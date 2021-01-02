Immigrant Areas Shifted Red, Even In Democratic Strongholds

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 02: Residents vote at an early voting site on October 02, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The city opened its first early voting site in the Loop yesterday with more sites expected to open in the city soon. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 02: Residents vote at an early voting site on October 02, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The city opened its first early voting site in the Loop yesterday with more sites expected to open in the city soon. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Weiyi Cai, Ford Fessenden and Scott Reinhard

Across the United States, many areas with large populations of Latinos and residents of Asian descent, including ones with the highest numbers of immigrants, had something in common this election: a surge in turnout and a shift to the right, often a sizable one.

The pattern was evident in big cities like Chicago and New York, in California and Florida, and along the Texas border with Mexico, according to a New York Times analysis of voting in 28,000 precincts in more than 20 cities.

Joe Biden beat President Donald Trump in almost all of these places en route to his record popular-vote victory. But the red shifts, along with a wave of blue shifts in Republican and white areas, have scrambled the conventional wisdom of American politics and could presage a new electoral calculus for the parties.

Thousands of new voters across the country turned out in areas with significant numbers of Latinos and residents of Asian descent — populations whose participation in past elections has lagged. And overall, Trump, whose policies and remarks were widely expected to alienate immigrants and voters of color, won the lion’s share of the additional turnout.

It’s true that not all of the residents of these areas are immigrants, and many of those born abroad are not citizens and so are ineligible to vote. But typically, immigrants settle in places where others like them already live, and their presence is a bellwether of similar populations and successive generations of earlier immigrants.

With only a few exceptions, all of these areas continued to be Democratic strongholds, giving more votes to Biden by substantial margins. But in a divided American electorate, any shift can be consequential. Already the shift appears to have changed outcomes in a number of congressional races.

Asian Americans and Latinos are growing parts of the American electorate. Currently, about 13% of eligible voters are Hispanic, and 4% are Asian American. By 2032, Hispanic voters are predicted to make up 18% of the electorate and the Asian American share is also expected to grow.

The chronically low turnout in both groups has been a continuing riddle, but the voters in each group — while widely diverse in background, income and outlook — had leaned heavily Democratic overall. And they had been viewed as likely to tip the scales for Democrats in the future.

Latino growth in particular had figured in experts’ predictions of the decline of Republican influence in battleground states like Texas, Florida and Arizona. That could change, however, with the 2020 turnout surge and Trump’s success at peeling off voters.

“There remains a huge reservoir of Latino nonvoters and low-propensity voters,” said Roberto Suro, a professor of journalism and public policy at the University of Southern California. “And if increased turnout improves the GOP share, that would overturn a great deal of conventional wisdom about the political impact of demographic change.”

The Times analysis also shows that in urban and suburban precincts with the highest proportion of white voters, turnout also rose steeply, but Trump’s margin declined in those places, compared with 2016. It also fell in Republican precincts: In 3,600 of the 5,000 precincts where he beat Hillary Clinton, Trump’s margin in 2020 was lower than it was in 2016.

But even as Trump lost ground in white and Republican areas in and around cities — ultimately leading to his election loss — he gained new votes in immigrant neighborhoods.

Texas: A blue shift in urban areas, but gains for Trump along the border.

The long-anticipated purpling of Republican Texas that was supposed to come as more Latinos joined the electorate was certainly nowhere in evidence on Election Day.

Trump’s most sizable gains outside of Miami were in the Rio Grande Valley in the predominantly Hispanic areas along the border with Mexico, including Hidalgo County, home to McAllen.

In San Antonio, the nation’s biggest majority Latino city, turnout was up nearly 30%. Democrats hoped to flip the 23rd Congressional District in southwest Texas, including much of the city, but failed.

In fact, Democrats spent lavishly in attempts to win Republican congressional seats in suburban areas around the other big cities as well.

“They were banking to win on the backs of Black and brown and Asian voters,” said Chuck Rocha, a Latino organizer who was a senior adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders during the primaries. “They lost all of these areas.”

