunity With Britvic plc's (LON:BVIC) 29% Undervaluation?

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Britvic plc ( LON:BVIC ) by taking the expected...

  • HSBC Vows to Restore Dividends After Unexpected Profit Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc delivered better-than-estimated profits, vowing to restore paying quarterly dividends next year as it seeks to head off a call by its largest shareholder to split up. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesHelped by rising interest ra

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022

    Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still down for the year, but we’re clearly in the midst of a rally. Where this rally will go is anyone’s guess. For now, Wall Street’s analysts are busy selecting the stocks they see as best positione

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Tremendous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    This has been a year to remember for investors in seemingly all the wrong ways. Since the major U.S. indexes hit their respective all-time closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value. You'll note by the drop in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq that both indexes have entered a bear market.

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • The dangers of China and Russia make this defence company a must-have

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a game changer for the defence industry. It has thrust the world into a new era where elevated geopolitical risks are likely to prompt higher military spending among Nato members.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Could Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Many investors seek passive income from dividends as a way to earn money from their investments. While tempting, the challenge with dividends is that they are never guaranteed payments. One approach to attempt to mitigate that risk is to focus only on companies with long-term track records of dividend hikes.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Fall on Monday

    The economic highlight of the week will be the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ jobs report for July, coming out on Friday morning.

  • 3 Gargantuan Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Over the long run, Wall Street is a money machine that rewards the patient. Although these bear market declines can be scary, they've historically been the perfect time to scoop up high-quality growth stocks at a discount. Perhaps no group of fast-paced stocks is riper for the picking than megacap growth stocks.

  • Want Stability? These REITs Are as Safe as They Come

    Choosing companies based on relative cheapness is often fraught with peril, as many companies are cheap for a reason. The best strategy is to choose companies with solid business models and competitive advantages. Here are some real estate investment trusts (REITs) which are leaders in their chosen markets and have characteristics that make them safe investments.

  • Are You a Long-Term Investor? Here Are 3 Stocks You Won't Want to Miss

    A slowing economy is slowing ad spending. Long-term investors should use this weakness to pick up winners while they're on sale.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

    Investors often turn to dividend stocks during periods of rising inflation and slowing economic growth because they provide income streams when capital gains growth is difficult to come by. The strategy is sound as the asset managers at Hartford Funds found dividends contributed 40% to the total return of the S&P 500 index over 91 years, stretching back to 1930. While there have been two decades during that period when stocks generated negative returns, dividend stocks still generated growth even in those challenging periods.

  • These Metaverse Stocks Are Best Positioned to Outperform

    Virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), the metaverse, and all the sorts have been intriguing technological trends that excited many investors last year. Though most of the hype has died down and valuations have contracted, such themes are not going anywhere. In fact, it may be wise to reconsider many of the fallen VR/AR stocks before they have a chance to heat up again. Understandably, investors have soured on technology stocks, with rates poised to rise quickly. Inflation continues to li

  • Kevin O'Leary Thinks There Will Be 'Total Panic' in the Crypto Markets. Here's Why

    The cryptocurrency market has lost over $2 trillion in value since reaching its height in 2021. Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, believes the worst is yet to come. In a recent tweet, he states, "There's going to be total panic and massive volatility in the crypto markets ahead before the industry swings back toward stronger firms and clearer regulations."

  • Sure, We're in a "Recession," but There's a Far Greater Concern for Wall Street

    To be perfectly blunt, this has been an abysmal year for Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) delivered its worst first-half performance to a year since 1970. We've also witnessed the index that led Wall Street higher following the coronavirus crash in 2020, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), plummet as much as 34% since November.

  • The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Could Be 47% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    How far off is The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll...

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Growth stocks performed exceptionally well in the past decade, partly due to a favorable interest rate environment in the U.S. But with authorities hiking interest rates -- not to mention inflation, geopolitical tensions, and other marketwide problems -- growth stocks have gotten hammered recently. Here are two excellent options: Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) and Visa (NYSE: V). Veeva Systems' performance over the trailing 12-month period substantially lags that of the market.

  • What Does Warren Buffett Think of Berkshire Stock? Earnings Will Offer a Clue.

    Warren Buffett went on a buying spree in the stock market during the first quarter, when Berkshire Hathaway purchased $51 billion of equities, a quarterly record for the company. Investors will be interested to see if Berkshire Hathaway (tickers: BRK/A, BRK/B) took advantage of the stock market’s drop in the second quarter to add to its $390 billion equity portfolio. The numbers should be available, along with details that can help investors assess the stock’s valuation, when Berkshire reports its second-quarter results on Aug. 6.

  • Large Fund Sells AMD Stock. It Bought Intel, AT&T, and Starbucks.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio halved an investment in AMD, and bought shares of Intel, AT&T, and Starbucks in the second quarter.