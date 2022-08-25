'Immediate and present danger': Judge grants injunction against dentist Charles Stamitoles

An Escambia judge granted an injunction for protection against Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles during a hearing Wednesday.

One of Stamitoles' former employees, who also filed a report of misdemeanor battery, filed the injunction on July 27, 2022, to prevent repeat violence after reporting that Stamitoles slapped her buttocks while working.

"Petitioner has seen Stamitoles carrying a gun and also has been advised that Stamitoles has gone to another woman's house and was seen looking through her windows after he sexually harassed or battered her," the woman wrote in the reason for the injunction. "Stamitoles has a known history of sexually battering and harassing women associated with his clinic as patients or employees."

The dental office of Dr. Charles Stamitoles on Creighton Road appears to be open on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Stamitoles is facing a series of sexual misconduct allegations.

The injunction, which will last until Dec. 23, 2023, states that Stamitoles cannot commit any acts of violence against the petitioner and cannot have any contact with her "with the exception of bona fide legal documents" after the court found an "immediate and present danger exists for the Petitioner."

This injunction stems from the woman's allegations that Stamitoles slapped her buttocks on May 24, 2022, and hugged her from behind while kissing her on the head on May 25, 2022.

An Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrest report claims that Stamitoles hugged and kissed her while in the bathroom of the Stamitoles Dental Center.

According to Escambia court records, Stamitoles now faces six counts of misdemeanor battery and one felony count of battery after allegedly inappropriately touching multiple female patients and employees.

In June, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo ordered an emergency restriction on Stamitoles' license barring him from practicing dentistry on women.

"Dr. Stamitoles' employees are already aware of his deviant behavior, and this has not hindered him from his inappropriate conduct," the final order noted. "Therefore, nothing short of the immediate restriction of Dr. Stamitoles' license to practice as a dentist on female patients will protect the public from the dangers created by Dr. Stamitoles' continued, unrestricted practice of dentistry."

Stamitoles' next scheduled court date is Aug. 30 for his misdemeanor charges.

