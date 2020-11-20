Immigration Lawyer Carlos E. Sandoval Informs of Naturalization Civics Test Update

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / On November 13, 2020 USCIS announced that it has revised the civics portion of the naturalization test. Florida Immigration attorney, Attorney Carlos E. Sandoval encourages those applying for naturalization to submit their application before December 1, 2020.

All naturalization applicants with a filing date on or after December 1, 2020, will be required to take the 2020 version of the Civics Test where the officer will ask the applicant 20 questions from the 128 civic test questions. The applicant must answer 12 of these correctly in order to pass. Please click the following hyperlink to see the new questionnaire: https://www.uscis.gov/citizenship-resource-center/the-2020-version-of-the-civics-test/128-civics-questions-and-answers-2020-version

Applicants for naturalization with a filing date before December 1, 2020 will continue to take the 2008 version of the Civics Test in which the officer will ask the applicant 10 questions from the 100 Civic Test Questions. The applicant must answer 6 of these questions correctly in order to pass.

There are special considerations for applicants who are 65 years or older and have been lawful permanent residents living in the United States for 20 years or longer.

"We encourage applicants to submit their application for naturalization prior to December 1, 2020 to be able to do the old version of the Naturalization Examination, which requires only 6 answers correct as opposed to 12," said Attorney Sandoval.

