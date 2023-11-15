Immigration policy is now part of national security strategy

James Cleverly, the new Home Secretary, occupies the hottest departmental seat in British politics today. Whatever the outcome of the Rwanda case, he must manage a migration policy crisis; “ordinary, decent, crime”, as it is sometimes described in Northern Ireland, appears by some measures to be on the rise; public order policing is more controversial than ever; and the job of implementing the Shawcross reforms to the Government’s Prevent counter-radicalisation programme is nowhere even half done. No pressure, then.

What is striking is that these apparently unrelated political hot potatoes are becoming ever more interconnected within the Home Office. Most discussion of immigration in this country, whether legal or illegal, is quantitative. After the events in Israel on October 7, this debate is going to become increasingly qualitative.

The Government’s revocation of the UK visa of Egyptian TV presenter Moataz Matar – who allegedly defended Hamas – is held to be the first significant step in a new “get tough” approach. But this high-profile case casts light on a much broader question: to whom have we been granting visas and citizenship to over the past quarter century, and why?

Who exactly are the ideologically motivated cadres operating in the UK nowadays – and how do they tilt the balance of forces within Muslim communities and beyond? What have been the cumulative, as opposed to just the individual, effects of their admission here?

Elements of this were touched on in the Government’s Muslim Brotherhood Review of 2014-5 – commissioned by David Cameron. Its conclusion was that engagement with political Islamists, which includes affording them the operating space in this country, has never worked. Far from us changing their views, they changed ours. Like so many such documents, the recommendations in this admirable report were never implemented.

Since then, there has been no public “Net Assessment” of the collective ideological challenge posed – some of whose outworkings were on display in the marches on Armistice Day. But what to do in the immediate term? As ministers well know, the legal threshold for revoking citizenship and permanent residence rights is much higher than for revoking temporary work and student visas.

Short of that, there are many things that can be changed to tighten up the current regime. Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick has been leading the way on increasing the resources given to the Home Office’s skilled but overstretched Special Cases Unit that considers visa revocations for a variety of reasons, including if someone’s presence is not conducive to the

public good.

As reported in this newspaper, Jenrick and the police minister Chris Philp wrote to the 43 constabularies in England and Wales asking them to report potentially unlawful or extremist activists so that their right to stay in the UK could be reviewed.

Driving through such broad cultural change will require real political will. The police have historically been slow in helping with the process of removals. Much the same concern applies to sections of the Home Office itself. The Shawcross Review’s recommendation about embedding the Prevent duty for counter-radicalisation in the work of the Border Force – as opposed to being merely voluntary – was accepted by the Home Office but nonetheless remains in some kind

of limbo.

Even when there is a clear and present national security threat, the system’s response leaves much to be desired. Thus, in recent months, MI5 director general Ken McCallum has consistently highlighted Iranian state terrorist threats on UK soil.

Earlier this year, I submitted a written question in the Lords – which revealed that 100 Minister of Religion and Religious Worker visas had been granted to Iranian nationals since 2005. Subsequently, the Home Office declined not merely to discuss individual cases involved, but also for national security reasons refused to explain the criteria by which high-risk cases are identified. Bearing in mind Metropolitan Police claims about the role of Iranian networks in the Gaza demonstrations, how many of these figures have played their part in stoking such protests?

So much for these high-end visas. But it is also, obviously, a numbers game. Since 2005, 360,000 entry clearance visas have been granted to Iranians entering the UK. Many of them will doubtless be genuine. Yet, considering the volume coming in, how can we begin to really assess their suitability?

The challenge is even sharper when it comes to illegal migrants and asylum seekers who make it into the country: officials are increasingly worried about the potential role of radicalisers in hostels and other refugee centres.

Rightly, we focus on the threats of Russia, China and terrorism. But we too rarely think of the strategic importance of the UK border as a national security challenge. That is changing, but not nearly quickly enough.

Lord Godson is Director of Policy Exchange

