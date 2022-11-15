Immediate action planned to support failing Isle of Man meat plant

A plan to reverse the fortunes of the meat plant should be completed in two weeks

Immediate action will be taken to support the Isle of Man's failing meat plant, its new chairman has confirmed.

A recent damning report revealed serious failings at the government-owned facility in Tromode.

Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Clare Barber said a "comprehensive turnaround plan" should be completed by the end of the month.

Extra resources would be brought in "to deliver very quickly against it", she added.

Speaking in Tynwald, Ms Barber said she had met with managers and directors to discuss "immediate remedial action" and to "rectify areas of non-compliance".

The government-commissioned audit found an "overall malaise" at the factory and a "toxic staff culture", amongst other issues.

The minister has taken over as chairman of the loss-making plant's board in light of the findings, and will be in the role for "only as long as is absolutely necessary", Ms Barber said.

'Primary concern'

Isle of Man Meats, which is a company set up by the government in 2018 to reverse the facility's financial fortunes, the plant has required an annual subvention of about £2m to stay in business.

Addressing concerns from Tynwald members about farmers being unable to have their animals processed, Ms Barber said there was a "pressing and urgent and immediate need" to resolve that issue.

She told politicians she had asked information on "what animals are booked in over the next few weeks" so decisions could be made about managing demand.

Her "primary concern" was to make sure animals could be "moved off" Manx farms to enable the money to be "put into farmers pockets", she added.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk