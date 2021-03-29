Immigration judge orders former restaurant owner deported from Butler County Jail, but she's fighting to stay

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Fisher, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 29—A U.S. immigration judge has ordered the deportation of former Dayton restaurant owner Eva Christian, although Christian has filed an appeal to that order while she remains in custody in the Butler County Jail.

"Eva Christian, an unlawfully present citizen of Germany, was issued a final order of removal by a federal immigration judge" on Dec. 1, Shawn Neudauer, spokesman for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, told the Journal-News.

"Her appeal of that decision remains pending with the Board of Immigration Appeals," Neudauer said.

The immigration court system operates differently from other federal courts, with more limited public access to court filings and proceedings. A separate federal lawsuit that Christian filed in U.S. District Court in an attempt to be freed from the Butler County Jail because of a medical condition was rejected by a magistrate judge earlier this month.

Although she has lived in the U.S. for decades, Christian, formerly of Washington Twp., is not an American citizen. She was born in Croatia and raised in Germany, and has German citizenship. She faces deportation now because she was convicted of multiple felony counts related to insurance fraud and served an eight-year sentence in the Ohio prison system, completing that sentence in September 2020. Those with a Green Card and permanent resident status can have that status revoked for serious criminal activity and convictions.

Christian founded and owned the now-defunct Cafe Boulevard (later Boulevard Haus) for nearly 15 years in Dayton's Oregon District, in space that now houses Lily's Dayton. She also founded a second restaurant, Cena Brazilian Steakhouse, which was located in front of the Dayton Mall in Miami Twp. She was convicted in May 2012 of five criminal counts after masterminding a scheme to hire others in 2009 to set her Dayton Mall restaurant on fire, and later trying to set it on fire herself; and also of staging a break-in at her Washington Twp. residence, all in order to collect insurance money.

In her request to be released from jail — filed last fall by Dayton attorney Karen Denise Bradley on Christian's behalf — Christian, 52, said she had been diagnosed with chronic asthma and had been treated for the condition since 2014. She said her confinement in the Butler County Jail increases her likelihood of contracting COVID-19, which, due to her asthma, could lead to "severe injury or death," Bradley wrote in her petition to U.S. District Court. Her incarceration and increased risk of disease and death means that her Fifth Amendment rights of due process are being violated, and she should be released immediately, according to Christian and her attorney.

But in a decision handed down March 12, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael R. Merz rejected the request, ruling that Christian "has not established that she has an enhanced risk of death of severe illness from COVID-19.

"While she pleads that she has severe asthma," Merz wrote, there was no evidence submitted to support the claim. In addition, Merz said in his ruling, Christian "has not established that being confined in the Butler County Jail has significantly increased her risk of contracting the disease."

Messages left late last week with Bradley, who represented Christian in the motion to be released from jail, were not returned as of Monday morning, March 29.

Recommended Stories

  • Ban on renter evictions during COVID-19 pandemic is extended

    The Biden administration is extending a federal moratorium on evictions of tenants who have fallen behind on rent during the coronavirus pandemic. The ban, initially put in place last year, provides protection for renters out of concern that having families lose their homes and move into shelters or share crowded conditions with relatives or friends during the pandemic would further spread the highly contagious virus, which has killed more than 545,000 people in the United States. In February, President Joe Biden extended a ban on housing foreclosures to June 30 to help homeowners struggling during the pandemic.

  • Israel's president to pick candidate next week to try to form a government

    Israel's president will begin consultations with political parties next Monday on their preferred candidate to try to form a government, a spokesman said, after a fourth election in two years ended in another stalemate. After hearing the parties' recommendations, President Reuven Rivlin will assign the coalition-building task to one of the candidates by April 7, a spokesman said. A final tally from the March 23 election showed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud and kindred factions in control of 52 seats in the 120-member parliament.

  • Kenyan DJs sacked after blaming woman for being pushed off building

    The DJs apologise to a woman after debating if it was her fault that she was pushed off a building.

