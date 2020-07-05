Immigrant workers at Michigan greenhouse: We were cheated, tricked into deportation

When Eduardo Reyes-Trujillo arrived in Michigan in 2018 to work at a greenhouse about 30 minutes south of Detroit, he hoped to earn enough money to help some of his poor family members back in Mexico.

The migrant worker had come to the United States legally to work at Four Star Greenhouse in Carleton through a temporary agricultural visa known as H-2A.

But he said his dreams were crushed after he and other workers were cheated out of their pay despite working long hours.After they complained, he said that they were lured and tricked by their employer into being detained by federal immigration agents in a Walmart parking lot, and eventually sent back to Mexico.

"It's not fair," Reyes-Trujillo, 32, told the USA TODAY Network through a translator during a phone interview from Puebla, a state in Mexico where he lives. "It's not fair for us to work so hard, but instead were delivered to immigration. ... They didn't want to pay us."

In a lawsuit filed last week in U.S. District Court in Detroit, seven migrant workers from Mexico, including Reyes-Trujillo, allege that Four Star Greenhouse and the agent it used to hire them violated labor, wage and trafficking laws in 2017 and 2018.

"They were forced to work hundreds of hours without pay," the complaint says. "They were not paid for many weeks of work, leaving them without money for food and other necessities. ... When Plaintiffs stood up to their traffickers, complaining to Four Star and its recruiting agent about their exploitation, the agent delivered them to immigration authorities to have them deported and to avoid paying Plaintiffs for their labor."

Four Star strongly denies the allegations.

Attorneys for the workers say the case represents a broader problem with abuse in the H-2A visa system and of other migrant farm workers in Michigan and other states. Last year, there were 9,096 agriculture workers in Michigan with H-2A visas, the seventh-largest recipient of H-2A workers among all states.

Gerardo Santiago-Hernandez once was a worker at Four Star Greenhouse in Carleton, Michigan. A lawsuit filed in June 2020, on behalf of him and other migrant workers from Mexico alleges he was cheated of his wages and tricked into being detained by federal immigrant agents and removed to Mexico. More

"This is one of the most egregious cases I've seen of workers standing up for their rights" who were retaliated against, said Ben Botts, an attorney with Centro de los Derechos del Migrante (Center for Migrant Rights) who helped file the lawsuit. "These workers were raising concerns that were legally protected."

The lawsuit was filed against Four Star and its president, Thomas Smith, by the Center and two other migrant advocacy groups: Michigan Immigrant Rights Center and Farmworker Legal Services of Michigan.

Based in Monroe County, Four Star has more than 100 employees and earns $18 million in sales a year, selling young plants and finished crops across the U.S. to garden retailers, landscapers, retail growers, and wholesale growers, the complaint said. It's the top supplier of 'Proven Winners,' a brand described as a "breakthough brand" on its website.

In a statement provided through its attorney, Michael Stroster, Four Star said the lawsuit's claims are not true.

"We take the allegations made by former contracted workers very seriously and find it particularly disturbing that anyone would allege that Four Star withheld payments, threatened contracted workers, attempted or was involved in any way with deporting any individual who worked at its facility," Four Star said. "That is simply not true. We are extremely confident that Four Star acted appropriately and lawfully at all times and that the allegations levied against our company will be dismissed in their entirety."