Immigrants embody the Texas spirit. So why does Abbott and the GOP vilify them?

In Texas, the narrative spun around immigration, especially with Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star, has become increasingly detached from the reality on the ground. As a decadelong immigration attorney in San Antonio, I have witnessed the stark contrast between the contributions of immigrants and the policies that aim to marginalize them.

Operation Lone Star, a policy draped in the guise of security and order, ironically overlooks the actual pillars of Texas' economy and community: immigrants. The American Immigration Council's data reveals that in 2018, immigrant-led households in Texas contributed $40 billion in taxes and have a spending power of more than $110 billion. Yet, these fiscal contributions are eclipsed by Texas Republicans who paint immigrants as liabilities rather than assets.

What's more concerning is the narratives that Operation Lone Star and anti-immigrant legislations perpetuate.

By focusing on militarization and enforcement at the border, they promote a perception of immigrants as threats, overshadowing their role as front-line workers during the pandemic and entrepreneurs who bolster the state's economy.

Texas' prosperity is tied to diversity

In my years of practice, I have met countless immigrants who embody the spirit of Texas: hardworking, resilient and committed to community.

Nearly 17% of our population is made up of immigrants, many of whom are undocumented yet integral to our state's success. The 440,000 immigrant entrepreneurs in Texas and the couple of hundred thousand undocumented front-line workers during COVID-19 represent more than numbers – they represent the backbone of our state's economy and societal fabric.

Gov. Abbott and Texas Republicans' approach, alongside the recent surge in exclusionary bills in the legislature, not only undermine these contributions but also contradict the values Texas stands for. The militarized rhetoric and policies create a climate of fear and division, diverting attention from the constructive impact of our immigrant community.

As Texans, we find ourselves at a critical juncture. We can either continue down a path that alienates a significant portion of our community or we can choose to embrace a narrative grounded in facts and humanity. Texas’ policies toward immigrant communities should not be a political maneuver but a recognition of the undeniable contributions of immigrants to the state of Texas.

Texas' prosperity is deeply tied to its diverse population. The state’s future depends on policies that acknowledge this reality, fostering an environment where every member, immigrant or otherwise, has the opportunity to contribute and thrive.

Let us not be blinded by policies that fail to reflect the economic and social realities of our state. It is time for Texas to lead with policies that are fair and just, and acknowledge the true worth of our immigrant community. The next chapter of Texas’ story should be one of inclusivity and recognition, not exclusion and fear.

Juan R. Gonzalez is an immigration attorney based in San Antonio. This column first published in the Austin American-Statesman.

