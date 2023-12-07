Immigrant business owner in Denver providing thousands of meals for migrants

TechCrunch

Google Bard, the company's generative AI chatbot and ChatGPT rival, is getting an update today that the company claims will significantly enhance its capabilities. The company says Bard will now be powered by Gemini, Google's newest and most advanced AI model, giving the chatbot more advanced reasoning, planning, understanding and other capabilities. Initially, Bard will be upgraded with a specifically tuned version of Gemini Pro.