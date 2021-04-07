‘Imma kill you’: Watch Florida cops apprehend ex-boyfriend who sent threatening texts

An enraged man traveled from Connecticut to Florida to get revenge on his ex-girlfriend, but his plan was foiled.

According to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in from a Bunnell, Florida, woman last Friday saying that she had received frightening texts from the suspect, Aaron Thayer, also of Bunnell.

Deputies arrived at the victim’s residence, where she showed them multiple “graphic and threatening” messages that made her fear for her life.

A police screenshot shows such messages from Thayer as,”Hope you die,” “I’m coming down and gonna fix this forever,” “Imma kill you” and “Have a great day. See you soon.”

When asked about Thayer’s current location, the woman said the suspect was in Connecticut for work but believed he was on his way back home “to make good on his threats to end her life,” said the FCSO release. “The victim further stated that Thayer had installed security cameras throughout the property to keep tabs on her.”

While deputies were in the house, the victim continued to get disturbing messages and calls from the 39-year-old defendant.

They told her to pick up to find out his location.

“While on the phone, deputies could hear Thayer ask the victim who was at the house with her and then told her he was on his way to kill her,” said the FCSO post.

Detectives were able to obtain a warrant for the suspect’s arrest for sending written threats to kill, and rounded up help from the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

The victim declined FCSO’s offer of going to a safe location; the following day at around 3 p.m., she called 911 once again and said Thayer had broken into her home, armed with a tire iron.

After Thayer gained entry, he grabbed a firearm from the victim’s nightstand and began chasing after her, said the agency.

As deputies arrived there, bodycam footage captured the chaotic scene. They run after him down a dirt road yelling for him to stop and get on the ground.

Once tased and secured, Thayer was searched and a loaded handgun was found in the waistband of his jeans along with a knife, according the release.

In the clip, Thayer seems surprised that he’s being arrested and yells at his ex for calling police on him.

“I love you! What the f--! Unbelievable! Unreal! I did nothing!” he screams. “I can’t believe you!”

Thayer was arrested on multiple charges that include attempted premeditated murder with a firearm, written threats to kill, possession of a firearm and resisting arrest without violence.

He is being held on no bond; a court date was set for May 10.