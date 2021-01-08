'Immediate relief': Biden introduces Cabinet secretaries with plea for Congress to move quickly on COVID relief

Bart Jansen, USA TODAY

President-elect Joe Biden introduced an additional four members of his economic team Friday, as the government announced the economy lost 140,000 jobs in December, by saying the need for relief is urgent and job creation is crucial.

Biden chose Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo to serve as his secretary of the Commerce Department and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to become secretary of the Labor Department. Biden also picked Isabel Guzman to head the Small Business Administration and Don Graves as deputy secretary of Commerce.

Biden said he would unveil his legislative package Thursday for the COVID-19 recovery. He said he is focused on curbing the virus, distributing the vaccines and rebuilding the economy.

“We’re going to direct relief to those businesses that have been so badly hit, hit the hardest,” Biden said from The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware. “We owe them that support, to help them get through to the other side of this crisis.”

After introducing Judge Merrick Garland as his choice for attorney general on Thursday, Biden has now picked nominees to lead all federal departments. Biden hasn't named someone to lead the CIA, but Biden said he has completed his 24-member Cabinet.

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware on Jan. 8, 2021, to announce key nominees for his economic and jobs team.
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware on Jan. 8, 2021, to announce key nominees for his economic and jobs team.

Biden has asked the Senate to move quickly on confirmations after his inauguration Jan. 20 and hearings for some have been scheduled. He said the secretaries of State, Defense, Treasury and Homeland Security must be confirmed quickly.

"Given what our country has through for the last four years, the last few days, given the threats and risks in this world, they should be confirmed as close to Jan. 20 as possible," Biden said. "We have no time to lose with regard to the entire team."

Biden's announcement came as the Labor Department announced Friday that employers cut 140,000 jobs in December, the first decline in payrolls since April. The economy has about 10 million fewer jobs than before the COVID-19 pandemic began a year ago, leaving President Donald Trump as the first chief executive since former President Herbert Hoover during the Great Depression 90 years ago to lose jobs during his term.

“The bottom line is that the jobs report shows we need to provide for immediate relief for working families and businesses now, not just to get to the other side of this painful crisis, but a larger purpose, to avoid a broader economic cost that exists out there, due to long-term unemployment, homeless and business failings,” Biden said.

President-elect Joe Biden&#39;s nominee for secretary of Commerce, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., on Jan. 8, 2021.
President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of Commerce, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., on Jan. 8, 2021.

Raimondo, Rhode Island's first female governor, helped the state recover from the worst unemployment rate of any state in the nation. She launched workforce training programs like what Biden has advocated. And she expanded clean energy jobs, another Biden priority.

If confirmed, Walsh would be the first union member to serve as Labor secretary in nearly half a century. As mayor, he fought for a $15 minimum wage and paid family leave, two Biden goals. And as chairman of a group of 470 "climate mayors," Walsh promoted job creation by investing in clean energy.

Biden said he considered former campaign rival Sen. Bernie Sanders for the post, but didn't want to risk Democratic control of the Senate to have him. Runoffs pending certification in Georgia resulted in a Senate evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats, which will allow Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to break ties in Biden's favor.

“I’m confident he could have done a fantastic job," Biden said of Sanders. "I can think of no more passionate, devoted ally to work with people in this country."

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh delivers remarks after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announced him as his Labor Secretary nominee at The Queen theater on Jan. 8, 2021 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh delivers remarks after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announced him as his Labor Secretary nominee at The Queen theater on Jan. 8, 2021 in Wilmington, Delaware.

But Biden said he and Sanders agreed that it wasn’t worth putting control of the Senate at risk with a special election. Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, represents Vermont, which has a Republican governor to appoint his successor.

“We agreed we’ll work closely on our shared agenda of increasing worker power and protecting the dignity of work for all working people,” Biden said of Sanders.

Guzman is director of California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate, where she works with entrepreneurs to help them weather the pandemic. The former entrepreneur has been a former senior adviser and deputy chief of staff at the agency.

When Detroit faced bankruptcy, Graves coordinated the federal response for the Obama administration by working with city, state, business and community leaders. He is the Treasury Department's former deputy assistant secretary for small business, community development and housing policy.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden introduces Commerce, Labor secretaries with plea for economic aid

Latest Stories

  • Should Trump be removed from office?

    Does President Trump pose too much of a risk to the country to allow him to finish out his term?

  • Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses

    President-elect Joe Biden plans to release nearly every available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines when he takes office later this month rather than holding back millions of second doses, his transition team said Friday. The decision is meant to "ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible."The Trump administration has insisted it's necessary to retain second doses, with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Friday expressing concern that Biden's plan could backfire if there are any manufacturing mishaps.Outside of the White House, Dr. Leana Wen of George Washington University, was also apprehensive, noting that there is "an ethical consideration" since those who volunteered for the initial dose were reasonably expecting to receive the second in the proper amount of time. Biden does not intend to delay the second shot for those patients, and is instead counting on an increased production to keep pace. But, Wen says, not only is there no guarantee of a smooth manufacturing process, much of the slowdown has occurred between distribution and injection, so until that stage improves the risk of delay remains.> First, the bottleneck now is not supply, but the "last mile" between getting the vaccine to distribution sites & injecting it into people's arms. Speeding up this process should be the focus, or else vaccines will just sit in different freezers. > > (2/6)> > -- Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) January 9, 2021Harvard University's Juliette Kayyem, however, is more on board with the plan. She believes it's unlikely there will be a supply problem and is encouraged by recent upticks in actual vaccinations. > Quick thoughts: we are unlikely to have a supply problem by Feb with Biden announcement (he is not changing FDA standards, only distribution timing of first vaccine because of reliance on supply chain per @ScottGottliebMD good idea) and other vaccines (johnson and johnson). 2/> > -- Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) January 9, 2021More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

  • Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

    A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night: an employee roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol with a company badge around his neck. Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker but said it can’t offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”

  • Josh Hawley Is Calling You Stupid

    Are you a Republican voter? Do you plan to participate in the 2024 presidential primary? If your answer to these first two questions is “yes,” I have a third: Aren’t you angry?Almost daily, Josh Hawley, the lean and hungry legislator who helped incite an attack on his own place of work, intimates that a majority of Republicans are stupid. Make no mistake: The senator from Missouri is guilty of far more than pandering or misleading to appeal to “the base” on occasion. Your presumed ignorance and gullibility are the driving forces behind his every move.The latest insult came on Thursday, only a day after a conspiracy theory not only boosted by, but acted upon by Hawley -- a Yale Law School graduate who didn’t believe for a moment that the election was stolen by Democrats, or that it could be stolen by Republicans in Congress during the certification process -- resulted in an attack on the U.S. Capitol building. But for Josh Hawley, the greatest tragedy of this past week is not that there was a failed insurrection egged on by the president of the United States. It’s that Simon & Schuster, the erstwhile publisher of Hawley’s forthcoming book, The Tyranny of Big Tech (Big Tech is another issue where Hawley assumes your ignorance), announced it would not move forward with the project. Here was Hawley’s response:> This could not be more Orwellian. Simon & Schuster is canceling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have now decided to redefine as sedition. Let me be clear, this is not just a contract dispute. It’s a direct assault on the First Amendment. Only approved speech can now be published. This is the Left looking to cancel everyone they don’t approve of. I will fight this cancel culture with everything I have. We’ll see you in court.If it’s a constitutional claim that Hawley is planning on making in court, he can expect to have about as much luck as the Trump campaign has had in recent months. Simon & Schuster’s decision is neither Orwellian nor a violation of the First Amendment, much less a “direct assault” on it. The government is not restricting Hawley’s speech. He is free to find a publisher willing to associate itself with him. I believe that Simon & Schuster should not have canceled this contract, as America is better off when its institutions abide by the spirit and not just the letter of the First Amendment. But the company is under no constitutional obligation to associate with Hawley. I can certainly understand why it would not want to after Wednesday’s events.The objective of Hawley’s statement is obvious: to take this personal event, which has occurred as a direct result of his own behavior, and to make Republicans feel as if this was a personal attack on them and their beliefs. It was not. But remember: Hawley’s political fortunes are tied to a bet that voters won’t think clearly. A bet that he is all-in on after continuing to object to the certification of the election by Congress even after the assault on the Capitol.Most insidious about Hawley’s assumption is that it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy. When conservative officials such as Hawley and the disgraced Ted Cruz -- leaders we’re supposed to be able to trust -- propagate conspiracy theories, that signals to voters that these theories are or may be true. Conspiracy theories are natural, and laymen’s belief in them does not automatically make them stupid. We all have busy lives, and most Americans are unable to spend their every waking moment staying apprised of every political going-on. They rely on officials of their own ideological bent to tell them the truth. When those officials lie for perceived political benefit, it has consequences. Consequences made more serious by motivated reasoning and an inclination to believe the worst of “the enemy.” Consequences that are sometimes even bloody.Much is made these days, especially by Senator Hawley, of “the elites” and their supposed disdain for regular Americans. For many years, and particularly since Donald Trump secured the Republican nomination in 2016, Senator Mitt Romney has been branded such an elitist. But Romney spoke far more wisely on this subject than Hawley on Wednesday: “The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth!” Indeed. The older you get, the more facts of life your parents let you in on. It starts with Santa Claus, and it only gets more depressing from there.I have one more question, then. What’s more condescending and scornful: truth or deceit?

