Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) adds US$42m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from five years ago are still down 30%

It's nice to see the Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) share price up 28% in a week. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. After all, the share price is down 30% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

While the last five years has been tough for Immersion shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Immersion became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

It could be that the revenue decline of 18% per year is viewed as evidence that Immersion is shrinking. This has probably encouraged some shareholders to sell down the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Immersion shareholders are down 26% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 6.6%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 5% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Immersion better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Immersion you should know about.

