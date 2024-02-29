Immigrant employment bill

TechCrunch

Apps like Robinhood made investing in stocks easier, and Finvest wants to do the same thing for investing in U.S. Treasury Bills. Shivam Bharuka, co-founder and CEO of Get Moving, started working on Finvest in 2023. With interest rates at such high levels, Bharuka wanted to take advantage of the environment -- however, banks were giving pennies on the dollar, he told TechCrunch.