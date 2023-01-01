‘Imminent’ failure of levee in Wilton. Sacramento County urges residents to seek higher ground

This is a developing story. Check back to sacbee.com for updates.

Residents in an area of Wilton in southeastern Sacramento County have been told to seek higher ground ahead of what county emergency officials said Saturday night was an “imminent levee failure” on a portion of the Cosumnes River.

The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued the advisory around 9:30 p.m. following a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service. The area around Wilton, which is dotted with rural properties and farmland, was inundated with flooded roads and swollen creeks Saturday as some residents were ordered to evacuate their homes while others were advised to hunker down for the foreseeable future.

The Saturday night advisory is for residents living along Cosumnes and Wilton roads. The affected area includes homes located south of Wilton Road, west of the Cosumnes River and north of Gay Road.





Flash Flood Warning for Area of Wilton@NWSSacramento sent a flash flood warning to residents at Cosumnes Rd and Wilton Rd, due to an imminent levee failure in that area on the Cosumnes River. Residents have been advised to seek higher ground immediately. pic.twitter.com/EX6D6aQeGj — Sacramento County (@SacCountyCA) January 1, 2023

“Residents have been advised to seek higher ground immediately,” the county said in its advisory. County spokeswoman Kim Nava said more than a hundred residents were notified of the danger, including some living outside the immediate area.

Fed by heavy rains, the Cosumnes River upstream at Michigan Bar crested to 16.83 feet, nearly 5 feet above flood stage earlier on Saturday, according to weather service data. As of 10 p.m., the river gauge had dropped to 14 feet.

The river at Wilton Road in the area of the advisory was observed at 76.20 feet — nearly 3 feet above flood stage — according to the county’s river gauge.

Meanwhile, close to 200,000 homes and businesses in the Sacramento region had lost power Saturday evening as the monumental atmospheric river storm brought gusts near 60 mph and pounding rains to Northern California on New Year’s Eve.

