Immigration could have been a win-win for Dems & GOP

Abortion and immigration figure to be the biggest hot-button issues this election year.

Host Jim Niedelman returns with Scott County Democratic Party Chair Kay Pence and Iowa Republican Party Central Committee member Michelle Crawford.

Republicans have been banging the drum for the last couple of years for more border security.

Democrats got on board to push the Biden Administration to do something about it when Republican governors in the South sent migrants to northern states like Illinois, New York and Colorado.

It seemed like something incredible was going to happen … a bipartisan deal in the U. S. Senate that had support from leadership.

Republicans like Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell got behind it only to do an about-face hours later. House Republicans would never give it a chance.

“The bill that was proposed did not even begin to address what needed to be addressed,” Crawford said.

“Every president since Reagan has tried to fix the border crisis,” Pence said. “You can’t just shut down the border if you have legitimate asylum claims.”

