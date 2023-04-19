'Immeasurable' pain: Family of canal killings victims describe impact as judge mulls penalty

In a downtown Phoenix courtroom Tuesday morning, Linda Brosso's voice rang out over the courtroom speaker.

"I've been waiting 30 years for this day," she said.

She was appearing remotely, not physically situated in the room with her daughter's killer, but her presence was immense all the same.

"This is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do," she added. Her voice was determined, at times on the verge of cracking, but it never broke.

To Linda, Angela Brosso, one of the names repeated again and again since the start of this trial, was "Angie," her world, her baby girl born in 1970, a kind, loving spirit who lit up every room she entered.

"I don't know anybody who didn't love Angie," she said.

And then, on Nov. 8, 1992, her vibrant young daughter was murdered by Bryan Miller. Where Angela had once existed, "there was now a hole, a void, an empty space."

And Linda herself transformed, from the luckiest, happiest person she knew — "because of my wonderful Angie and her beautiful attitude toward life" — to someone sad and lonely, going through the motions of an empty life without anything much to look forward to.

Linda's voice was heard at Miller's trial for the first time Tuesday, more than six months after the proceedings began in the Maricopa County Superior Court.

Penalty phase will lead to sentencing

Miller was found guilty last week of murdering Angela Brosso in November 1992 and 17-year-old Melanie Bernas on Sept. 21, 1993.

He attacked the two young women as they cycled along Phoenix canals, killing them with a forceful stab wound to the back and then mutilating and sexually assaulting them as or after they died.

He evaded capture for more than 20 years before a DNA breakthrough led detectives to match his profile to samples found on Angela and Melanie.

Miller, now 50, pleaded not guilty for reasons of insanity at trial. His attorneys argued he had been in a dissociative trauma state at the time of the murders and unable to comprehend his actions.

Judge Suzanne Cohen was unconvinced, declaring Miller guilty after deliberating alone in the bench trial without a jury. Now, she must decide if Miller will be sentenced to death or life in prison.

The penalty phase began Tuesday morning with victim statements before moving on to defense witnesses, who will continue to testify in the coming days.

Cohen first heard from Linda Brosso and then from Melanie's older sister, Jill Bernas Canetta, who spoke on behalf of the Bernas family.

"Melanie was the baby of our family, a typical, inquisitive, energetic, outspoken teenager with high hopes and big dreams for a future which she was just starting to pursue," Jill said.

She described her sister as smart and caring, a girl with strong opinions who would stand up for kids who were being bullied, even if it meant getting bullied herself.

"Melanie was a cool little sister," Jill said, "and a true friend."

She spoke of how Melanie's absence had reverberated through the family for the past three decades. They had grappled with the facts of Melanie's brutal death, the pain of imagining her final moments, the guilt of not being there to protect her, the anger at the "pure evil" done to her.

There were family holidays where her absence was always felt, the missed graduation, the wedding that would never occur.

"Singing 'happy birthday' to an empty chair each year on her birthday, and repeating the same Melanie stories over and over to our kids and grandkids, because that's all we have, and that's all they will ever know of their Auntie Mel."

Days of testimony take a toll on the family

The Bernas family understood the legal system and the trial process, Jill said, but still, it had taken a toll.

She noted the long years between Miller's arrest in January 2015 and the trial starting in October 2022, the further delay caused by his late switch to an insanity defense, and the logistical and emotional difficulties of showing up for months of testimony.

"Every single minute that we had to focus our attention on this case was more the defendant took from us," she said.

She said it was extremely painful to hear testimony about Melanie's death, but equally difficult to hear about Miller's life — his wedding, his child, his travels, his social engagements — knowing he had deprived her sister of the same.

The first few weeks of the trial were centered on the murders themselves, but from early November, the focus was firmly on Miller's life: his childhood and beyond, his abusive mother, his mental health.

Bryan Miller listens during his trial on April 5, 2023, in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix.

It was hard, Jill said, to hear the same testimony "over and over and over" about the traumatic events Miller had experienced.

"Not one of which is even close to the trauma he inflicted upon Melanie and Angela," she said.

"If you happened to join the trial at any time after the first two weeks, you'd have thought the defendant was the victim in this case."

And, she added, he had exhibited no remorse and offered no apology.

"How many hours of our lives have been taken away with the distraction, anxiety, anger, sadness and loneliness from the defendant dragging us into and through his dark world?" she asked.

"It's incomprehensible and immeasurable."

Defining life moments are lost

In September, it will have been 30 years since Melanie died. The same anniversary passed by for Angela in November, the second month of the trial.

It has been three decades mired in grief for the Brosso and Bernas families.

All they had missed was laid bare Tuesday, as Linda listed all the calls she would never receive from her daughter.

"Angie won't be calling me to say, 'Happy birthday, Mommy.' 'Merry Christmas, Mommy.' 'I met the man of my dreams, Mommy.' 'I fell in love.' 'He asked me to marry him.' 'And I'm engaged. Can you help me plan my wedding?' She won't be calling to tell me about her honeymoon. Or, 'Mommy, I got the promotion at work' or 'We're going to have a baby and you're going to be a grandmother.'"

Those kinds of defining, joyful moments, the ones she had hoped to share with Angela over the past 30 years, vanished on Nov. 8, 1992.

"The defendant broke my heart. Ruined my life," Linda said. "Because of him, there is no end to the pain and loss and emptiness and loneliness."

"No," she added, as if anticipating a question, her voice already heavy with the answer.

"It does not get any better with time."

