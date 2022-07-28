I Would Immediately Quit If I Saw Any Of These Real Signs That Bosses Had The Nerve To Display At Work
By now, I'm sure you've heard about the great resignation. People are leaving their jobs in search of better pay, better opportunities, and overall better treatment — and after you see these signs bosses had the audacity to display at work, I'm sure you'll understand why.
1. This manager threatened staff with "disciplinary action" if they were caught talking about their pay during or outside of work:
My new manager wrote this up today. Non-union grocery business in Ohio. What are my options? Is this legal? I've heard of the NLRA; is that what I need to combat this? I've already told them I will not be signing it. from antiwork
2. This HR department displayed a supportive "I'm right, you're wrong" sign that I'm sure will make everyone feel comfortable coming to them with workplace issues:
3. This woman's boss used to provide water in the break room, but apparently, people abused that "privilege":
The place my girlfriend works at just posted this sign in their break room. The company had record profits last year. from antiwork
4. The boss behind this place called laziness a new variant:
5. This charming employer refuses to hire anyone left-leaning:
6. This boss thought that telling people to "save your tears for your pillow" would be motivating:
Apparently my manager thinks this is a "motivational" sign to keep up morale in the workplace from antiwork
7. This boss shared a list of attributes they'd like future-employees to have, including "can take a joke" and "won't cry every day on the floor," which honestly makes me very concerned for their staff:
8. I can almost hear my mom saying, "So if management told you to jump off a bridge, would you do it?"
At my significant other’s workplace (which is also my old workplace) absolutely terrifying. from antiwork
9. Big Brother is watching you at this Wendy's:
Wendy’s put up a sign with the cashiers name in bold capitalized red print at the drive through. found it odd, would not be a fan if it were me working. not the best neighborhood either. from antiwork
10. "Now hiring 14-year-olds," labor laws be damned!
11. Legend has it, this sleep paralysis demon even watches you in your dreams:
In 2013 I worked at a fro-yo shop where the owners intensely watched the cameras; store has since closed. from antiwork
12.Half of these signs make me feel like working at these companies is like an endless cycle of hazing:
13. This boss found a nice way to say they won't be paying you overtime, but expect you to be early regardless:
this sign, tf? from antiwork
14. This boss doesn't understand that pee-scrolling is just a part of the natural bathroom routine now:
15. This boss put up a little nursery rhyme that would make Anybody roll their eyes:
16. This boss blamed Biden, inflation, and their own staff for having to raise their prices before threatening to press charges against anyone who may take the sign... Obviously, they're a super chill manager:
Found this sign at a local dinner. Decided to eat somewhere else. Sounds like a horrible place to work. from antiwork
17. This boss who will charge employees for any broken product, including a cracked ice cream cone:
This sign at my work. They will charge staff for anything as minimal as a broken ice cream cone. from antiwork
18. This boss who is confused about why "no one wants to work anymore" while simultaneously only offering minimum wage:
Saw these signs so I inquired. They pay minimum wage in a small tourist town where a gallon of milk is almost $10 from antiwork
19. This boss blamed their low staff retention on "government handouts":
20. This boss made it mandatory for everyone to come in on a Saturday, despite agreeing to workers' conflicting availability when they were hired:
My availability has always been strictly Mon-Fri. I spoke to a manager when I saw this sign and was told I will be working that day, regardless of my availability. The schedule is now up and I have been assigned a full shift that Saturday. from antiwork
21. This boss fired everyone over email:
22. This boss who promised to pay somewhere between minimum wage and $14...which probably means just minimum wage:
23. This boss can't find someone willing to work for them, and blamed politicians for it:
24.This boss who has an unnecessary amount of rules and regulations written up on signs all across the workplace:
25. This boss who let out all their feelings and frustrations in a rather passive aggressive sign:
26. This boss who thinks that "a return to conservative values" will make people suddenly like their food:
Sign from a local restaurant that closed without warning. Yes, conservative values will fix that. from antiwork