  • First Qatari vehicles cross border into Saudi after Gulf detente

    Qatari vehicles crossed into Saudi Arabia through a land border on Saturday for the first time since Arab states severed diplomatic and transport ties with Doha in mid-2017, Saudi state TV said, following a deal this week to restore relations. Saudi Arabia on Tuesday announced a U.S.-backed deal to end a bitter dispute with Qatar that saw Riyadh, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed an embargo on Doha over allegations that it supports terrorism and is cosying up to foe Iran. Qatar denies the charges and says the boycott aimed at curtailing its sovereignty.

  • India apprehends Chinese soldier for transgressing border

    The Indian army said Saturday that it had apprehended a Chinese soldier in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed mountain border. An army statement said the Chinese soldier was taken into custody on Friday for transgressing into the Indian side in area South of Pangong Tso lake. China said it informed the Indian side as soon as one of its soldiers went missing "due to darkness and complicated terrain.”

  • Rep. Cawthorn on future of GOP: 'Time for Republicans to go on the offensive'

    The youngest member of Congress, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., on the future of the Republican Party.

  • Alabama attorney general asks why Republican legal association promoted Trump rally ahead of Capitol riots

    The Republican Attorneys General Association paid for Robocalls asking ‘patriots’ to march on Congress

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • FAA chief vows tough line after some Trump supporters disrupt flights

    The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Saturday vowed to take "strong enforcement action" against unruly passengers following reports of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump disrupting flights returning from Washington. The FAA said it shared the concerns raised by airlines and Association of Flight Attendants. "I expect all passengers to follow crew member instructions, which are in place for their safety and the safety of flight," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement.

  • Pakistani Shiites end protests, hold funeral for 11 miners

    Hundreds of Pakistani Shiites gathered Saturday to bury 11 coal miners from the minority Hazara community who were killed by the Islamic State group, ending a week of protests that sought to highlight the community's plight. Protesters staged a sit-in after the militant group captured and shot the miners last Sunday in Machh, an area some 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of Pakistan's troubled Baluchistan province. Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived Saturday afternoon in Quetta and was expected to meet with a delegation of mourners and Shiite leaders, according to his office.

  • Arizona's Maricopa County GOP censures ex-Sen. Jeff Flake, plans vote to also censure Cindy McCain

    "I am a proud lifelong Republican and will continue to support candidates who put country over party and stand for the rule of law," McCain said.

  • Capitol riots: Mob say ‘police on our side’, as Republican lawmaker charged for storming Congress

    Follow for all the latest fallout following the pro-Trump insurrection in Washington DC

  • Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

    Proud of their national reputation for efficiency, Germans are growing increasingly frustrated by the slow rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine its scientists helped develop. Scarce vaccine supply, cumbersome paperwork, a lack of healthcare staff and an aged and immobile population are hampering efforts to get early doses of a vaccine made by U.S.-based Pfizer and German partner BioNTech into the arms of the people. Germany has set up hundreds of vaccination centres in sports halls and concert arenas and has the infrastructure to administer up to 300,000 shots a day, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

  • New law cracks down on shell companies to combat corruption

    For years as a federal prosecutor in New York, Daniel R. Alonso led teams that had to search through a maze of anonymously owned corporate entities to expose criminal activity. “It required all kinds of shoe-leather investigating to identify who was really behind these shell companies,” recalled Alonso. Now, thanks to a watershed overhaul of U.S. money laundering laws, locating the proceeds from foreign bribery, drug trafficking and financing for terrorists could be as easy as a few keystrokes.

  • A laptop belonging to Nancy Pelosi's aide was stolen during the Capitol siege, a potential cybersecurity risk

    The aide's laptop, used for presentations, was taken from a conference room, according to a tweet from Drew Hammill, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff.

  • Republican AGs association promoted Capitol march through robocalls

    In the aftermath of the recent siege on the U.S. Capitol building by pro-Trump supporters, it’s been discovered that robocalls promoting a march on the Capitol that day were sent out from a branch of the Republican Attorneys General Association. NBC News reports that the group, which represents many of the top law enforcement officers in the states, has a fundraising department called the Rule of Law Defense Fund (RLDF). The department sent out automated voice calls about marching to the Capitol to help protest certification of the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, which led to a riot on Congress.

  • Horned Capitol rioter is ‘failed actor and QAnon conspiracy theorist who lives with his mother’ — report

    Jacob Angeli Chansley seen at pro-Trump rallies and spread disproved QAnon theories

  • Democratic wins could strengthen Biden's legislative push

    President-elect Joe Biden's victory in November was tempered by concerns that he would face Republican opposition in the Senate that could stymie him at every turn. “I think it makes my job easier, quite frankly,” Biden said Friday.

  • North Korea's Kim threatens to build more nukes and bring U.S. to its 'knees'

    North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un called the U.S. his country's "arch-enemy."