Immigration bill creating green card process for farmworkers passes House, legislation now goes to Senate

Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

WASHINGTON – The House on Thursday passed legislation that would create a pathway for undocumented farmworkers to earn a green card, sending the bill to the Senate.

The bill, called the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, cleared the chamber in a bipartisan 247-174 vote. Thirty Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the bill. One Democrat, Rep Jared Golden of Maine, voted against the legislation.

Unlike the American Dream and Promise Act, which also passed the House Thursday by a slim majority, Republican House leaders did not urge other GOP lawmakers to vote against the bill.

American Dream and Promise Act: House passes immigration bill creating pathway to citizenship for 'Dreamers'

The legislation would create a process to earn temporary status as Certified Agricultural Workers for people who have worked at least 180 days in agriculture over the past two years. Spouses and children could also apply for temporary status under the act.

The legislation would create a pathway for workers to get a green card by paying a $1,000 fine and engaging in additional agricultural work depending on how long they have worked in agriculture in the U.S.

The bill would also streamline the process to get an H-2A visa, which allows foreign citizens into the country for temporary agricultural work.

Farmworkers have been particularly vulnerable to the COVID-19 crisis. Their jobs often come with low wages and little access to the health care, which puts them at risk of the virus.

The bill passed the House in 2019 with bipartisan support, with 34 Republicans voting for it at the time.

The last comprehensive immigration bill, sponsored by a group of bipartisan senators, was brought up in 2013. That legislation, which included a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants and tighter border security, passed the Senate with bipartisan support but died in the House. It's been more than three decades since Congress last enacted broad immigration changes.

Reach Rebecca Morin at Twitter @RebeccaMorin_

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Immigration bill creating green card path for farmworkers passes House

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. House approves protections for 'Dreamer' and farmworker immigrants

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed bills providing a pathway to citizenship for immigrants nicknamed "Dreamers," who are living illegally in the United States after entering as children, as well as for a large number of immigrant farmworkers. The two measures now go to the deeply divided Senate where they face a difficult climb. By a vote of 228-197, the Democratic-controlled House passed the Dreamers bill with only nine Republicans supporting it.

  • House passes bipartisan bill to grant legal status to undocumented farmworkers

    The House voted 247-174 on Thursday to pass a bipartisan bill that would allow an estimated 1 million undocumented farmworkers and their children to gain legal status through continued employment. Why it matters: Farmworkers and crop hands were designated essential workers during the pandemic. The bill would allow them to apply for legal status after working in agriculture for at least 180 days over two years. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNine representatives did not vote on the bill.The big picture: The Farm Workforce Modernization Act is part of Democrats' first push this year to overhaul the country's immigration laws.Lawmakers are also considering a bill to create a path to citizenship for Dreamers, immigrants brought into the country illegally as children and who grew up in the U.S.What they're saying: "Farmworkers are getting infected and dying from COVID at a much higher rate than the general public. They are literally dying to feed you ... we must protect and secure our food supply chain," Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.), chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, said in a statement to reporters on Thursday. "Without the immigrant farmworkers, the undocumented immigrant farmworkers, we couldn't grow our crops or feed our people," House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said.Context: The Biden administration faces a growing crisis at the border with the arrival of hundreds of undocumented children, most fleeing violence and extreme poverty in Central America. What to watch: Reps. Dan Newhouse of Washington and Mike Simpson of Idaho on Thursday are among the 12 Republican co-sponsors in the House. The bill's future in the Senate, however, is uncertain. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • House passes bill opening door to citizenship for Dreamers and other immigrants

    The House voted Thursday to unlatch a gateway to citizenship for young Dreamers and immigrants who have fled war or natural disasters abroad, giving Democrats a win in the year’s first vote on an issue that once again faces a steep uphill climb in Congress.

  • Biden in a bind at the border as GOP looks to 'drive a wedge' on immigration

    The Democratic-controlled House is eyeing a vote this week on popular legislation to help young "Dreamers." But the left flank of the Democratic Party wants more.

  • GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A (GOL) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

    GOL earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2020.

  • Gigabit broadband: First areas to benefit announced

    Government announces first stages of plans to get superfast broadband to the majority of UK homes.

  • Britain to start connecting first 1 million premises in rural broadband push

    Britain said more than one million rural homes and businesses would get gigabit broadband in the first phase of a 5 billion pound ($7 billion) programme to connect places that commercial roll-outs by BT and its rivals would not reach. Up to 510,000 premises in Cambridgeshire, Cornwall, Cumbria, Dorset, Durham, Essex, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Tees Valley will be the first to benefit, it said on Friday, with building due to start in the first half of 2022. Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants Britain to catch up with European rivals that have full-fibre networks.

  • With 13,000 migrant children in custody, Biden faces first border test

    Biden is facing a daunting challenge with acute humanitarian implications that could overshadow successes in other areas.

  • ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Director on the Power of Anthony Mackie Picking Up Captain America’s Shield

    Kari Skogland — the director and executive producer who helmed all six episodes of Marvel’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” — frequently uses the word “muscular,” especially when describing projects that, even in the recent past, would have certainly been directed by men. It’s a significant breakthrough that Skogland, an experienced TV director, is […]

  • House passes immigrant protections for 'Dreamers'

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a measure that would allow so-called 'Dreamers,' who came to the United States illegally as children, a path to citizenship. Many have spent most of their lives in the United States and have been educated in U.S. schools.The Dreamers bill also would help a separate group of immigrants, who came from countries that were devastated by civil wars and natural disasters, and had qualified for temporary protections in the United States.A second measure that passed would shield about 1 million immigrant farm workers from deportation, with the eventual goal of also granting them citizenship. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:"We are making a very big difference in how we respect the beautiful diversity of America." The legislation is the latest move by Democrats to try and reverse former President Donald Trump's hardline policies.But it also coincides with Democratic President Joe Biden's efforts to contain the number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, many of whom are fleeing dangerous conditions in Central America. On the house floor Thursday, Minority Leader McCarthy, a Republican, tried to change the subject away from 'Dreamers' and to the surge of migrants at the border. "Mr. Speaker, the responsibility of this border crisis rests squarely on the shoulders of President Biden." Democratic Congresswoman Veronica Escobar of Texas, hit back, accusing McCarthy of using her district as a "prop" for political purposes when he visited a migrant facility earlier this week. "We are here today, my colleagues, to talk about our 'Dreamers' -- the precious resource that we have in our country. But of course, unfortunately what we are hearing is as much fear mongering as by our Republican colleagues about immigrants." The southwest border situation hardened Republican opposition to helping Dreamers: around 1.8 million young immigrants, many of whom made a perilous journey as children to escape gang violence in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. But the House proposals face an uphill battle in the Senate.Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said the bills would exacerbate problems at the border, giving them a slim chance of survival in the Senate, where a supermajority of at least 60 of 100 members are needed for most legislation to advance.

  • Some migrants now sending their kids across the border alone so the kids won't be expelled, say lawyers

    Currently the Biden administration is expelling all new asylum seekers arriving in the U.S., citing Covid precautions — except children who arrive alone.

  • 72 Democrats sign motion to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress

    The Congresswoman says war has been declared on ‘strong Republican women’

  • Secret Service stop armed man near Kamala Harris’ DC residence

    Guns and ammunition found in man’s car, reports say

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison has moved to Lanai, the Hawaiian island he's spent half a billion dollars developing. Here's how Ellison bought 98% of the island and turned it into a sustainability experiment.

    Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison bought 98% of the island of Lanai in 2012 for an estimated $300 million.

  • Mitch McConnell says Asian Americans "should not have to experience discrimination"

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — whose wife is of Asian heritage — addressed this week's mass shooting in Georgia by saying Thursday that "Asian Americans should not have to experience discrimination anywhere."What he's saying: “Committing a crime against anyone because of his or her national origin or race is deeply wrong and antithetical to our founding principles," McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a statement to Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMcConnell spoke two days after the attack that killed eight — six of them Asian Americans.While police have yet to label it a hate crime, it sparked fear among Asian Americans across the country and a public reckoning about their treatment growing from a string of prior attacks.Why it matters: McConnell, the most prominent Republican in the Senate, had yet to publicly weigh in on Tuesday's shooting.Questions about his views were especially pointed because his wife, Elaine Chao, who served as Transportation secretary under President Trump, was born in Taipei, Taiwan. She emigrated to the United States when she was eight years old.Critics blamed Trump's rhetoric against China following the outbreak of the coronavirus for fueling an uptick in anti-Asian violence across the U.S.The former president labeled COVID-19 the "Chinese virus," "Wuhan virus" and "kung flu."Go deeper: The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University found that anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police in America's largest cities jumped nearly 150% in 2020.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Armie Hammer accused of 'violently' raping a woman for more than 4 hours and committing 'other acts of violence' against her

    A woman, identified as Effie, said in a press conference Thursday that she thought the "Social Network" actor "was going to kill me."

  • Vaccines could prevent asymptomatic infection. Here's why that's key to ending the pandemic.

    Encouraging signs have emerged that Covid-19 vaccines protect against asymptomatic infections, a factor that scientists say is crucial to ending the pandemic.

  • Child killed in Peloton treadmill accident as CEO issues warning to parents

    A child has died in an accident involving a Peloton treadmill, leading the company's chief to warn parents to keep infants away from the equipment. Peloton has grown in popularity in the last year with more people turning to its at-home workout products as they ditch their gym memberships amidst the pandemic. John Foley, Peloton's co-founder and chief executive, emailed owners of the Tread+ on March 18 to inform them of the incident. "I'm reaching out to you today because I recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death," he wrote. "While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved." Mr Foley advised users to keep pets and children away from Peloton equipment, and store it safely when not in use. The company said it would not be releasing any further details, including the age of the child and location. The Tread+, which retails at around $4,256 (£3,000), is currently not on sale in the UK, however, a lighter, less expensive model is available for purchase. Peloton, whose stationary exercise bike has gained a cult following over the past years, launched the Peloton Tread in 2018, and then introduced the updated model Tread+ last fall. The Tread+ features a slat belt that helps lessen the impact on the body, while The Tread has a more classic, continuous running belt. Tread+ is one of a range of Peloton’s treadmills and bikes, which features a screen allowing users to follow training videos and virtual workouts. Peloton shares fell more than 3 per cent in New York trading on Thursday. Around 25,000 children each year in the US are hurt on exercise equipment, of which 2,600 kids on average end up in the emergency room from treadmill accidents.