  • Expelled from US at night, migrant families weigh next steps

    In one of Mexico's most notorious cities for organized crime, migrants are expelled from the United States throughout the night, exhausted from the journey, disillusioned about not getting a chance to seek asylum and at a crossroads about where to go next. Marisela Ramirez, who was returned to Reynosa about 4 a.m. Thursday, brought her 14-year-old son and left five other children — one only 8 months old — in Guatemala because she couldn't afford to pay smugglers more money. Now, facing another agonizing choice, she leaned toward sending her son across the border alone to settle with a sister in Missouri, aware that the United States is allowing unaccompanied children to pursue asylum.

  • Supreme Court poised to jump into Second Amendment disputes, as nation mourns mass shootings

    Conservative justices on the Supreme Court have signaled a desire to weigh into the fraught debate over guns. Experts say it's only a matter of when.

  • A Soviet-era legacy, Lada cars awaken passions for Cubans

    All are descriptions heard about the old Russian-built Lada cars cruising the roads in Cuba, where it is common to see a driver standing next to the raised hood of one pondering what has gone wrong this time. At the end of last year, a handful of owners founded the Lada Cuba Club and in less than four months it has about 140 members who meet for social activities like donating blood, assisting each other when breakdowns happen or just trading quick-fix tricks and parts. “It has always been said that the Lada is the Cuban’s car,” Carlos Rodríguez, a 29-year-old craftsman who heads the club, told The Associated Press.

  • Jen Psaki: Border is ‘closed,’ CBP turning away adult migrants

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tells ‘Fox News Sunday’ the Biden administration is ‘committed’ to allowing media into Border Patrol facilities.

  • 'You don't belong': land dispute drives new exodus in Ethiopia’s Tigray

    Four months after the Ethiopian government declared victory over the rebellious Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), tens of thousands of Tigrayans are again being driven from their homes. This time, it is due not to the fighting, but to regional forces and militiamen from neighbouring Amhara seeking to settle a decades-old land dispute, according to witnesses, aid workers and members of Tigray's new administration. Amhara officials say the disputed lands, equal to about a quarter of Tigray, were taken during the nearly three decades that the TPLF dominated central government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018.

  • Student tortured by gang who made him hand over life savings in 22-hour kidnap ordeal

    Zakariya Osman, 25, and Harris Saqib, 24, were handed prison sentences totalling 50 years at Leeds Crown Court .

  • I own guns for protection. Everyday Americans should not be allowed to have AR-15s

    Assault rifles such as AR-15s are killing machines.

  • New Yahoo News/YouGov poll: Americans give Biden mixed reviews on immigration and the border

    A majority of Americans disapprove of President Biden’s handling of immigration issues and believe that, overall, the situation along the U.S.-Mexico border has gotten worse since he took office, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

  • Can the Non-Spouse Beneficiary of an IRA Name a Successor Beneficiary?

    Naming beneficiaries is only the first step in effectively passing on individual retirement accounts as inherited assets.

  • Barack Obama's Kenyan grandmother dies, aged 99

    Affectionately known as Granny Sarah by the former president, she defended him during his election campaign.

  • Asian American official shows his military scars during meeting, asks 'Is this patriot enough?'

    Lee Wong, chairman of the West Chester, Ohio, Township Board of Trustees, condemned anti-Asian violence during an unscripted moment that has gone viral.

  • Egypt orders 8 workers detained after deadly train collision

    Egypt’s chief prosecutor Monday ordered eight rail employees, including two train drivers, to remain in custody for their alleged roles in a deadly crash in the country’s south. Two passenger trains collided Friday in the province of Sohag, about 440 kilometers (270 miles) south of Cairo. General Prosecutor Hamada el-Sawy in a statement revised downward the number killed to 18 and 200 injured, including children.

  • The U.S.-Mexico Vaccine Deal Is Inciting a Brutal Migrant Crackdown

    Alfredo Estrella/AFP via Getty ImagesTAPACHULA, Mexico—Immigration agents and national guardsmen armed with long guns arrived just after dark at the city’s central plaza on Wednesday, swarming the space in front of the historic municipal palace and demanding the people there present their papers.It was a successful round-up. Several migrants, who gather each day along the stone benches that line the square, were detained and loaded into waiting vans. A local newspaper reported that they had failed to present authorities with documents allowing them access to this small city located an hour’s drive from Mexico’s southern border.“The park was full of immigration police,” Carlos, a migrant from Cuba who declined to give his last name, told The Daily Beast. “Everyone they saw that wasn’t Mexican was put in and taken away.”The raid, described to The Daily Beast by two eyewitnesses and depicted in photos published in a local outlet, was a striking show of force and the first in Tapachula in the days since Mexican leaders announced a crackdown on illegal migration and the closure of the country’s border with Guatemala to all non-essential travel.With officials in Washington grappling with an immigration crisis unfolding rapidly on the U.S. southern border, the Mexican government has taken a series of high-profile steps to stem the flow of migrants on its own soil, responding to increased pressure from the Biden administration and an incentive in the form of 2.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines promised to the country last week.NGOs Shocked at U.S. ‘Horrendous’ Response to Migrant SurgeOver the weekend, additional federal immigration agents and surveillance drones were dispatched to the south of the country where they will join nearly 9,000 soldiers currently deployed on both of Mexico's borders to patrol against the entry of unauthorized migrants, according to officials.Interior raids are also becoming more common. Last week, authorities arrested the drivers of three trucks traveling along a highway in the southern state of Chiapas carrying 329 migrants.At times, according to local aid organizations, the campaign has amounted to a publicity push meant to intimidate migrants, like the parade of soldiers and immigration agents staged through the streets of Chiapas’ capital last Friday. The details of the border closure policy, justified by the government as a public health measure despite its curiously timed implementation more than a year into the pandemic, are also unclear.In Tapachula, a major way station for migrants who cross into Mexico and a focal point of the government’s campaign, some 150 immigration agents in white and khaki uniforms lined up in columns in the plaza Friday morning as the agency’s commissioner looked on.The display was practice, an immigration official said, for a more formal event to take place on Saturday.“For the defense of the nation’s sovereignty!” the agents chanted in unison.Around the city, authorities slow down passing buses for inspection with improvised speed bumps at new checkpoints. At the border crossing in nearby Ciudad Hidalgo, more immigration agents and soldiers than normal patrol the banks of the Suchiate River that separates Mexico from Guatemala, requesting identification from people who cross it on rafts. ISAAC GUZMAN/AFP via Getty Images Immigration lawyers and activists who work with migrants in the region are concerned that the stricter enforcement is causing migrants to rely more on smugglers who take them on irregular and, at times, dangerous routes.“At the end of the day these policies empower the traffickers,” said Arturo Vizcarra, an attorney in Tapachula working with the California-based Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights. “It makes people more vulnerable.”Isemalia Charles, 35, entered Mexico with her husband and two young children on March 19, the day the new border restrictions went into effect.She doesn’t know where specifically they crossed along the Suchiate, but said that they were brought as part of a group of about 20 migrants to a spot on its banks where there were no authorities in sight.“We went on foot,” she says, pointing to her knee to show how deep the water was. Her husband carried both their children, ages 3 and 6.Originally from Haiti, Charles and her family lived for three years in southern Chile before beginning the journey north in February, at one point walking for days through mountain passes.Her son, Juan Manuel, was 6 months old when they left his country of birth.“It’s very bad for children in Haiti. Kids can’t go out because they’ll be kidnapped,” Charles said.Mexico, like the U.S., is facing record levels of immigration, as migrants, many from Central America, flee violence and economic instability that has been made worse by the pandemic and a pair of recent hurricanes. More than 13,500 people filed for asylum in Mexico in January and February of this year, a figure on pace to surpass a peak marked in 2019, according to government statistics.Outside of the Albergue Diocesano Belén, the largest shelter in Tapachula, farmworkers from Honduras lay in the shade. They had walked for eight days and crossed into Mexico earlier this month before the border was closed, leaving family behind in a country where the hurricanes had ruined their prospects for work.The shelter, which sits inside a high-walled compound at the edge of the city, is for women and families only, so the men can’t sleep there. Even so, it’s already at nearly double capacity, with 220 people there as of Thursday.In recent weeks, 15 to 20 migrants have arrived there daily, said the shelter’s director, Father César Augusto Cañaveral Pérez.