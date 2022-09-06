'Immediately arrest and prosecute' Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears, accuser says in letter to Los Angeles district attorney: report

Tiffany Haddish at the premiere of "Easter Sunday" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 2, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Comedian Aries Spears performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on May 19, 2022 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Bobby Bank/Getty Images and Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

The woman who accused Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of child abuse reportedly wants the pair arrested.

According to NBC News, Jane Doe wrote a letter to Los Angeles County District Attorney on Monday.

Jane said she's prepared to provide "irrefutable evidence that substantiates our allegations," per the outlet.

The anonymous Jane Doe who filed a lawsuit accusing comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of child sexual abuse is requesting that the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office "arrest and prosecute" the pair, according to reports.

"This matter's breadth and complexity require your jurisdictional powers and resources to tackle and end the stream (of) depravity committed by Haddish and Spears," the 22-year-old woman identified as Jane Doe wrote to District Attorney George Gascón on Monday, NBC News reported.

"My brother and I are prepared to speak with investigators and prosecutors from your office and provide you with irrefutable evidence that substantiates our allegations," the letter continued, per the outlet.

The Daily Beast reported that Jane Doe asked Gascon to "immediately arrest and prosecute" the comedians.

Haddish and Spears were accused of sexually abusing Jane Doe at age 14 and her 7-year-old brother, now 15, on separate occasions, per a lawsuit filed last Tuesday, which The Daily Beast first reported.

During one 2013 incident, Jane alleged that Haddish approached her while she was at comedy summer camp and asked her to mimic sexual acts for a sketch on camera, leaving her "nervous and disgusted."

The lawsuit also outlines another incident in 2014 where Jane says her brother, identified as John Doe, was featured in a video called "Through A Pedophiles Eyes," which showed Spears "lusting over the 7-year-old child and molesting him through the video," as Insider reported. The complaint alleges that Haddish was present when the sketch was filmed.

The woman emphasized how the incident impacted their mental health.

Haddish broke her silence about the allegations in an Instagram post on Monday, telling fans that "there is very little that I can say right now."

"But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn't funny at all — and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it," Haddish said. "I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can."

In a statement to Insider, Haddish's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, said that the plaintiff's mother had been "trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years." Spears' lawyer ttold PEOPLE that his client "isn't going to fall for any shakedown."

The Los Angeles District Attorney's office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider