Immigrants on hunger strike being force-fed at ICE detention center in Texas

EL PASO, Texas — Detained immigrants on a month-old hunger strike are being force-fed at an El Paso immigration detention center, authorities confirmed Wednesday night.

U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement said that 11 detainees have refused to eat and are on a hunger strike that started with two detainees on Dec. 30. Other detainees joined this month.

Six of the 11 detainees are "currently being hydrated and fed non-consensually under court orders," ICE said in a statement. Medical staff is monitoring the detainees.

The two latest detainees joined the hunger strike on Wednesday, ICE added.

The motive for the hunger strike was not disclosed by ICE.

"Hunger strike protocols" began after the immigrants missed their ninth consecutive meal, ICE said.

A federal judge approved the forced feeding in a series of court orders issued Jan. 15-17.

ICE reported that four other detainees are on hunger strikes at other ICE detention facilities nationwide — one each in Miami, Phoenix, San Diego and San Francisco.