“Right now we’re in a migration boom because everything is exploding, with the children at the border and a border that’s closed, a border that’s militarized,” César said.The traditional northward immigration route in the region, notably taken by thousands of migrants in caravans from Central America in recent years, wasn’t especially complicated.Traveling into Mexico by way of Tapachula, migrants crossed the Suchiate on makeshift floats of wooden planks and rubber tires at crossings by Ciudad Hidalgo where commercial goods are regularly ferried back and forth. To reach the refugee office 40 kilometers north in Tapachula where they can file an asylum claim, migrants walked or rode on buses.As migrants wait out the asylum process, they can remain in the area legally with limited opportunities for work. In other cases, they see the process through from a detention facility.It's not clear if the migrants detained in Tapachula’s central plaza Wednesday had the proper asylum documents on them. The local news outlet, NAU, reported that they did not, but a migrant who spoke to The Daily Beast in the plaza on Thursday said that two of his friends had been among those taken into custody, and that they did have the documents on them. Mexico’s federal immigration agency did not respond to a request for comment.Before the closure and increased enforcement along the border, the informal route by raft had been the safest option for asylum seekers and other migrants. Authorities stationed at the area’s official border crossing, a two-lane bridge, often block their passage.The practice, at odds with international asylum law, is still in place this week, even as the new government agents choke off the historic river entrance, said Yuriria Salvador of the Fray Matías de Cordova Human Rights Center in Tapachula.On Monday, advocates from the center observing crossings along the bridge recorded 17 migrants who had attempted to enter Mexico from Guatemala over a six-hour period. Eleven of the migrants, each one a member of a family group, were accepted into the country and sent to a migrant shelter. The other six were at first turned around, before Salvador’s group intervened and secured their passage through. Under Mexico’s immigration laws, the six were sent to a detention facility to wait out their claims.“I think that in the days to come, we’re going to see little by little the effects of this lack of clarity regarding what these entrance restrictions imply. The right to asylum is not negotiable,” Salvador said.Confusion over the border closure extends to the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR. In an interview, a spokesman for the organization’s office in Tapachula, Pierre-Marc René, said that they did not have a complete understanding of the new border rules and were seeking clarity from the Mexican government.In Washington, President Joe Biden has leaned on Mexico to stem the flow of migrants heading to the U.S. Earlier this week, he dispatched senior administration officials to the country’s capital for bilateral meetings. (A later leg of that trip to Guatemala was postponed after ash from an erupting volcano closed the international airport.)The strategy is similar to ones employed by Biden’s predecessors. In 2019, amid another high point for immigration, then-president Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican imports if the country didn’t move to curb the flow of migrants.This year, Biden has the added benefit of vaccine diplomacy.Less than an hour after the Mexican government announced the southern border closure last week, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard confirmed on Twitter that the country would receive a much-needed shipment of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine as it awaits final regulatory approval in the U.S.Officials in both countries have downplayed the existence of an explicit quid-pro-quo between the two developments.“There have been expectations set outside of—unrelated—to any vaccine doses or request for them that they would be partners in dealing with the crisis on the border. And there have been requests, unrelated, for doses of these vaccines. Every relationship has multiple layers of conversations that are happening at the same time,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week.Back at the Tapachula plaza Thursday, the late afternoon bustle had returned one day after the raid.Sitting on a bench with his wife and daughter, Occellent Fritzlet, a 25-year-old from Haiti, told The Daily Beast he wasn’t afraid of being detained if immigration authorities descended once again.He had fled his home country and lived for years in unsafe parts of South America, and he had his documents from the asylum office in his pocket.“I’m not a trafficker, I’m an immigrant,” Fritzlet said. “I came to the country to work, for a better life. I didn’t come to do anything bad, so normally, I’m not scared.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jarran Reed swaps $8.5 million for $5 million

