Immigration groups launch $50 million effort for citizenship

President Joe Biden arrives to speak about COVID-19, on the North Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALEXANDRA JAFFE
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of immigration advocacy groups is launching a $50 million effort aimed at defending President Joe Biden on immigration and pressuring lawmakers from both parties to pass a pathway to citizenship.

The effort, the details of which were shared first with The Associated Press on Wednesday, is aimed in part at making sure Democrats “actually deliver concrete change in people’s lives,” according to Lorella Praeli, the president of Community Change Action.

“People can no longer wait. And people are not going to absolve either party from delivering in this moment,” Praeli said. “We will not be shy about holding both or either accountable, particularly as we walk into next year, 2022 and beyond.”

The effort includes a $30 million commitment from a group of advocacy organizations calling themselves We Are Home, in addition to a $20 million commitment from a handful of other immigration groups, including the Mark Zuckerberg-backed FWD.us.

It kicks off with a $1.5 million television and digital ad campaign from We Are Home launching across five states and Washington, D.C., starting Saturday, and digital ads running in six more states.

The coalition of groups, which includes Community Change Action, the Service Employees International Union and the United Farm Workers, among others, is also planning nearly 60 events on May 1 for May Day. And it's launching a paid field effort aimed at defending Democrats in difficult seats and supporting pro-immigrant “champions” in the House and the Senate to make sure they maintain strong support for a pathway to citizenship.

Praeli said that the groups are investing $2.5 million to $5 million over the next week on their field effort in key states and that part of the focus will be pressuring Democrats to embrace the use of reconciliation — an obscure parliamentary tool that allows lawmakers to pass some policy with 51 votes in the 100-member Senate rather than the 60 votes typically needed — to pass a pathway to citizenship.

“Our people delivered at the ballot box, and now it’s their time to use every tool available to them," Praeli said. “Reconciliation is one of those tools.”

The Biden administration has signaled, however, it's not interested in pursuing immigration reform through reconciliation and would prefer to pass legislation with bipartisan support — an unlikely goal, considering the sharp political polarization around immigration in the evenly divided Senate.

The campaign also features a $1 million ad buy launching later this week from America’s Voice and Care in Action to air a series of ads across Washington, D.C., Arizona and California defending Biden from GOP attacks that he hasn’t done enough to address the spike in immigration at the U.S. southern border.

One ad, shared first with the AP, accuses the GOP of hypocrisy on the issue and declares that “Republicans don’t care about children at the border” while Biden “has a plan to fix the mess Republicans left at the border.”

The ad is aimed at mitigating an issue that's fast become one of Biden's biggest political challenges — the sharp increase in migration, including record-breaking numbers of unaccompanied minors attempting to cross the border.

An Associated Press-NORC survey conducted earlier this month found that 40% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of children reaching the nation’s southern border without their parents, compared with just 24% who approve. Thirty-five percent don’t have an opinion either way.

Recommended Stories

  • Police convictions aren't equivalent to justice, family members of police brutality victims say. They want reparations to make up for generations of institutionalized racism.

    Derek Chauvin's conviction is a step toward justice. But activists argue broader reparations like direct payments to Black Americans are still needed.

  • Biden’s A team: key figures pushing the president’s agenda in his first 100 days