In Dallas and Fort Worth, the trend held in areas that are predominantly Latino even as mostly white areas drove the counties left in the presidential race.

Across Texas, the red shifts were most pronounced in precincts with the highest proportion of Latinos. The Democratic margin in 80% Latino precincts dropped an average of 17 percentage points.

Some Latino Democrats argue that the eddies of this shift are less important than the tide of Latinos — and Asian Americans as well — who still voted mostly for Biden, and who deserve a large share of credit for Trump’s defeat.

“So far, the white-person-driven narrative to blame Hispanics has been utterly racist, given that a strong majority of white people voted to reelect Trump and a majority of Hispanics voted for Biden,” said Matt A. Barreto, a political scientist at UCLA and a founder of the polling firm Latino Decisions, who worked for the Biden campaign.

Indeed, in Maricopa County, home to Phoenix, the overall turnout even in Latino precincts that shifted right was so large that it added far more votes to Biden’s totals than Trump’s, and was instrumental in turning the state blue, in spite of the shift.

Florida: Cubans in Miami and Latinos statewide shifted toward Trump, defying pollsters’ predictions.

In Florida, a state Trump won, the red shift was especially large in areas with many people of Cuban descent — including refugees from communist rule and an energized younger generation.

Willy Guardiola of Palm Beach Gardens, an immigrant from Cuba who runs a full-time anti-abortion ministry, voted for Trump. “We have to have a president who is as pro-life as President Trump,” Guardiola said.

“I still believe in my heart that he won 2020,” he said. “They’re trying to steal the election from Trump.” Trump has been making false claims of voter fraud since his loss, and he has persuaded many followers that the election was stolen even though there is no evidence of this.

In once deeply blue Miami, where a majority of Latinos are of Cuban descent, Biden’s margin of victory was just 7 percentage points, down from Clinton’s margin of 29 percentage points in 2016. And two Democratic congresswomen lost their seats there in this election.

But the shift right in areas with high immigrant populations was statewide, not just in Miami, and helped the president win the state with a margin larger than in 2016, though polls had predicted a Biden win.

The shift occurred in many precincts with Latino immigrants from Central and South America, including in Fort Lauderdale, north of Miami. And it also encompassed areas that are Latino but not immigrant. In Orlando, precincts with a substantial population of Puerto Ricans shifted red, though less so than the ones in Miami.

There were substantial variations in the level of turnout and in the magnitude of the shift in different populations, including large shifts and turnout in Cuban precincts; huge turnout and milder shifts in Mexican precincts in Arizona; and big shifts and modest turnout in Dominican neighborhoods of New York City. But almost everywhere, there was a turnout increase, and a rightward shift.

The Times analysis included 5,700 precincts in which the combined population of Latinos and people of Asian descent was 65% or more. In these places, the margin shifted toward the president by an average of 13 points.

Overall, Biden won Pennsylvania by about 82,000 votes, reversing Clinton’s critical loss in the state in 2016.

But Democrats lost ground in Philadelphia. In precincts with high numbers of Latinos and residents of Asian descent, Biden lost about 10,000 votes, compared with the Democratic vote in 2016. He lost an additional 5,000 votes in majority Black precincts.

California: Vietnamese voters turned out to support Trump.

In Garden Grove and Westminster, the shift was similar to majority Cuban areas in Florida. Turnout was up 60% in precincts where a majority of residents are of Vietnamese descent, and the shift to Trump was 42 percentage points.

“Just like Miami, you have another communist refugee population that’s moved into an area with a conservative power structure,” said Karthick Ramakrishnan, a professor at the University of California, Riverside, and director of the National Asian American Survey.

Kevin Nguyen, 46, a manager of a packing and shipping service in the area known as Little Saigon in Westminster, California, came to the United States from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, 10 years ago. He said he cast his first presidential vote in 2020 for Trump.