    Two birds in the hand are always better than one in the bush. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed apparently has learned this lesson the hard way, swapping $8.5 million in compensation that the Seahawks apparently were ready to guarantee as part of a restructuring for a $5 million deal (that can be worth “up to $7 [more]

  • Colorado massacre spurs calls for state action on gun deaths

    The mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia are giving new urgency to state efforts to enact gun restrictions, even while showing how hard it can be to prevent a tragedy. A gunman opened fire Monday at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, with a weapon that resembles an AR-15 rifle, killing 10 people before he was captured. President Joe Biden called for action on gun reform after the two mass shootings, and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents Boulder, asked Biden to ban imported semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines.

  • Special Report: Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China

    A widening investigation into allegations of high-level corruption on the island of Malta, first levelled by murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, stretches to China and a $400 million investment into Europe by a Chinese state power company, Reuters has found. Caruana Galizia was murdered in October 2017 as she investigated a web of companies that she believed were funneling bribes to Maltese politicians. Now, Reuters and a consortium of journalists have traced two firms involved in that web to relatives of a senior Chinese executive for Accenture, the global consultancy firm.

  • Meet the Fake Lawyer Who Goes to War for Anti-Mask Restaurants

    Constitutional Law Group/YoutubeRick Martin presented a formidable résumé. “Lawyer Rick Martin ‘The Judge Slayer,’” a biography on his website read. Billing himself as the head of the “Constitutional Law Group,” (CLG), Martin advertised his legal services for businesses that defied anti-COVID-19 measures.“I have put three District Judges, two District Attorneys, and countless law enforcement officers behind prison walls,” he wrote. “We the People need to come together and take back our country from these unlawful criminals.”But it was Martin and one of his clients who went to jail this month. And while his client, a Michigan pizzeria proprietor, is believed to be the first restaurant owner in the state to be arrested over COVID-19 restrictions, the bust was far from Martin’s first time behind bars. Despite presenting himself as a “constitutional lawyer,” Martin is not licensed to practice law anywhere in the United States.Capitol Rioter and ‘Straight Pride’ Troll Stiffs Lawyer, Hits New Rally While Out on BailInstead, he’s an oft-arrested, militia-connected conspiracy theorist dogged by a record of drunk-driving and allegations of golf scams. He’s also the latest figure on the pandemic-era right to run afoul of the law while claiming to be a defender of the Constitution.Contempt of CourtFor months, one of Michigan’s hottest fronts in the COVID culture war was Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria, a small restaurant in the city of Holland that refused to comply with rules on masks and distancing. Marlena’s, named for owner Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, stayed open while Michigan temporarily barred in-person dining, and continued to operate even after its license was suspended as a result.As the battle with Michigan raged (and Pavlos-Hackney was featured on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show), a sign in the restaurant window offered a stern warning to the government.“Notice to all government officials,” it read. “You are in violation of your oath of office by trespassing unlawfully on the property of this business establishment and committing an act of domestic terrorism under Section 802 of the Patriot Act [...] You are no longer protected under judicial immunity and are now subject to being arrested and also sued in your private capacity.”The note was signed by Rick Martin of the Constitutional Law Group. When Pavlos-Hackney was arrested on March 19 for allegedly failing to comply with a previous case related to COVID-19 regulations, Martin accompanied her to court, where he allegedly attempted to represent her. But his defense fizzled when a judge noted that Martin was not actually a lawyer. After a terse exchange, Martin was also arrested for contempt of court.Pavlos-Hackney was released from jail days later. Martin, the “constitutional lawyer,” was not.His legal woes go much deeper.The Constitutional Law GroupDuring his arrest, Martin argued that he had not presented himself as a lawyer—merely as legal counsel. But his biography on his pair of near-identical websites, “Constitutional Law Group” and “Rick Martin Lawyer,” suggests otherwise.It is true that Martin does not claim to be an accredited lawyer. In fact, he alleges on his website, attorneys who pass the bar exam (or, as he erroneously calls it, the “B.A.R.”) might be corrupt. “I am not a ‘B.A.R. ATTORNEY’ whose first duty is to the court,” he writes.The “B.A.R.” that Martin references is a conspiracy theory. Popular in sovereign citizen circles, the theory falsely alleges that the bar (an exam that lawyers must pass) actually stands for “British Accreditation Registry,” a shadowy and non-existent