IMI plc's (LON:IMI) Earnings Dropped -9.5%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry?

For investors with a long-term horizon, assessing earnings trend over time and against industry benchmarks is more valuable than looking at a single earnings announcement in one point in time. Investors may find my commentary, albeit very high-level and brief, on IMI plc (LSE:IMI) useful as an attempt to give more color around how IMI is currently performing.

Was IMI's recent earnings decline indicative of a tough track record?

IMI's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of UK£153m has declined by -9.5% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 0.4%, indicating the rate at which IMI is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Let's examine what's going on with margins and if the whole industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, IMI has invested its equity funds well leading to a 22% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 9.2% exceeds the GB Machinery industry of 8.0%, indicating IMI has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for IMI’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 21% to 20%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 44% to 61% over the past 5 years.

Though IMI's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. In some cases, companies that experience an extended period of decline in earnings are undergoing some sort of reinvestment phase Although, if the whole industry is struggling to grow over time, it may be a indicator of a structural change, which makes IMI and its peers a riskier investment. I recommend you continue to research IMI to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for IMI’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for IMI’s outlook. Financial Health: Are IMI’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