“I think he’s a businessman, so he’s thinking about business, good business for everybody,” Nguyen said, expressing support for the president’s pledge to bring jobs back to the United States.

In areas with a majority of residents of Chinese descent, the shift was less extreme, but still to the right, in spite of the president’s xenophobic behavior, including the deliberate labeling of the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus” and demanding that China be held accountable for the pandemic.

In Santa Clara County, home to Silicon Valley, some of the strongest shifts to the right were in precincts with sizable populations of residents of Vietnamese descent in San Jose. Precincts with large populations of residents of Indian and Chinese descent had rightward shifts, but they were not as pronounced.

In New York City, where 38% of residents are immigrants, most areas shifted right, even though they all remained strongly Democratic. This included virtually every predominantly Latino precinct and ones where a majority of residents are of Asian descent.

In the city’s 100 precincts with the largest number of Latinos, Trump received 18% of the vote in 2020, compared with just 7% in 2016. In precincts with large numbers of residents of Asian descent, turnout was up 20%, with Trump winning most of the additional votes.

The reasons behind the new crosscurrents in the American polity will be debated for years to come.

Republicans argue that the election represents the beginnings of a realignment of conservative, religious working people in immigrant communities and communities of color into their party.

“#Florida & the Rio Grande Valley showed the future of the GOP,” Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted after the election. “A party built on a multi-ethnic multi-racial coalition of working AMERICANS.”

“The Latino conservatives feel a lot of momentum,” said Geraldo L. Cadava, a professor at Northwestern University and author of a book on Latino Republicans. They had argued that Trump could win Latino voters, not with the Bushesque strategy of moderation on immigration, but with a Reaganesque message of personal responsibility and hard work, he said.

And Trump spent money reaching out.

“It’s a split-screen reality,” Cadava said. “On one hand, there are the tweets, and Trump giving Stephen Miller free rein to do the worst things imaginable. But at the same time, they are articulating a broad-based appeal to Latinos based on the economy and freedom of religion.”

Ruy Teixeira, a senior fellow at the liberal Center for American Progress, said he worried before the election that Democrats’ focus on racial justice issues came at the expense of outreach about easing the lives of hard-pressed workers.

“In general, it suggests that Democrats’ theory of the case — that their electoral problems were all about race rather than class — was incorrect,” he said.

Rocha, the Sanders organizer, lamented the Democrats’ failure to make a strong case to Latino and Asian American voters, and he acknowledged that the president’s bully pulpit and deep pockets could have made a difference.

“When you have a candidate who has 1,000% name ID and is spending a lot of money, if you lie long enough about having a horse, someone will buy you a saddle,” he said. “New immigrant voters are infrequent voters, and they’re hungry for information. We need to have Democrats telling our immigration story.”

Methodology

The New York Times compared precinct results from 2016 with 2020 and allocated 2016 precinct results to 2020 precincts using spatial join techniques when the geography of the precincts changed from 2016 to 2020. The maps show approximate boundaries in places that changed from 2016 to 2020.

Highlighted demographic areas are based on census tract and block group data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The precinct demographics were interpolated from the American Community Survey by Andy Beveridge at socialexplorer.com. Precinct results and boundaries were collected from state and county election offices. Some precinct boundaries were based on a Times analysis of L2 Political voter file data when boundaries were not available from election offices.

The Times analysis is based on actual voting results rather than on exit polls, which ask a sample of voters to say how they voted. Because ballots are secret, it is impossible to tie demographic characteristics of specific voters to the actual votes. This analysis only reports precinct results by the demography of the precinct in which the votes were cast.

References to people born abroad are based on U.S. Census Bureau counts of the “foreign born” population, and are synonymous with immigrants in this analysis. They may be naturalized citizens with the right to vote, or not.

Sources: socialexplorer.com (demographic data); county election offices (2020 precinct-level election boundaries and results); L2 Political (2020 precinct boundaries); National Election Pool/Edison Research (2020 county-level election results); Ryne Rohla (2016 precinct boundaries and results); U.S. Census Bureau.

