LeBron James, Naomi Osaka and other athletes react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

A crowd in Minneapolis celebrates the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial on Tuesday in Minneapolis. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, last year.

Here are immediate reactions from around the sports world on social media after the verdict was read.

ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 20, 2021

JUSTICE for George! The emotions I feel right now are hard to describe. Derek Chauvin has been found guilty. This is the first time that a white officer has been convicted for killing a black man in Minnesota. This is monumental, George’s death is not in vein. pic.twitter.com/m6FrqdGljP — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 20, 2021

The hardest part right now is that for many, while the verdict rendered guilty, the reality is that anxiety still remains.



This is a marathon, not a sprint. This is accountability, not absolution.



A step towards justice no longer being aspirational, but institutional. — Chiney Ogwumike (@chiney) April 20, 2021

Thank God...guilty! Justice has been served!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2021

Justice served on all counts. Good.

Still a ton of work to do.



Continue to rest peacefully #GeorgeFloyd ✊🏾🙏🏾 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) April 20, 2021

My sentiments and the sentiments of the Clippers precisely #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd https://t.co/iRLQHIV2Cf — Steve Ballmer (@Steven_Ballmer) April 20, 2021

Justice and Accountability! Things I never thought I would see. There’s much more work to do, but this is an amazing start working toward the reform this country NEEDS! — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) April 20, 2021

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/taSKKJa2Sc — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 20, 2021

Progress.. — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) April 20, 2021

There is still so so much work to be done. But this is a start towards the right direction. Let’s stick together and let’s strive for a better world. For you. For me. For everyone. — Amanda Zahui B. (@AmandaZahuiB) April 20, 2021

I was going to make a celebratory tweet but then I was hit with sadness because we are celebrating something that is clear as day. The fact that so many injustices occurred to make us hold our breath toward this outcome is really telling. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) April 20, 2021

Accountability is all we ever wanted.. May your soul Rest In Peace. #GeorgeFloyd — CountOnAG (@Amir_Garrett) April 20, 2021

Dusty Baker on Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges: “It’s never a time to celebrate when someone’s killed. My thoughts and prayers go to the Floyd family. Maybe this’ll help us heal and we’ll cease with the violence.” pic.twitter.com/Eg9yAt8MAU — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) April 20, 2021

On all accounts. Period. — Nneka Ogwumike (@nnekaogwumike) April 20, 2021

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) April 20, 2021

PACK HIM UP — Josiah Gray (@JGrayy_) April 20, 2021

I don’t celebrate the demise of another persons life no matter what they’ve done but I do celebrate JUSTICE, TRUTH AND RIGHTEOUSNESS because for so long that has been void of the criminal justice system in America for black and brown people. #Justice #Truth #Righteousness — Matt Forte (@MattForte22) April 20, 2021

I can’t believe what I just saw. They finally got one case right. GUILTY!!! Prayers up for the Floyd family. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 20, 2021

Justice was served today! Thank you God. My heart is still with George Floyd’s family and friends. We can not let this end here, it is far from over. More work must be done! — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) April 20, 2021

justice — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 20, 2021

Now leave him in there. — baseball knowing king chris long (@JOEL9ONE) April 20, 2021

The world was watching. Accountability was the first step !! They got it right... GUILTY !!! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd — Crystal Dangerfield (@crystald2_) April 20, 2021

Thank you JURY!!! ACCOUNTABILITY — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) April 20, 2021

No person should be above the law. If you transgress the law you should be held accountability.



Derek Chauvin- GUILTY — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) April 20, 2021

Accountability....RIP George Floyd 🙏🏾 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 20, 2021

Put his ass under the jail — Josh Hart (@joshhart) April 20, 2021

God is good all the time.....✊🏾🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 20, 2021

MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark issued the following statement pic.twitter.com/3xmGIM1qem — MLB Players (@MLB_PLAYERS) April 20, 2021

God is so good!! #Prez 🙏🏽 — Jamal Adams (@Prez) April 20, 2021

YESLORD🙏🏾 — Robert Williams (@rob_williamsIII) April 20, 2021

✊🏽🖤 — Jack Flaherty (@Jack9Flaherty) April 20, 2021

This is justice. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) April 20, 2021

Justice ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) April 20, 2021

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.