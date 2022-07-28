I Would Immediately Quit If I Saw Any Of These Real Signs That Bosses Had The Nerve To Display At Work

By now, I'm sure you've heard about the great resignation. People are leaving their jobs in search of better pay, better opportunities, and overall better treatment — and after you see these signs bosses had the audacity to display at work, I'm sure you'll understand why.

1. This manager threatened staff with "disciplinary action" if they were caught talking about their pay during or outside of work:

My new manager wrote this up today. Non-union grocery business in Ohio. What are my options? Is this legal? I've heard of the NLRA; is that what I need to combat this? I've already told them I will not be signing it. from antiwork

2. This HR department displayed a supportive "I'm right, you're wrong" sign that I'm sure will make everyone feel comfortable coming to them with workplace issues:

Great sign to see outside your HR department from antiwork

3. This woman's boss used to provide water in the break room, but apparently, people abused that "privilege":

The place my girlfriend works at just posted this sign in their break room. The company had record profits last year. from antiwork

4. The boss behind this place called laziness a new variant:

Appalachian grills old sign from antiwork

5. This charming employer refuses to hire anyone left-leaning:

I bet it’s posted right next to a sign complaining that no one wants to work anymore from antiwork

6. This boss thought that telling people to "save your tears for your pillow" would be motivating:

Apparently my manager thinks this is a "motivational" sign to keep up morale in the workplace from antiwork

7. This boss shared a list of attributes they'd like future-employees to have, including "can take a joke" and "won't cry every day on the floor," which honestly makes me very concerned for their staff:

Bout that life.... from antiwork

8. I can almost hear my mom saying, "So if management told you to jump off a bridge, would you do it?"

At my significant other’s workplace (which is also my old workplace) absolutely terrifying. from antiwork

9. Big Brother is watching you at this Wendy's:

Wendy’s put up a sign with the cashiers name in bold capitalized red print at the drive through. found it odd, would not be a fan if it were me working. not the best neighborhood either. from antiwork

10. "Now hiring 14-year-olds," labor laws be damned!

Hiring 14 yr olds from antiwork

11. Legend has it, this sleep paralysis demon even watches you in your dreams:

In 2013 I worked at a fro-yo shop where the owners intensely watched the cameras; store has since closed. from antiwork

12.Half of these signs make me feel like working at these companies is like an endless cycle of hazing:

a hiring sign that reads, &quot;Now hiring- snowflake generation do not apply&quot;
13. This boss found a nice way to say they won't be paying you overtime, but expect you to be early regardless:

this sign, tf? from antiwork

14. This boss doesn't understand that pee-scrolling is just a part of the natural bathroom routine now:

Sign posted in a Walgreens Bathroom from antiwork

15. This boss put up a little nursery rhyme that would make Anybody roll their eyes:

Bedtime story from our corporate overlords from antiwork

16. This boss blamed Biden, inflation, and their own staff for having to raise their prices before threatening to press charges against anyone who may take the sign... Obviously, they're a super chill manager:

Found this sign at a local dinner. Decided to eat somewhere else. Sounds like a horrible place to work. from antiwork

17. This boss who will charge employees for any broken product, including a cracked ice cream cone:

This sign at my work. They will charge staff for anything as minimal as a broken ice cream cone. from antiwork

18. This boss who is confused about why "no one wants to work anymore" while simultaneously only offering minimum wage:

Saw these signs so I inquired. They pay minimum wage in a small tourist town where a gallon of milk is almost $10 from antiwork

19. This boss blamed their low staff retention on "government handouts":

No one wants to use spell check before they laminate signs anymore! from antiwork

20. This boss made it mandatory for everyone to come in on a Saturday, despite agreeing to workers' conflicting availability when they were hired:

My availability has always been strictly Mon-Fri. I spoke to a manager when I saw this sign and was told I will be working that day, regardless of my availability. The schedule is now up and I have been assigned a full shift that Saturday. from antiwork

21. This boss fired everyone over email:

A sign in front of an electronics store in NC from antiwork

22. This boss who promised to pay somewhere between minimum wage and $14...which probably means just minimum wage:

So much to unpack on just one sign. from antiwork

23. This boss can't find someone willing to work for them, and blamed politicians for it:

I posted a bit ago about an antagonistic sign, The business added another one from antiwork

24.This boss who has an unnecessary amount of rules and regulations written up on signs all across the workplace:

25. This boss who let out all their feelings and frustrations in a rather passive aggressive sign:

But they have a $1000 sign on bonus! (Work 1000hrs to receive it.) from antiwork

26. This boss who thinks that "a return to conservative values" will make people suddenly like their food:

Sign from a local restaurant that closed without warning. Yes, conservative values will fix that. from antiwork

27. And finally, this "motivational" sign:

“Motivational” sign put up in response to workers strike… from antiwork

Now I need to know — what's the most ridiculous sign you've seen at work? Let me know in the comments, and we'll groan about it together.

