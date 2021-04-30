'Immense tragedy': Nearly 40 dead, over 100 injured in stampede at religious gathering in Israel

Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Dozens were killed and over 100 injured in a stampede at a Jewish religious gathering in northern Israel, the country's main rescue service said early Friday.

Israel's rescue service officially confirmed that nearly 40 died.

Zaki Heller, spokesman for the Magen David Adom rescue service, told the station “no one had ever dreamed” something like this could happen. “In one moment, we went from a happy event to an immense tragedy,” he said.

Magen David Adom said on Twitter it was treating 103 people, including 38 in critical condition.

United States National Security Adviser acknowledged the disaster in a tweet late Thursday.

About 100,000 people were crowded by Mount Meron before the stampede Thursday night to celebrate the holiday of Lag b’Omer, the New York Times estimated.

A Jewish holiday popular with ultra-Orthodox Jews, it honors Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a 2nd century sage and mystic who is buried at the base of the mountain. The tomb is considered a holy site in Israel.

Magen David Adom said in another tweet that all the injuries happened in a stampede. Police sources told local media the stampede started after some attendees slipped on some steps, causing dozens more to fall, reported BBC.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a “great tragedy,” and said everyone was praying for the victims, according to AP.

Israeli security officials and rescuers carry a body of a victim who died during a Lag Ba&#39;Omer celebrations at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, Friday, April 30, 2021. More than 100 people were injured, dozens critically, in a stampede at a Jewish religious gathering in northern Israel attended by tens of thousands of people, Israel&#39;s main rescue service said early Friday.
Israeli security officials and rescuers carry a body of a victim who died during a Lag Ba'Omer celebrations at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, Friday, April 30, 2021. More than 100 people were injured, dozens critically, in a stampede at a Jewish religious gathering in northern Israel attended by tens of thousands of people, Israel's main rescue service said early Friday.

The festival of Lag b'Omer ends Friday evening. Thousands more people had been expected to arrive at Mount Meron on Friday, reported the Times.

The gathering marked the first legal huge religious gathering since Israel lifted nearly all of its coronavirus pandemic restrictions, due to a largely successful vaccination campaign that saw cases drop.

Health authorities had nevertheless warned against holding such a large gathering, AP reported.

The Associated Press reported that the Israeli military dispatched medics and search and rescue teams along with helicopters to assist with a “mass casualty incident” in the area. It did not provide details on the nature of the disaster.

There were conflicting reports surrounding the incident. Videos circulating on social media showed large numbers of ultra-Orthodox Jews crowded together in tight spaces before the incident, and local media shared photos of rows of bodies.

A 24-year-old witness, identified only by his first name Dvir, told the Army Radio station that “masses of people were pushed into the same corner and a vortex was created.”

He said a first row of people fell down, and then a second row, where he was standing, also began to fall down from the pressure of the stampede.

“I felt like I was about to die,” he said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel stampede: Dozens feared dead, injured at religious gathering

Recommended Stories

  • Abbas delays Palestinian elections; Hamas decries move as ‘coup’

    President Mahmoud Abbas announced early Friday that the first Palestinian elections in 15 years will be delayed, citing a dispute with Israel to call off a vote in which his fractured Fatah party was expected to suffer another embarrassing defeat to the Hamas militant group.

  • Israel stampede: Dozens killed in crush at religious festival in Mount Meron

    Dozens of people were killed in a stampede at a religious bonfire festival in Israel on Friday in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a "heavy disaster". Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews had gathered at the Galilee tomb of 2nd-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai for annual Lag B'Omer commemorations that include all-night prayer, mystical songs and dance. The ecstatic crowds packed the Mount Meron slope in defiance of Covid warnings by health officials. Witnesses said people were asphyxiated or trampled in a passageway, some going unnoticed until the PA system sounded an appeal to disperse. Police sources told Haaretz that a stampede started after some people appeared to slip on steps, causing dozens more to fall. Videos posted on social media show thousands of people packed into the event and then struggling to flee the chaos.