    Seven officials, from Kamala Harris, to cabinet secretaries, to close advisers, have been crucial for the new government’s impact Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House on 1 April with, from left, health secretary Xavier Becerra, interior secretary Deb Haaland, secretary of state Antony Blinken, Biden, secretary of defense Lloyd Austin, commerce secretary Gina Raimondo and transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office consisted largely of his administration’s rush to reverse Donald Trump’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic. Much of the national spotlight has fallen on how the new US president has addressed the crisis or which aides have been closely involved in coordinating the federal government’s responses. But the Biden administration has also had to grapple with immigration policy, a huge infrastructure bill and staging a global climate summit, as well as the fallout from the murder trial of former policeman Derek Chauvin – amid all the other up and downs of daily news cycles. All of that has pushed Vice-President Kamala Harris and other key aides into the center of the public sphere. Below are seven key members of the administration who have had an impact on the 46th American president’s first 100 days in office: Kamala Harris, vice-president For much of Biden’s tenure, Vice-President Kamala Harris has been closely at the president’s side. Harris, the first female vice-president and first of African American and Asian heritage, is a regular presence at major bill signings and aides say she is oftentimes in the room or close to the president during big decisions. Given her likely top spot in the jostling to be Biden’s successor, that is not really a surprise. During the earliest days of Biden’s presidency, Harris’s portfolio wasn’t entirely clear. She was often the highest-level contact between world leaders and the administration. She has also served as a top surrogate for the Biden administration’s American Jobs Plan and its vaccination efforts. At times, Harris’s at-large portfolio received blowback from Democrats. More recently, Biden assigned Harris to focus on the consequences of an influx of migrants at the southern border. That too has spurred some confusion about her role as aides maintain her job is not to lead the administration on stemming the flow of migrants coming to the US. Ron Klain, Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain has been one of the more public-facing chiefs of staff in recent memory. He is a mainstay interviewee on cable news networks. He can be classified as very online by political junkies and rabid Twitter users. He has also served as one of the administration’s highest-ranking conduits between the White House and the progressive wing of the Democratic party. Klain has helped shape the administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, drawing on his experience as the Ebola response coordinator during the Obama administration, as well as selling Biden’s infrastructure plan to different blocs in Congress. Alejandro Mayorkas, Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is the first immigrant and Hispanic American to run the Department of Homeland Security. His charge includes not just immigration and border security but also fighting terrorism. Mayorkas has vowed to improve his department and the federal government’s defenses against hacking. He has warned that domestic extremism “is the single greatest terrorism-related threat” the country faces. Part of Mayorkas’s job has been to defend the Biden administration from critics who argue the president’s approach on the southern border has been inconsistent. Mayorkas fired almost all of the members of the homeland security advisory council. Brian Deese, national economic council From helping craft and coordinate the Biden team’s Covid economic relief and job creation policies to briefing the president and vice-president directly, to selling major legislation to members of Congress, Brian Deese is always involved. Deese leads the White House’s national economic council and is a federal government veteran. In the Obama administration he served as a senior adviser to the president and was the deputy director and director of the Office of Management and Budget. Deese was also involved in negotiating the 2015 Paris climate agreement. Out of government, Deese was involved in sustainable investing at BlackRock. That expertise in environmental issues positions Deese to play a leading role in future green energy proposals the Biden administration will push. Deb Haaland, Department of the Interior After her historic visit to Bears Ears national monument, Haaland vowed to help protect the site, which is sacred to Native Americans, “for generations to come”. Just over three years ago, the Trump administration downsized the federally protected area by 85% – the latest protected area reduction in US history – and opened up the site to cattle ranching and oil drilling. The first Native American in US history to lead a cabinet department, Haaland will be at the helm of the agency that oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs. She has inherited a fractured interior department – one that her predecessor, ex-oil and big ag lobbyist David Bernhardt, tried to dismantle from the inside. So in the month since her confirmation, she has acted swiftly to try to undo the damage. Haaland issued a secretarial order prioritizing environmental justice and revoked a number of Trump-era policies that promoted oil and coal extraction. She created a new unit to investigate cases of missing indigenous women, and established a climate taskforce. Addressing the United Nations Forum on Indigenous Issues last week, she acknowledged a “difficult moment has been thrust upon us”. But, she added, “it’s an opportunity to usher in a new era.” Pete Buttigieg, Department of Transportation Buttigieg’s appointment as transportation secretary initially raised some eyebrows. The former presidential candidate had limited experience managing infrastructure – as the mayor of a city with about the same population as the number of people who move through DC’s Union Station each day. But backed by a deputy secretary and a slate of other staff with significant transport experience, and led by a president who loves trains so much it became his nickname, Buttigieg is off to a running start implementing major infrastructure reforms. Like pretty much every other high-level Biden appointee, he began by reversing Trump-era rollbacks on regulations for tailpipe emissions and other environmental standards. Buttigieg has proposed a $1bn grant program for cities seeking to improve transportation infrastructure and indicated that the department would prioritize projects that consider racial equity and environmental sustainability. Cities are already scrambling for the grants. Los Angeles, for example, is seeking $45m to revamp major roads in South LA – where mostly Black and Latino residents must cope daily with traffic-choked interstate highways and the smog that emanates from it. Buttigieg may not have been the first pick of environmental advocates, but he is someone they have been able to rally behind, and strategically pressure to address longstanding environmental justice crises. Rochelle Walensky, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention When Walensky took the reins at the CDC, she promised to “restore public trust in the CDC” – after politics encroached and upended the agency’s ability to govern through the coronavirus pandemic. Behind the scenes, she has charged a deputy with reviewing all Covid-19 guidance to ensure it is in line with the latest evidence. In front of TV cameras, she has begged local leaders to stay the course and not lift restrictions too soon – and shed public tears as she admitted, amid the late-March uptick in coronavirus infections, despite all the hope that vaccines offer, “right now, I’m scared.” Walensky has not fully managed to restore trust over the past few months. She has been unable to convince Republican governors to refrain from lifting mask mandates and throwing Covid-era cautions to the wind. The agency’s advice to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has drawn criticism and concern from local officials who worry the decision could heighten vaccine hesitancy. But as Walensky said during her emotional White House coronavirus briefing last month, “I made a promise to you – I would tell you the truth, even if it was not the news we wanted to hear.”

