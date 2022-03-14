Immigration lawyer stabbed to death by client in Queens office

A 66-year-old immigration lawyer was stabbed to death in his Queens office Monday morning by a woman he represented, police said.

The 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody and is being questioned.

The client confronted her lawyer inside the victim’s office on 39th Ave. near 138th St. in Flushing about 11:40 a.m., stabbing him in the body and neck, cops said.

Medics rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.