organization.Do you know something we should about the far right? Email Kelly.Weill@TheDailyBeast.com or securely at kellyweill@protonmail.com from a non-work device.The Constitutional Law Group, or CLG, takes those pseudo-legal claims to the next level. The group purports to offer assistance to people and businesses fighting anti-COVID measures. Few lawyers staff its ranks. Instead, the firm, such as it is, offers “law advisors” (whose qualifications include “Master Mason,” “oracle,” and “controversial international entrepreneur”), as well as “constitutional doctors” and “constitutional pastors.”Reached for comment, the CLG did not answer specific questions, but offered a statement that read, in part: “Out of his own pocket, [Martin] filed 42 mass tort claims against corrupt governors across the state and for the love of our country he has helped countless people in need. Considering the number of people he has helped and knowing that you cant [sic] please all the people all the time that cannot take away all the selfless acts he has done and is still doing to restore our great Republic.”The group also arranged for an unnamed person to call The Daily Beast from an unlisted number. That person was not immediately able to provide evidence of the tort claims. Martin told the media last summer that he’d filed three such claims in Seattle, but none appear in legal records, and both the defendant and the plaintiff in those cases told The Daily Beast that the cases had never become reality. It is unclear whether Martin has obtained a legitimate lawyer in his arrest in Michigan, and attempts to reach him for this story were unsuccessful.Meanwhile, a Friday post on the CLG’s Facebook suggested the group was seeking representation. “We’re looking for a Constitutional Attorney,” the post read. “Can be a BAR Attorney as long as they’re Constitutional. If you know anyone please message us. Rick is in need of Assistance of Counsel. Thank you.”Whatever its current woes, the CLG appears to have made fast alliances on the fringes. On the CLG’s website, Martin claims to have “started in 1996 as a study group.” However, web records suggest the domain names for “Rick Martin Lawyer” and the CLG were only purchased in May 2020, just as a wave of anti-lockdown protests were sweeping the nation, especially in conspiratorial circles.The group soon hosted events alongside a grab-bag of far-right figures. They include Judy Mikovits (the discredited researcher behind the COVID conspiracy video “Plandemic”), Simone Gold (a hydroxychloroquine-promoting doctor who was arrested for allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6), and former Graham County, Arizona, Sheriff Richard Mack (head of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, or CSPOA).The CLG also lists Mack’s CSPOA as a “platinum”-level sponsor, and claims that it works “very closely with the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officer’s Association, headed by Sheriff Richard Mack, to provide support, information, resources, and education to every sheriff in America. This is critical, because our sheriffs are the Supreme defenders of the rights of the citizens in their counties.”Partnership with the CSPOA, which counts real sheriffs as members, would be a big deal for an upstart organization like the CLG. But even that “sponsorship” is fake, Mack told The Daily Beast.“We are not sponsors of that, and we have nothing to do with that,” Mack said. He noted that he’d spoken alongside Martin at an event, but that Martin had said little at the time.“Several times I’ve had to rebuke him. People have asked me whether they should use his stuff. I tell them no,” Mack said, adding that he was going to call the CLG and ask them to remove the CSPOA’s logo from their website. “I’m sorry it’s come to this. I just wanted him to do his thing and I’ll do mine.”The CSPOA is not Martin’s only claimed tie to the anti-government right. On Facebook, he repeatedly describes himself as a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia, leaders of which are currently facing conspiracy changes for allegedly plotting the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.The Oath Keepers could not be reached for comment. Mack said he didn’t know whether Martin was a member of that group, or even a member of the CSPOA.“Anybody can become a member [of the CSPOA]. We’ve kicked a few people out here and there, but very few. I don’t know if we’d kick him out of CSPOA. I don’t agree with him, but I don’t think he’s evil,” Mack said.That said, Mack added, “I’ve run out of patience with him.”A Busy YearThe Capitol attack prompted calls for—and concern about—new domestic terror laws, especially in the case of the Oath Keepers. But Martin, the self-described Oath Keeper, had been accusing the government of “domestic terrorism” for months before the attack. At least four restaurants across the country sought his support in fighting anti-COVID measures. Some, like Marlena’s in Michigan and Apple Bistro in California, posted the CLG’s notices which warned government officials that enforcing COVID restrictions was actually terrorism. (Neither restaurant owner returned a request for comment.)Martin also took on the case of Stag Barbershop in Snohomish, Washington, which famously defied closure orders early in the pandemic. In August, Martin told The Herald newspaper that he’d filed a massive lawsuit on behalf of the shop’s owner Bob Martin (no relation). The lawsuit named Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Microsoft founder Bill Gates as defendants.