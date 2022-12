ABC News

Rep. Liz Cheney will make a last high-profile stand against Donald Trump when the House Jan. 6 committee holds its final public meeting Monday -- as sources say it's preparing to recommend the first-ever criminal charges against a former president. It's cost the Wyoming Republican her political career to take on Trump, but she's said she has no regrets -- making the case she has a higher mission: to keep him from ever regaining the White House. After voting to impeach Trump, and then accepting an invitation to serve on the select committee, she lost her No. 3 House GOP leadership position and ultimately, her congressional seat.