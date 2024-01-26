Immigration Inspector Childress killed in standoff with tequila smugglers in 1919: Trish Long

On Wednesday, the El Paso Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol unveiled its El Paso Sector Fallen Agent Memorial at its headquarters on Montana Avenue. The memorial honors 27 agents and one support staff member who died in the line of duty.

The names on the plaques date back to 1919 with Clarence Childress being the first named. Following is the report of his injury and subsequent death from the El Paso Times, April 14, 1919:

Clarence Childress, El Paso Sector, died April 16, 1919.

LIQUOR SMUGGLERS SHOOT U.S. AGENT IN FIGHT ON LINE

Mexicans Start Battle When Federal Men Surprise Gang at Work

Wounded Inspector Gamely Helps Brother Officer Stand Off Outlaws

Shot through the abdomen in a battle which he and immigration inspector L. D. Straw had with seven Mexican tequila smugglers, at monument 9, near Copia street, on the international line, at 3 o’clock yesterday morning, Immigration Inspector Clarence M. Childress stood up in spite of the intense pain he was suffering and helped his brother officer beat back the outlaws. Then, his rifle and pistol empty, he walked four blocks to a house on Grammar street to telephone the police while the blood gushed from the ugly wound. City Motorcycle Officer Smith, reached him a few minutes later at the house, said last night it was one of the nerviest acts they had ever seen. Childress was gasping for breath and very weak as he gave directions to Decker as to how he could find Straw.

Battle Continues

Decker reloaded the rifle and rushed down to help Straw. The later, assisted by Childress, had driven the Mexicans away from five sacks of tequila which they had succeeded in bringing across the line, but the Mexicans were sniping away at long range from the Mexican side in the hope of driving the officers away and rescuing the bottled goods.

The Mexicans had every advantage when the fight opened. The moon was shining brightly, and they worked against a dark background of cottonwoods and mesquite. The officers were hidden behind brush, but when they jumped up an made a rush for the smuggler they were in plain view.

Two Mexicans held down the fence at the line and served as lookouts, while the other five carried the liquor over the fence. It was one of these lookouts who opened fire and wounded Childress. The other six men fled to cover. The officers were not more than 15 or 20 steps from the gang when the firing began. The Mexicans are said to have fired first.

Drive Smugglers Back

The two officers emptied their rifles and drove the Mexicans back over the line, and then Straw reloaded and pumped away at them while they sniped.

While Smith took the wounded man to the police emergency hospital, Decker rushed down to help Straw. The two men kept the smugglers off until Acting Captain Wood, Motorcycle Officer Block and Patrol Driver Smith arrived. By that time, however, the Mexicans had stopped firing and disappeared.

Five sacks, containing about 175 quart bottles of tequila, were taken by custom officers.

Childress was later removed to Hotel Dieu, where yesterday morning he was operated upon by Drs. John A. Hardy and Irving McNeil. The bullet passed entirely through the abdomen, injuring internal organs so badly that a portion of them had to be removed. The condition of the patient was pronounced critical.

Childress has lived in El Paso for six years. He has been in the immigration service for a year. With his wife and 3-year-old son he has been residing on Magoffin Ave. His father, L. L. Childress, will arrive from Bangs, Texas, today.

Battling Death

The following day the Times reported, “Clarence Childress, the immigration inspector who was shot in a battle with seven Mexican smugglers on the international line early Sunday morning, is still holding his own at Hotel Dieu, but there is not very strong hope for his recovery.

Shot by Smugglers, Taken by Death

El Paso Times, April 17, 1919

Death came to C. H. Childress, United States immigration inspector shot by a band of Mexican smugglers early Sunday morning shortly after 9 o’clock yesterday morning at the Hotel Dieu.

Childress’ body was removed to Bangs, Texas yesterday afternoon.

His father Charles Childress arrived in El Paso yesterday morning.

No arrests had been made in the shooting up to late last night, in spite of the fact that federal authorities have been hard at work to run down the guilty smugglers.

Following are the 28 names on the U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Agent Memorial, in chronological order:

Clarence Childress, El Paso Sector, died April 16, 1919

Charles Gardiner, El Paso Sector, died Oct. 22, 1922

Frank Clark, El Paso Sector, died Dec. 13, 1924

Thad Pippen, El Paso Sector, died April 21, 1927

Benjamin T. Hill, El Paso Station, died May 30, 1929

Ivan Scotten, El Paso Sector, died July 20, 1929

Doyne C. Melton, El Paso Station, died Dec. 7, 1933

Bert Walthall, El Paso Station, died Dec. 27, 1933

Ralph Ramsey, El Paso Sector, died Feb. 26, 1942

Michael T. Box, El Paso Sector (Air), died Aug. 29, 1950

Richard Clarke, El Paso Station, died Dec. 18, 1950

James Kirchner, El Paso Station, died Nov. 15, 1954

Edwin Curtis Dennis, Ysleta, died Feb. 4, 1974

Lee Bounds, Lordsburg, died March 29, 1974

Oscar Torres, El Paso Station, died Nov. 30, 1974

Louis D. Stahl, El Paso Sector (Air), died Jan. 6, 1992

Xavier Magdaleno, El Paso Station, died May 10, 1995

Rene B. Garza, Lordsburg, died Jan. 20, 1999

Ramon Navarez, Lordsburg, died March 15, 2007

David J. Tourscher, Lordsburg, died March 16, 2007

Leopoldo Cavazos Jr., Fort Hancock, died July 6, 2012

David Gomez, El Paso Station, died Nov. 16, 2016

Isaac Morales, Ysleta, died May 24, 2017

Johan Mordan, Lordsburg, died June 12, 2020

Freddie Vasquez, El Paso Station, died May 8, 2021

Edgardo Acosta-Feliciano, Deming, died July 31, 2021

Salvador Martinez Jr., El Paso Station, died Nov. 30, 2021