“Here’s a guy telling us how to do health and he doesn’t have a medical degree,” Martin, who does not have a law degree, The Herald of Bill Gates.But the lawsuit, which Martin claimed to have filed in Seattle, does not appear in the state’s filings. “Our legal counsel have not received any litigation filed by this individual,” an Inslee spokesperson told The Daily Beast. “I did see he previously claimed he filed ‘three mass tort claims in Seattle’ that named the governor, but, eh, I am a skeptic.”Bob Martin, the barbershop’s 79-year-old owner, said he’d heard the Seattle case fell through. “It cost 1,200 bucks to do that,” he told The Daily Beast. “I had people supporting my efforts to file this stuff against our unconstitutional government. People were supporting us for that. So I used those funds. I don’t know what happened to those funds, if Rick got that back or whatever. I don’t know. But it apparently fell through.”He said he expected his barbershop would stay open even without a lawsuit. “It’s going to be a bloody fight, if they want it to come to that,” he told The Daily Beast. “That’s what will happen. We’re ready for it. We’ve got a militia like you wouldn’t believe.”For a brief time, the two Martins lived together, Bob Martin claimed. “He lived in my house in a bunkhouse for three months,” he said. But the live-work relationship eventually cooled.“I chose another person to represent my interests,” Bob Martin said. “I chose another person because Rick had an alcohol problem. He drank a lot of booze and stuff. I didn’t want him representing me.”Past Crimes and Alleged Golf Scams handout Alcohol and allegations on consumer complaint websites have checkered Martin’s past.One of Martin’s former associates cited his criminal record and requested anonymity due to fear of retaliation by him. “He’s a con artist. He’s a habitual liar. He has pretended to be all kinds of things he’s never been. He’s conned people out of money,” she said, claiming she, too, knew him to drink in excess. “I’m surprised to hear he’s even alive, to tell the truth.”On at least four occasions in Texas, Martin was convicted of driving while intoxicated. On another three, he was convicted of driving on a suspended license. Add three convictions for evading arrest, two for being a fugitive from justice, and one for assault (plus three assault cases against him that were later dismissed), and much of Martin’s legal experience appears to stem from his own court cases.Those convictions came to the fore in a years-long internet argument that began on a consumer complaint page in 2009. There, people claiming to be jilted clients accused Martin of running a bogus golf group called the Corporate Golf Association. Despite claiming to be located in Montgomery, Texas, no such organization appears registered in the state.On the Corporate Golf Association’s now-defunct webpage, the group claimed to host premier golf tournaments.“The Corporate Golf Association makes every event stand out,” the page read. “Puts on The Wildest After Parties with Top Live Bands, FREE Beer, Mixed Drinks, and Bar BQ until Closing Time which always goes down well, especially with All of Us feeling like True Winners and enjoying a few moments in The Limelight!”But it’s unclear whether the hard-partying golf group ever hosted a tournament. In a 2009 post on a golf blog, Martin reiterated his offer of free beer, and asked companies to please sign up as sponsors, sometimes for as much as $10,000. On one of his Twitter accounts, he took a more direct approach, asking specific celebrities to golf for him.Oath Keepers’ Best New Hope Is a Lawyer Who Cites ‘Lord of the Rings’“@McConaughey want you to play in golf tournament in Nov. tell how I can inspire you to play,” he tweeted at actor Matthew McConaughey in 2013, days after making a similar plea to Paris Hilton.By 2017, Martin was using the account to tweet GoFundMe links while calling himself a “retired constitutional lawyer.”Martin’s former associate who requested anonymity said that even in the 1990s, he’d represented himself as a golf professional, as well as a Navy SEAL. “He claimed he was friends with Tiger Woods, with all the older golf pros, and he helped them with their lessons,” she said. “Just the most unbelievable lies.” (The CLG email statement alluded to Martin serving “in the special forces” but the group did not return questions about which branch he had served, and when. The CLG associate who called The Daily Beast on behalf of the group stated that Martin had served in the Army, and also suggested the absence of any records might just be a reflection of their secrecy.)As of January 2020, people were still adding grievances to the consumer complaint page about the Corporate Golf Association. The latest complaint, which also accused Martin of trying to move into older people’s homes, noted that “he is now parading himself to be a ‘constitunional lawyer [sic].’”The Constitutional Law Group’s website launched later that year. In recent days, however, the website has undergone discreet changes.Sometime after midday Thursday, the CLG changed Martin’s biography. Where it previously listed his title as “Lawyer Rick Martin ‘The Judge Slayer,’” the page now describes him as “Rick Martin, Assistance of Counsel.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.