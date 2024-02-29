Immigrant employment bill
Immigrant employment bill
Players from all 32 clubs graded their teams on a range of issues that include treatment of families, head coach, weight room, locker room and team ownership.
NBKC offers an interest-earning combination bank account and a long list of loan options
Credit card fees can easily slip through the cracks. Here are eight of the most common types of fees.
Is making the minimum payment on your credit card a good idea? Here's how it could end up costing you later.
This comes after no charges were filed in a gang rape case involving the 23-year-old.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Patriots' offseason, with all eyes on the QB position and how Jerod Mayo fills out the roster in his first year replacing Bill Belichick.
Trump's latest loss in court extends a remarkable losing streak.
The vocal advocates for reforms to state and local tax (SALT) deductions have often been able to garner plenty of attention for their cause but have proven markedly less able to get their demands enacted into law.
The stories you need to start your day: Democrats’ special election win, self-love on Valentine’s Day and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Most states require you to buy liability insurance, but what is it, and what does it cover when you're driving?
'Blocks light and sound,' says fans. And if added privacy is what you want, it offers that, too.
Four days after former costar Carl Weathers’ passing, onetime The Mandalorian actor Gina Carano is suing Disney and Lucasfilm for her departure from the series — with Elon Musk’s help. Carano’s post-Disney credits include a film produced by conspiracy theorist Ben Shapiro.
Key business world priorities that were prominent features of previous immigration talks in Washington aren't even on the table this time around.
In today's edition: The end of amateurism, Brazil's NFL debut, the NBA's creepiest mascot, finishing first by finishing last, and more.
Here's what you can do to manage medical bills and the stress they can cause.
The soft and flowy striped pullover is about to become an essential part of your winter uniform.
Apps like Robinhood made investing in stocks easier, and Finvest wants to do the same thing for investing in U.S. Treasury Bills. Shivam Bharuka, co-founder and CEO of Get Moving, started working on Finvest in 2023. With interest rates at such high levels, Bharuka wanted to take advantage of the environment -- however, banks were giving pennies on the dollar, he told TechCrunch.
Metronome, a startup that helps software companies offer usage-based billing, has raised $43 million in a Series B funding round led by NEA. Existing backers Andreessen Horowitz and General Catalyst also participated in the financing, which brings its total amount raised to over $78 million since its 2019 inception. Founded by Dropbox alums Kevin Liu and Scott Woody, San Francisco-based Metronome says it saw a 6x increase in ARR last year as more companies transitioned from subscription to usage-based models, or a combination of both.
Like many taxpayers, you might struggle with this choice every tax season: take the standard deduction vs. itemized deductions. We explain the differences and help you decide.
If you hurry, you can get $40,000 off a 2023 Toyota Mirai, a fuel-cell vehicle that retails for $52,000. When you factor in the $15,000 in free hydrogen over six years and the available 0% interest loan, Toyota is essentially paying people $3,000 to take the car off its hands. Toyota’s discount comes on the heels of Shell’s announcement three weeks ago that it's closing its hydrogen filling stations in California.