Immigrants to Italy defy forced marriage

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory on Friday about an increase in the antibiotic-resistant bacteria called Shigella. According to the CDC, Shigella is highly infectious and causes around 450,000 infections in the U.S. every year. Shigella is transmitted by changing the diaper of a sick infant, by getting the bacteria on your hands and then touching your mouth, through sexual contact and by contaminated food and water, the CDC said in its advisory.