  • Ingenuity Helicopter Takes First Aerial Color Photos of Mars: 'That's Why We're Here'

    Ingenuity, NASA's Martian helicopter, sent back color photos from one of its recent flights on the Red Planet

  • NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity took its first aerial color photos of the Red Planet's surface. Take a look.

    Ingenuity's three color photos, taken while in flight, show the tracks of the Perseverance Mars rover on the surface of the planet.

  • Mars helicopter photographs Mars rover

    Nasa's Ingenuity drone returns an in-flight image it took of the Perseverance rover on the ground.

  • Navy SEALs to shift from counterterrorism to global threats

    Ten years after they found and killed Osama bin Laden, U.S. Navy SEALs are undergoing a major transition to improve leadership and expand their commando capabilities to better battle threats from global powers like China and Russia. The new plan cuts the number of SEAL platoons by as much as 30% and increases their size to make the teams more lethal and able to counter sophisticated maritime and undersea adversaries. Rear Adm. Hugh Howard, top commander for the SEALs, laid out his plans in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press.

  • US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran

    An American warship fired warning shots when vessels of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday. The Navy released black-and-white footage of the encounter Monday night in international waters of the northern reaches of the Persian Gulf. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

  • A Tennessee CEO was fired after he was recorded ridiculing a teenager over his prom dress

    Video showed a man, later identified as Sam Johnson, then-CEO of local telemedicine company VisuWell, insulting a high school student over his dress.

  • Republican lawmaker grabbed a sword and hid on toilet during the Capitol attack

    Rep. Bruce Westerman hid from the Capitol attack in House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's private bathroom while holding a Civil War sword.

  • Genetically modified mosquitoes are being released in the Keys. They’ll mate to kill

    A controversial project to release genetically modified mosquitoes in the Florida Keys to battle the disease-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes started this week. Boxes filled with eggs, water and food are being placed in the Lower and Middle Keys.

  • China to launch Heavenly Harmony space station core module

    China plans to launch the core module for its first permanent space station this week in the latest big step forward for the country’s space exploration program. The Tianhe, or “Heavenly Harmony” module is set to be hurtled into space aboard a Long March 5B rocket from the Wenchang Launch Center on the southern island of Hainan. It would be the first of 11 missions to build and supply the space station for a three-person crew.

  • The Catwoman was spotted in Miami Beach walking on the sand in high heels. Just say no

    The Catwoman is in our midst.

  • Miami-Dade passes ‘gold standard’ of fertilizer bans. Biscayne Bay still needs more than that | Editorial

    More than 130 cities and counties in Florida have had rules in place limiting the use of fertilizers that contribute to algal blooms and fish kills that plague waterways like the Biscayne Bay.

  • A 27-year-old American golfer broke down in tears while calling his father to tell him he qualified for his first PGA Tour event

    Michael Visacki had been grinding for nearly eight years in hopes of making a PGA Tour event. On Monday, he did it.

  • The MIT study that said social distancing does little to stop COVID-19 indoors didn't look at the main way the virus spreads

    The MIT study didn't examine if social distancing stopped coronavirus spreading by large droplets from coughs, or via surfaces.

  • Biden wants to entirely pay for trillions in new spending by raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy

    The president is sticking by a pledge to not raise taxes on anyone who makes less than $400,000 a year.

  • Alligator invades Florida soccer practice

    In footage shared on social media, Toronto players can be seen posing for photos from a distance as well as screaming and shouting as they scramble away from the reptile.A man in a golf cart can also be seen trying to usher the alligator off the training pitch.Toronto FC is training in Orlando due to COVID-related travel restrictions and they are preparing to play against Cruz Azul of Mexico, in the first leg of CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday (April 27).

  • Explosive-laden 'drone' boat targets Saudi port of Yanbu

    A remotely piloted boat packed with explosives targeted the Saudi port of Yanbu in the Red Sea on Tuesday, the kingdom said, with the blast sending black smoke into the sky off the coast. Saudi Arabia claimed to have intercepted and destroyed the attack boat. Details remained scarce, but the incident comes after a series of attacks on shipping in the wider Mideast region amid a shadow war between Iran and Israel and against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations between Tehran and world powers over Iran's tattered nuclear deal.

  • All of the new movies coming to Netflix this summer, from Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' to Addison Rae's 'He's All That' remake

    Films like "The Woman in the Window," starring Amy Adams and Addison Rae's "He's All That" remake will soon be available to stream.

  • Patrick Mahomes - fiancé of KC NWSL team owner Brittany Matthews - rocks fiancée's jersey at the team's first home game

    The Kansas City Chiefs QB swapped out his red and yellow No. 15 jersey for a white No. 8 kit with "Matthews" on the back for Monday night's NWSL game.