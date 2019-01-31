EL PASO, Texas — Detained immigrants on a month-old hunger strike are being force-fed at an El Paso immigration detention center, authorities confirmed Wednesday night.
U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement said that 11 detainees have refused to eat and are on a hunger strike that started with two detainees on Dec. 30. Other detainees joined this month.
Six of the 11 detainees are "currently being hydrated and fed non-consensually under court orders," ICE said in a statement. Medical staff is monitoring the detainees.
The two latest detainees joined the hunger strike on Wednesday, ICE added.
The motive for the hunger strike was not disclosed by ICE.
More: Largest-ever group of migrant families tunnels under Yuma, Arizona, border fence
More: Largest-ever group of migrant families tunnels under Yuma, Arizona, border fence
"Hunger strike protocols" began after the immigrants missed their ninth consecutive meal, ICE said.
A federal judge approved the forced feeding in a series of court orders issued Jan. 15-17.
ICE reported that four other detainees are on hunger strikes at other ICE detention facilities nationwide — one each in Miami, Phoenix, San Diego and San Francisco.
Follow Daniel Borunda on Twitter @BorundaDaniel
More: 'They treated us like we are animals:' ICE drops more migrants at bus station as churches are overloaded
More: ICE tried to deport a U.S.-born Marine, and his mom wants to know why
This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Immigrants on hunger strike being force-fed at ICE detention center in Texas