  • Dozens killed in Israel festival stampede

    BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~**Broadcasters: MUST ON SCREEN CREDIT 'ADMMA', MUST ON SCREEN CREDIT 'ALL WORLD NEWS - ITAMAR COHEN' Digital: MUST ON SCREEN CREDIT 'ADMMA, MUST ON SCREEN CREDIT 'ALL WORLD NEWS - ITAMAR COHEN.Medics confirmed that dozens of people had been hurt at the Lag B'Omer event in northern Mount Meron, where tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews were gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance.The Magen David Adom ambulance service said around 20 people had life-threatening injuries.On Twitter, Netanyahu called it a "heavy disaster" and added: "We are all praying for the wellbeing of the casualties."The gathering had been held in defiance of health officials who had worries that crowding could pose a COVID-19 risk. Police said on Thursday that they had arrested two people for disrupting officers' efforts to keep order at the site.

  • Dozens crushed to death in crowd at Israeli religious festival

    MOUNT MERON, Israel (Reuters) -Dozens of people were crushed to death in a crowd at a religious bonfire festival in Israel on Friday, medics said, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a "heavy disaster". The crush occurred as tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews thronged to the Galilee tomb of 2nd-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai for annual Lag B'Omer commemorations that include all-night prayer, mystical songs and dance. Witnesses said people were asphyxiated or trampled in a tightly packed passageway, some going unnoticed until the PA system sounded an appeal to disperse, as crowds packed the Mount Meron slope in defiance of COVID-19 warnings.

  • The Chicago cop who fatally shot a Latino man asked another officer to cuff him as he lay bleeding. The officer gave the man medical aid instead.

    Body camera video shows the Chicago cop who shot Anthony Alvarez asked another officer to cuff the dying man. That officer provided aid instead.

  • India Covid: Delhi seeks more cremation space as deaths rise

    Police in India's capital ask for more cremation sites as a fatal second wave sweeps the country.

  • From defending lead pipes to the interrupting iPhone: The strangest GOP criticisms of Biden’s speech

    ‘This whole thing could have just been an email’

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Biden news: President responds to hecklers at rally to mark 100 days

    Follow the latest updates below

  • About 92% of Americans who got the COVID-19 vaccine returned for their second shot. That's good, but experts say the rest should do it now.

    Getting both shots of two-dose COVID-19 vaccines is important and 92% of Americans have, better than similar vaccines. For the 8%, It's not too late.

  • Stephen Miller mocked after criticising Biden speech for lacking ‘warmth’

    The former Trump staffer is credited as the architect of the migrant child separation policy

  • Donald Trump has been working from a converted bridal suite in Mar-A-Lago, reports claim

    Every day is the big day for Donald Trump since he has traded the Oval Office for the bridal suite. The former president is working out of a converted dressing room in the bridal suite above Mar-a-Lago’s 20,000-square-foot ballroom, according to multiple reports. Mr Trump has been hinting at hitting the road again on a Maga rally comeback tour, with CNN now reporting that the ex-president would leave his makeshift office in the bridal suite as early as May.

  • Tim Scott: Republican’s Biden rebuttal ‘from a planet where facts don’t matter’, says MSNBC anchor

    Nicolle Wallace savages South Carolina senator over claim new president ‘inherited a tide that had already turned’ on Covid-19

  • ‘It’s never too late.’ Florida caseworker adopts 19-year-old she bonded with in foster care

    At age 19, Monyay just enjoyed her first official hug from her new mom. The embrace happened at a Bradenton youth care provider center.

  • For the first time in 7 years, you can see Princess Diana's iconic wedding dress up close thanks to Prince William and Prince Harry

    Princess Diana's iconic wedding gown, on loan from her sons, will be on display in Kensington Palace this summer as part of a 6-month exhibition.

  • Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden’s joint address to Congress as president says ‘it’s about time’

    ‘Madame Speaker, Madame Vice President. No president has ever said those words from this podium’

  • All adults could cut heart attack risk with daily blood pressure pill, study finds

    All adults would benefit from taking a daily blood pressure pill to reduce their risk of heart attack and stroke, a study has found. The major review by Oxford University concluded that reducing blood pressure was protective even when it is within what is considered to be the healthy range. In what is being described as a "paradigm shift", the review found that one daily dose reduced the risk of serious cardiovascular disease by around 10 per cent. The results were the same regardless of an individual's blood pressure to start with. The findings, published in The Lancet, indicate that potentially millions who are not currently eligible could benefit from antihypertensive medications including commonly-prescribed drugs such as Ramipril – sold under the brand name Altace – Amlodipine and various beta blockers. Around 14 million people in the UK are thought to have high blood pressure, with five million living with the condition undiagnosed, according to the British Heart Foundation. Medical guidelines say only individuals with high blood pressure – above 140/90mmHg – should normally be considered for antihypertensives. However, the new study of 340,000 people across 48 randomised clinical trials found that the size of an individual's relative increase or decrease in blood pressure determined their risk of heart attack or stroke rather than the level itself. The authors have called for the guidelines to be changed so people are not blocked from receiving antihypertensives simply because their blood pressure is not high enough or because they have not previously suffered a cardiovascular event. Prof Kazem Rahimi, who led the research, told The Telegraph: "Antihypertensive medication is a preventative measure regardless of what your blood pressure is. It is likely that many people are not getting it who need it." The authors stopped short of calling for all adults to start taking the pills, saying there would be significant cost implications for the NHS, and the inconvenience may outweigh the benefit for people with a very low risk of cardiovascular disease . But Prof Rahimi added: "At the population level, if you were to treat everyone you would have an average 10 per cent relative risk reduction. That's great – but it's before factoring in other things." He said many patients currently prescribed antihypertensives take a combination, often up to three medications a day, meaning the protective effect is significantly greater. And he added that doctors should disregard an apparently healthy blood pressure when deciding whether to prescribe the drugs and instead assess a patient's risk of heart attack and stroke using factors such as cholesterol levels, age and evidence of diabetes. Heart disease and stroke are the leading causes of death in much of the Western world, and it is widely accepted that blood pressure medication protects people who have had a prior event from having a second. However, the use of the drugs in people with normal or only mildly elevated blood pressure has been hotly debated, with studies producing conflicting conclusions. For the new analysis, the experts pooled data from 157,728 participants with a prior diagnosis of cardiovascular disease, and 186,988 with no such diagnosis. Each group was then divided into seven subgroups based on levels of systolic blood pressure. After four years' follow-up, 42,324 participants had at least one major cardiovascular event. But for every 5mmHg reduction in systolic blood pressure, the risk of stroke or heart failure fell 13 per cent, ischaemic heart disease by eight per cent and death from cardiovascular disease by five per cent. The beneficial effects of the treatment did not differ based on whether the person had previously had cardiovascular disease. Zeinab Bidel, a co-author and also at Oxford, said: "It is important that people are considered for blood pressure-lowering treatment based on their cardiovascular risk, rather than focusing on blood pressure itself as a qualifying factor for or target of treatment. "We must provide well-rounded guidelines to lower risks for cardiovascular disease that include exercise, nutrition, smoking cessation, and – where appropriate – medication." Prof Sir Nilesh Samani, the medical director of the British Heart Foundation, who was not involved in the study, said: "The benefits of lowering blood pressure are there whether you have pre-existing heart disease or not, and this study shows that lowering blood pressure – even if it is in the normal range – is associated with fewer heart attacks and strokes."

  • Was Ted Cruz really sleeping during Joe Biden's speech? Twitter has some thoughts

    Twitter users quickly pointed out the sleepy-eyed Sen. Ted Cruz as video surfaced of him with his eyes closed during Biden's address.

  • Trump bizarrely says Democrats were ‘choking’ on their masks at Biden’s Joint Session address

    Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president

  • Saudi crown prince softens Iran rhetoric in balancing act

    Saudi Arabia's crown prince has taken a more conciliatory public stance towards Iran, trying to balance long-held animosity with economic considerations and bridge differences with Washington over how to tackle Tehran's regional behaviour. Tensions between Riyadh and Tehran have festered over the Yemen war, where an Iran-aligned group has increased attacks on Saudi Arabia even as the kingdom tried to lure foreign investment. Strains between the two Gulf powerhouses also grew after a 2019 assault on Saudi oil plants that Riyadh blamed on Iran, a charge Tehran denies.