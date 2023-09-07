Immigrants held captive in sweltering garage for weeks. Then one escaped, Texas cops say

An immigrant who was being held captive in a locked garage was able to help save others after he escaped and went to find help, police say.

Deputies went to the home in Meadows Place, Texas, on Aug. 30 to conduct a welfare check after one of the victims broke free and went to a nearby church asking them to call for help, according to KTRK.

As police investigated, they found four people locked in a garage, officials from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office told McClatchy News.

“The immigrants were allegedly illegally smuggled from Mexico. The five victims were being held captive in a locked un-air-condition garage at the location pending payment of additional money,” a Sept. 5 news release from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said they believe the immigrants arrived at different times within a two-week period and were smuggled from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras.

“Imagine what an unlit, hot garage in the Texas summer would be. That’s exactly where they were being held. No windows, no doors, no air conditioning. Just concrete floor,” Sgt. Justin Harris told KTRK.

Weather reports show the high that day was 102 degrees. The week prior was over 100 degrees each day.

“These innocent people have no resources, no family, no way to contact someone if anyone were to harm them. So these human traffickers coerce them into believing that because they’re here in the U.S. without any legal status, they are criminals, and if they go to anybody around them for help, they’re going to be punished,” immigration attorney Kim Bruno told KTRK.

Three men were arrested. Jose Jose Aguirre, 24, Jose Aguirre Martin, 22, and Orlando Noe Betancur Flores, 21, all face smuggling charges. Aguirre is also being charged with aggravated kidnapping, police said.

“We are dedicated to keeping our community safe while combating heinous crimes such as these, and we are working tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice,” Sheriff Eric Fagan said in the news release. “While arrests have been made, this investigation continues in order to ensure all involved are held accountable.”

Martin and Flores are being held on a $500,000 bond. Aguirre has yet to be issued a bond, police said.

The victims were released to Homeland Security, and additional arrests may be coming, police said, according to KTRK.

