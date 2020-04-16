You can get immediate access to your stimulus check through a Walmart card. Here’s how

Walmart is allowing people to access their coronavirus stimulus checks quicker through its MoneyCard, the company announced Wednesday.

Customers are able to direct deposit their stimulus check directly into the Walmart MoneyCard, which are reloadable debit cards the big box retailer offers.

Because the Internal Revenue Service asks for bank account information so you can get your check direct deposited, Walmart’s service offers another way to get your funds.

“We know getting immediate access to funds during this time of financial uncertainty is a priority for everyone — including the tens of millions of customers who rely on our stores for essential financial services,” Walmart Executive Vice President Janey Whiteside said in a statement.

Walmart is eliminating monthly fees for all new MoneyCard customers through the end of June and promises “quicker access” than waiting on a printed stimulus check. However, new customers must deposit at least $500 in their MoneyCard account, according to the news release.

Customers can sign up for an account at WalmartMoneyCard.com and receive immediate bank account information upon registering, the company said. Within a week, you’ll get your personalized debit card. The debit cards can be used anywhere Visa or Mastercard is accepted.

With the bank account information, you can enter it in the IRS portal to begin the direct deposit process.

The retailer has also increased the check-cashing amount from $5,000 to $7,500 through the end of June.

Walmart announced the procedures Wednesday, right as millions of Americans were getting their stimulus checks deposited into their bank accounts. Some people had difficulty getting their money or are waiting for checks to be mailed.

As many people had difficulty logging onto the IRS website Wednesday, many others had issues with Walmart’s MoneyCard website, according to DigiStatement.com. The company has not made a statement regarding website issues.

The stimulus checks are provided through the CARES Act, which was signed into law last month. Americans making less than $75,000 will get $1,200 checks, plus $500 for each dependent under the age of 17, McClatchy News previously reported.